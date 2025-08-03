In a major step toward accelerating India’s digital transformation and industrial modernization, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the “Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs” organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati.

The workshop witnessed participation from several senior dignitaries, including the Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), CMD NRL, Director (Enterprise Business) BSNL, MD NRL, MD AMTRON, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and various CPSEs. Discussions focused on empowering Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to embrace transformative Industry 4.0 technologies—including 5G CNPN, Digital Twins, 3D Printing with AI, Virtual Formulation, AR/VR/MR, IoT, and Big Data Analytics—with a view to fostering innovation, efficiency, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under this MoU, BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India’s first 5G CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) within the refinery sector, ushering in a new era of secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity. This initiative is a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations.

The Secretary, DPE praised the initiative as a shining example of the Government’s “Whole of Government” (WoG)approach, underlining its potential to modernize India’s industrial base, promote advanced skilling, and generate employment opportunities—particularly in the North Eastern Region.

CMD NRL stated that the integration of 5G CNPN will not only enhance operational efficiency and cybersecurity but also enable transformative technologies such as AR/VR-based training, Digital Twins, and real-time IoT applications. He called it a game-changing moment for India’s refinery sector.

CMD, BSNL, Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, remarked, “This partnership exemplifies BSNL’s commitment to empowering India’s strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure. The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward—not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to pioneer this journey toward a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat.”

Director (Enterprise Business), BSNL added that this collaboration represents a historic milestone in the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 within India’s industrial ecosystem. He reaffirmed BSNL’s commitment to supporting Digital India by offering secure, robust, and future-ready communication infrastructure for CPSEs and enterprises.

This partnership between BSNL and NRL is expected to set the stage for replicable models across other industrial sectors, reinforcing the Government of India’s vision for a digitally empowered and self-reliant Bharat.