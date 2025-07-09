Wednesday, July 9, 2025
The heartbeat of Panna Tiger Reserve falls silent: Vatsala, Asia’s oldest elephant, aged over 100, dies

OpIndia Staff
Vatsala elephant
Vatsala, Asia's oldest elephant died aged over 100 (Image Source: India Today)

In the quiet wilderness of Madhya Pradesh’s Panna Tiger Reserve, a chapter of history came to a heartbreaking close on Tuesday, July 8. Vatsala Asia’s oldest elephant and a beloved matriarch of the forest breathed her last at the age of over 100 years. Her passing is not just the loss of an animal, but the departure of a symbol of love, resilience, and silent guardianship.

Vatsala was not just a name in the reserve, she was its heartbeat. A being who carried a century’s worth of stories in her eyes, and left behind a legacy that will forever echo in the rustling leaves and quiet trails of the forest she called home.

Originally brought from Kerala, she was first moved to Narmadapuram and eventually found her forever haven in Panna. With her gentle demeanor and majestic presence, Vatsala quickly became a favorite among tourists, forest staff, and wildlife enthusiasts. She was not only admired but also deeply loved. To those who cared for her, she was family.

Try to imagine this: living with a companion for over a century, someone who asks for nothing but care, whose presence brings calm, and whose every step feels like a poem of patience. And then one day, they slip away not with noise or demand, but quietly, gracefully, without troubling anyone. That was Vatsala’s final goodbye.

For weeks, Vatsala had been struggling with injuries on her front legs painful wounds on her nails that made it difficult for her to stand. Age had begun to weigh heavily on her her vision fading, her strength waning. On that final Tuesday, she walked to her favorite spot near the Khairaiyaa drain in the Hinauta range and gently laid herself down. The forest staff rushed to help her, but despite their tireless efforts and medical attention from wildlife experts, Vatsala passed away in the afternoon.

She spent her last years at the Hinauta elephant camp, where every day was filled with care and love. The forest rangers would gently guide her to bathe in the stream and feed her warm porridge, while veterinarians regularly checked on her health. She was never alone surrounded by human compassion and the whisper of trees.

Her death has stirred hearts across the nation. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took to social media, offering a heartfelt tribute:
“The century long companionship of ‘Vatsala’ came to a pause today. She was not merely an elephant; she was the silent guardian of our forests, a friend to generations, and a symbol of Madhya Pradesh’s emotions. This beloved member of the Tiger Reserve carried a sea of experiences in her eyes and warmth in her presence.”

IAS officer Supriya Sahu also mourned the loss, writing:
“A deep pain fills my heart as we bid farewell to Vatsala, one of the oldest elephants, who lived beyond 100. Rescued from a circus, she spent her final decades in peace and dignity at Panna Tiger Reserve. A gentle soul who embodied grace and resilience. Though I followed her life story quietly, my only regret never meeting her while she was alive. Her memory will live on in our hearts and in the forests she blessed.”

Thousands on social media echoed these sentiments. One user wrote, “She lived a full life and was well taken care of in her final days… that’s all that matters.” Another commented, “It is sad to see that the very aged gentle soul is no more.”

As the forest mourns its oldest guardian, one thing is certain: Vatsala’s spirit will forever roam the bamboo thickets, splash through the streams she loved, and whisper through the wind that moves through Panna.

