On the ocassion of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the vision of making India ‘viksit‘ (developed) by 2047 through the policy framework of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

He underlined that India has made significant advancements in areas such as defence, space, energy, technology and manufacturing.

PM Modi pointed out that the country has indigenous capabilities and strategic autonomy to tackle threats and add to the country’s strength in times of crisis.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "… Viksit Bharat ka aadhar bhi hai Aatmanirbhar Bharat… If someone becomes too dependent on others, the very question of freedom starts to fade… Aatmanirbhar is not limited merely to imports, exports, rupees, pounds, or… pic.twitter.com/ZmP6uYoezm — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

India has already achieved self-reliance in many key sectors. The ‘Operation Sindoor’, carried out by Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The indiegnous defence capabilites, including Made-in-India weapon systems enabed India to respond decisively against Pakistan-borne threats.

India was able to show to the world that we are no longer dependent on foreign arms to uphold our national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India will launch ‘Made-in-India’ semiconductors by 2025 end and laid emphasis on innovation in deep-tech, cyber security, operating systems and artificial intelligence.

He urged Indian innovators to develop jet engines indigenously and ensyre that the future defence technology of India is completely self-reliant and home-grown.

India has exhibited indigenous capabilities in space sector. Recently, Group Captain Shukla became the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "We are all seeing the feat in the space sector and we are filled with pride. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has returned from ISS and in the coming few days, he is coming to India. In space, we are preparing for Gaganyaan, as aatmanirbhar Bharat.… pic.twitter.com/gnMiK078hp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Today, more than 300 Indian startups are working in the domain of space science and exploration, development of satellites and cutting-edge technologies.

On the ocassion of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that while India was aiming to achive 50% clean energy utilisation by 2030, it had achieved 5 years earlier in 2025.

He reiterated the need for energy independence and pointed out advancements made in the domain of solar, nuclear, hydro and hydrogen energy.

PM Modi highlighed that 10 new nuclear reactors are cuurently operational and that the country should strive to increase its capacity 10 folds by 2047.

No compromise on Agriculture and wellbeing of Indian farmer – Modi deewar ban kay khada hai. We will not compromise on rights of the Indian farmer. – PM Modi sending out a message to countries trying to bully India where its masses are dependent on agri-economy. (sun le ae dunia) pic.twitter.com/ammeg40p75 — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 15, 2025

The Indian Prime Minister underlined the need to produce fertilisers in India to empower farmers and safeguard national food security.

He also emphasised on the importance of reducing dependence on imports to ensure growth of the country’s agriculutral sector.

To achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Modi government has launched the National Critical Minserals Mission. The objective is to explore 1200 sites and secure resources for defence, industrial and energy sectors.

At the same time, the government has taken the initiative of ‘National Deepwater Exploration Mission’ to reduced country’s dependence on fuel imports and harness India’s deepwater energy resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged young innovators to develop the country’s own digital infrastructure, social media platforms and tech ecosystems to ensure India’s digital autonomy.

#WATCH LIVE | PM @narendramodi begins his address on the 79th #IndependenceDay



PM Modi says, "We should research the cheapest and most effective new medicines for the welfare of mankind made by us and should be used for the welfare of mankind without any side effects in times… pic.twitter.com/DwHWfQws0V — DD India (@DDIndialive) August 15, 2025

One area where India continues to exhibit its self reliance is the pharmacy sector, where we continue to produce best and affordable medicines for ourselves as well the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for more investments in Research & Development (R&D), development of new medications, vaccines and life-saving treatments.

He appealed to researchers to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies and contribute to global well-being.

Continuing the spirit of ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’, PM Modi called upon shopkeepers to champion the cause of vocal for local and exhibit visible promotion of ‘swadeshi’ products to boost self-reliance and contribute to economic base of India.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Modi says, "In the next ten years, by 2035, I want to expand, strengthen, and modernise this national security shield. Drawing inspiration from Lord Shri Krishna, we have chosen the path of the Sudarshan Chakra…The nation will be launching the Sudarshan… pic.twitter.com/cQRaYeSLvp — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

He also talked about the goal to stregthen India’s defence system under ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’. Through the programme, India will enhance its offensive capabilites and will be able to easily neutralise defence infiltrations of the enemy.

The mission is inspired from Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, thereby using India’s rich cultural heritage to guide modern defence innovations for rapid response to potential threats.

Key Announcements made by the Modi govt

During his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the ocassion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several announcements. These include: