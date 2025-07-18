Friday, July 18, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Abdul Rehman raped minor Dalit girl for two months in Shravasti, forced her into an abortion, arrested

Abdul Rehman got in touch with the victim through social media and later lured her to Shravasti.

Accused contacted the victim through Instagram.
Accused Abdul Rehman held the victim captive for a month. (Image via Dainik Bhaskar)

An incident of rape of a Dalit girl by a Muslim man has come to light from the Malhipur police station area in the Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the accused, Abdul Rehman, a resident of Laxmanpur Kothi, got in touch with the victim, a native of the Betalghat police station area in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, through social media. In the first week of March 2025, the victim boarded a bus and reached Nanpara town in the Bahraich district to meet Abdul Rehman, who took the victim to his house. Rehman later kept the victim at the homes of his various relatives and raped her on multiple occasions. When the victim got pregnant, he forced her to undergo an abortion.

The victim was found abandoned by the police in the Chaugain village in the Buxar district of Bihar. She was rescued and handed over to her relatives after a medical examination. A case was registered by the police on the complaint of Yogendra Mani Tripathi, president of a social organisation named Sadbhavna, on 15th July under sections 137(2), 87, 142, 64(2)(m), 89 of the BNS and sections 5(L)/6, 5(J)(II)/6 of the POCSO Act. Along with the main accused Abdul Rehman, the Police have arrested his father Naseer, his brother-in-law Israfil, his sister Alimun, and a local villager Maiku.

According to police, on an earlier occasion, the accused Abdul Rehman went to Nainital and picked up the victim. However, she was handed over to her parents by the police. This time, the minor victim came to meet Abdul Rehman and he kept her at homes of his relatives for about two months.

Role of cops under scrutiny

Some local police personnel are also facing scrutiny for their role in the entire incident. On finding prima facie evidence of negligence in relation to the case, Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaursia ordered the suspension and initiation of departmental proceedings against Sub-inspector Atul Yadav, Constable Girish Sharma (Police Station Sonwa), Constable Vijay Yadav, and Constable Devesh Shukla (Police Station Malhipur). The role of the Station in-charge of the Sonwa police station is also being investigated in the case.

