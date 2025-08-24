A few days after the shocking case in Ahmedabad, where a Hindu student was murdered by a Muslim minor, another disturbing incident has now come to light from Sheth C.J. High School in Vadali of Sabarkantha district in Gujarat.

This time, a Hindu boy studying in Class 7 was attacked by four Muslim minors inside his school premises in Vadali. The boy’s family has said that the attackers not only assaulted their child but also threatened to kill him.

Coordinator of Vadali Bajrang Dal, Rameshbhai Sagar told Opindia that the attack took place on the evening of Thursday, 21st August, shortly after school hours. The victim’s family and Hindu organisations claim that around 4:30 pm, four Muslim minors cornered the Class 7 boy inside the campus of the School and assaulted him. The accused warned the boy that they would kill him if he dared to resist them in the future.

The incident instantly angered the community. Upon the circulation of news of the assault, Hindu groups and locals assembled outside the school, calling for severe action against the accused.

Protests by locals and Hindu groups

On Saturday, 23rd August, two days after the attack, protests were held at the school. Residents, along with Hindu groups, accompanied the victim’s family and sought action against the accused students. The protesters asserted that the school authorities had first assured them of giving a Leaving Certificate (LC) to the accused minors, practically getting them out of the school. Nevertheless, no solid action has been taken up to now, which has further infuriated the locals.

“They Came With Weapons Before Too”: Victim’s father said

The victim’s father, Manibhai, told Opindia that the four Muslim minors had been harassing his son repeatedly. When the boy objected to their behaviour, they attacked him after school. He further claimed that when his family approached the accused minor’s parents, they refused to take responsibility. According to him, the main accused’s father dismissed the matter by saying that his son was not under his control.

The victim’s family also alleged that this was not the first such incident. They claimed the same group of Muslim minors had earlier come to school carrying sharp weapons like knives. Six months ago, they had reportedly attacked the Hindu boy once before. At that time, teachers gave verbal assurances that such an incident would not be repeated, but no action was taken.

Currently, the injured student is undergoing treatment and since the child was brutally beaten, he has sustained serious injuries on his back and is currently unable to walk. “Despite repeated complaints, the school administration has done nothing. They promised action but never kept their word,” the father said.

School’s principal denied the boy’s family’s allegations

When Opindia contacted, Amitbhai, the principal of Sheth C.J. High School’s primary section, admitted that four Muslim minors had indeed assaulted the Hindu student. However, he described the incident as a “small fight among children” and denied the family’s allegations that the accused had previously brought weapons to school.

The principal also rejected claims that the school had promised to issue Leaving Certificates to minor Muslims. He further explained that under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, primary school children cannot be expelled unless their parents request it or a higher authority orders it. “We cannot simply give an LC. There is a legal process under RTE which has to be followed,” he said.

The incident has created tension in Vadali, with Hindu groups pressing for strict action. The victim’s family is demanding that the accused minors be removed from the school. They have also warned that they will lodge a police complaint if the administration continues to remain inactive.