On 24th August, the World Hindu Federation (Pacific) wrote to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and urged him to intervene with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka over recent attacks on Hindu temples, homes and sacred symbols in Fiji.

Concerns over repeated desecrations

In a strongly worded letter, WHF (Pacific) President Dr Sunil Kumar expressed deep concern over the “recent spate of desecrations” involving theft and vandalism. He said that families in Fiji had reported disturbing incidents including the theft of a sacred Shivling and statues from temples and homes.

He said, “These attacks have caused widespread distress and insecurity within the Hindu community.” Furthermore, he criticised what he described as a pattern of inaction, pointing out that “despite repeated condemnations in the past, such crimes continue with alarming frequency.”

Questions raised over political climate

The WHF suggested that the current political environment may have emboldened such behaviour. He added, “We are compelled to ask why these acts of religious disrespect persist and whether the political climate under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emboldened such behaviour.”

The organisation has called on PM Modi, who was hosting Rabuka on an official visit to India, to raise the matter directly during bilateral talks. The letter said, “It is crucial that Mr Rabuka explains how his government plans to protect the Hindu minority community from these disrespectful attacks.”

Temple vandalism sparks outrage

The letter came days after thefts at Hindu temples at five locations in a single day. As per media reports, theft and vandalism were reported at temples in Korociri, Nakurakura, and Sagayam Road.

A few weeks ago in July, the century-old Samabula Shiv Temple in Suva was vandalised, which triggered widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the safety of the Indo-Fijian community in the country. The 100-year-old idols were destroyed in the attack.

The accused in the matter was identified as 28-year-old Samuela Tawake. He was charged with one count of sacrilege and one count of throwing an object. He was sent for psychiatric evaluation by the court.

Earlier in April this year, sacred Ramayan texts were torn in Vunicuicui Shiv Mandir in Labasa.

This is not the first time Hindu temples and establishments have come under attack in Fiji. In 2018, temples were vandalised in Suva and Nadi with hate graffiti, idols were damaged and donation boxes were stolen. Similarly, in 2006, there were several attacks on Hindu temples which forced temple administrations to hire private security after police admitted they could not provide 24×7 protection. In 1991, there were incidents of firebombing and burning of sacred texts in Fiji.

VHP Fiji condemns temple desecration, urges strong action and protection of Hindu faith

After the July attack on the century-old Samabula Shiv Mandir, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (Fiji) strongly denounced the desecration of sacred idols, calling it not just vandalism but an assault on the very foundations of the Hindu faith. VHP (Fiji) President Jay Dayaal described the act as deliberate and deeply disturbing, warning of growing hostility towards Hindu temples and scriptures. He urged Fijians to reject religious intolerance, called for robust government action to safeguard places of worship, and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrator.

Fijian Minister vows zero tolerance against religious attacks

Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, MSMEs and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, and Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro asserted during an event organised by the Hindu community in Fiji that unity, compassion, and understanding are the building blocks of a peaceful Fiji where all communities can live in harmony.

Kamikamica assured the Indo-Fijian community that the government has a zero-tolerance stance on religiously motivated attacks and assured that such attacks would not be tolerated.