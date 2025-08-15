Friday, August 15, 2025
Updated:

How Atmanirbhar Bharat is on the path of becoming Viksit under the Modi govt: Key announcements made on 79th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On the ocassion of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the vision of making India ‘viksit‘ (developed) by 2047 through the policy framework of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat).

He underlined that India has made significant advancements in areas such as defence, space, energy, technology and manufacturing.

PM Modi pointed out that the country has indigenous capabilities and strategic autonomy to tackle threats and add to the country’s strength in times of crisis.

India has already achieved self-reliance in many key sectors. The ‘Operation Sindoor’, carried out by Indian armed forces in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The indiegnous defence capabilites, including Made-in-India weapon systems enabed India to respond decisively against Pakistan-borne threats.

India was able to show to the world that we are no longer dependent on foreign arms to uphold our national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that India will launch ‘Made-in-India’ semiconductors by 2025 end and laid emphasis on innovation in deep-tech, cyber security, operating systems and artificial intelligence.

He urged Indian innovators to develop jet engines indigenously and ensyre that the future defence technology of India is completely self-reliant and home-grown.

India has exhibited indigenous capabilities in space sector. Recently, Group Captain Shukla became the first ISRO astronaut to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

Today, more than 300 Indian startups are working in the domain of space science and exploration, development of satellites and cutting-edge technologies.

On the ocassion of 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that while India was aiming to achive 50% clean energy utilisation by 2030, it had achieved 5 years earlier in 2025.

He reiterated the need for energy independence and pointed out advancements made in the domain of solar, nuclear, hydro and hydrogen energy.

PM Modi highlighed that 10 new nuclear reactors are cuurently operational and that the country should strive to increase its capacity 10 folds by 2047.

The Indian Prime Minister underlined the need to produce fertilisers in India to empower farmers and safeguard national food security.

He also emphasised on the importance of reducing dependence on imports to ensure growth of the country’s agriculutral sector.

To achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’, the Modi government has launched the National Critical Minserals Mission. The objective is to explore 1200 sites and secure resources for defence, industrial and energy sectors.

At the same time, the government has taken the initiative of ‘National Deepwater Exploration Mission’ to reduced country’s dependence on fuel imports and harness India’s deepwater energy resources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged young innovators to develop the country’s own digital infrastructure, social media platforms and tech ecosystems to ensure India’s digital autonomy.

One area where India continues to exhibit its self reliance is the pharmacy sector, where we continue to produce best and affordable medicines for ourselves as well the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for more investments in Research & Development (R&D), development of new medications, vaccines and life-saving treatments.

He appealed to researchers to secure patents for new drugs and medical technologies and contribute to global well-being.

Continuing the spirit of ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’, PM Modi called upon shopkeepers to champion the cause of vocal for local and exhibit visible promotion of ‘swadeshi’ products to boost self-reliance and contribute to economic base of India.

He also talked about the goal to stregthen India’s defence system under ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’. Through the programme, India will enhance its offensive capabilites and will be able to easily neutralise defence infiltrations of the enemy.

The mission is inspired from Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra, thereby using India’s rich cultural heritage to guide modern defence innovations for rapid response to potential threats.

Key Announcements made by the Modi govt

During his speech from the ramparts of Red Fort on the ocassion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several announcements. These include:

  1. PM Modi announced that India would roll out its first Made in India semiconductor chip by the end of 2025. He highlighted how plans to setup semiconductor factories were gutted 50-60 years ago and vowed to undo the damage by taking it up on a mission mode.
  2. The Indian Prime Minister announced plans to increase nuclear reactors and power generation capacity to ten folds by 2047.
  3. He informed that next generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms will be unveiled on Diwali. PM Modi underlined that it would provide relief to MSMEs, local vendors, consumers and reduce taxes on essential items.
  4. The Indian Prime Minister announced the creation of a dedicated ‘Reform Task Force’ to usher the country to a $10 trillion economy by 100th Year of Indian Independence.
  5. He announced a major employment scheme worth ₹1 lakh crore, which will benefit 3 crores youths in India
  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the dangers of forced demographic change due to illegal immigration and infiltration in the bordering areas of India and announced the launch of a High-Powered Demography Mission.
  7. PM Modi announced the launch of the ‘National Deepwater Exploration Mission’ to use underwater energy resources to reduce dependence on foreign energy imports.
  8. PM Modi announced plans to build indigenous jet engines and urged the Indian scientists to take it up as a direct challenge.
