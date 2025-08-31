A man from Bihar’s Darbhanga has come forward with serious allegations that his Pulsar 220 motorcycle has gone missing after allegedly being taken forcefully by SPG commandos accompanying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Dhaba owner Shubham Saurabh said that the incident took place on August 27 when the rally went through Darbhanga.

Saurabh alleged that the SPG commandos had taken 7 motorcycles from the spot after having tea at his Dhaba. But while 6 of them were returned, he has not got his motorcycle back. He said that missing Pulsar 220 with registration number BR 07 AL 5605 is registered under his father-in-law Anil Rai’s name.

He said the incident unfolded at his roadside eatery near the NH-27. The commandos, he claimed, initially had tea at the Dhaba and then insisted on borrowing the parked motorcycle for a 2-km rally from Shahpur Chowk to Shobhan Chowk. Despite his initial refusal, he acceded under pressure. Along with the Pulsar 220, they also took six other motorcycles from the place similarly.

बिहार के दरभंगा में ‘वोटर अधिकार यात्रा’ के दौरान राहुल गांधी की सुरक्षा टीम ने एक आम आदमी की बाइक हड़पी, 3 दिन से मालिक परेशान!



क्या यह सही है कि एक बड़े नेता की सुरक्षा के नाम पर किसी भी आम इंसान का सामान बिना अनुमति के ले लिया जाए? pic.twitter.com/XLpVSgDACT — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) August 30, 2025

“I was attending visitors at the hotel when six security personnel came, asking for tea. In the meanwhile, they found the rally passing and requested me to hand over the keys of seven bikes parked on the campus, asking me to sit in the four-wheeler they had come with,” he said.

As per Shubham Saurabh, the other six bikes were later found scattered across the town, but his own remains untraceable. He said that he searched for the vehicle at various places, but could not find it. He talked with several people, but nobody could say anything.

In pursuit of his bike, Saurabh and his family scoured neighbouring districts of Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Dhaka, and Motihari. He said that he has already spent around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 in these searches. He further claimed that he has call recordings with the security personnel, who asked him to go to various places in search of the motorcycle.

Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha said that Saurabh had been promised assistance after a scheduled party engagement in Patna. He added that there is a possibility that the motorcycle was stolen.

Meanwhile, local police officials confirmed they are looking into the matter, though Saurabh only informed the police verbally about the incident, and a formal written complaint is yet to be lodged.