Prime Minister of Fiji, Mr. Sitiveni Rabuka, was on an official visit to New Delhi from August 24 to 26, 2025. He was visiting India on the invitation of PM Modi. The visit drew attention for its meaningful and wide-ranging results. The meeting was firmly aligned with the larger context of India’s Indo-Pacific vision and the growing strategic competition in the Pacific Ocean.

The trip was highly symbolic for Mr. Rabuka, on his first visit to India in his current capacity. Accompanied by his spouse, Fiji’s Health Minister Antonio Lalabalavu, and senior officials, he was given a warm welcome in New Delhi. It clearly highlighted the renewed energy in India’s engagement with the Pacific Islands. For India, this was a crucial opportunity to deepen ties with a strategically important region at a time when global politics in the Pacific has intensified.

The Outcomes of the Visit

During their meetings, the two prime ministers discussed issues related to defence, health, agriculture, education, trade and investment, cultural cooperation, sports, and skill development. Both leaders repeated the importance of such a comprehensive partnership to serve not only bilateral interests but also regional and global stability.

A joint statement noted their “shared interests in advancing regional peace, stability, and prosperity.” This was not just lip service. The agreements reflected real progress:

Cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations and military medicine.

The creation of a Defence Attaché post in India’s High Commission in Fiji.

A commitment to capacity-building of the Fijian military, with India gifting ambulances to the Royal Fiji Military Forces.

An Indian Naval Ship’s scheduled port call to Fiji in 2025.

Beyond defence, 8 bilateral agreements and 17 concrete announcements were made. These included India assisting in the construction of a new hospital, intensifying trade ties, deputing a Hindi-Sanskrit teacher to the University of Fiji, and sending a cricket coach to train Fiji’s budding cricket fraternity. These may seem like small steps, but in diplomacy, such gestures build goodwill, trust, and visibility.

Culturally, Fiji’s Indian-origin group, who are descendants of more than 60,000 indentured labourers (Girmitiyas) settled there between 1879 and 1916, contributes a dynamic 38% to the country’s population. Prime Minister Rabuka specifically recognised the significance of Girmitiyas in developing the identity and economy of Fiji. His appreciation of India’s participation in the 146th Girmit Day commemoration held earlier this year in Fiji reflects the centrality of these cultural and historical ties.

Why Fiji Matters to India

For observers who ask why India is so invested in a country that is small in size and population, the answer lies squarely in geography and geopolitics. Geographically, Fiji is situated in the South Pacific Ocean, a region that is no longer considered peripheral in international politics. The importance of the Pacific has risen in recent years, primarily due to China’s growing footprint. Beijing has been actively courting Pacific island nations with infrastructure development, loans, and security cooperation agreements.

In this context, Fiji’s location makes it a gateway between larger Pacific powers and smaller island states. It also acts as both a regional hub and a natural connector. For India, building goodwill and deep cooperation here is not just about bilateral relation, but it is about ensuring a presence in the wider Pacific region. While India has a strong presence in the Indian Ocean, extending its reach into the Pacific is crucial for the overall Indo-Pacific strategy.

India and Fiji are also natural partners in this vision. Fiji can become a maritime security partner, complementing India’s capabilities in the Indian Ocean. Just as India anchors forums like the Indian Ocean Rim Association, similar active engagement in the Pacific through partnerships with Fiji and other island states broadens India’s role as a balancing power.

Cultural Diplomacy as a Foreign Policy Tool

India’s robust people-to-people connections with Fiji are one of its strongest assets. As mentioned above, around 38% of Fiji’s population is of Indian origin, and this cultural foundation provides New Delhi with a ready-made bridge of trust and familiarity. Prime Minister Modi’s government has widely used Indian diaspora as a foreign policy tool andFiji is a prime example of how historical ties can be reshaped into current partnerships.

By sending Hindi teachers, Cricket coaches, and technical experts, India is investing not only in today’s needs but also in future generations of Fijians who will grow up with a positive perception of India. In a region where larger powers often lean heavily on economic leverage India’s approach of using soft tools such as promoting education, language, healthcare, and sports makes it stand out as a genuine partner.

India’s great power aspirations

Fiji may not make headlines as often as partnerships with the US, Japan, or Australia, but in the great power game of the Indo-Pacific, smaller nations carry extreme importance. A stable and cooperative Fiji not only enhances India’s diplomatic standing but also may help in bringing multipolarity in global politics.

Prime Minister Rabuka’s visit has deepened this relationship, moving it beyond symbolic gestures to pragmatic cooperation. For India, this represents another step in constructing a resilient network of partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific that will help safeguard its interests and contribute to regional stability.

As India seeks to establish itself as a Great Power, its engagement with partners like Fiji shows that foreign policy is not only limited to the larger nations but also incorporates smaller nations. In fact, sometimes, smaller nations play a more crucial role than larger nations in shaping the regional and global order.