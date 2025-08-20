In a disturbing incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a minor Hindu student was brutally stabbed by a Muslim student studying in the same school on Tuesday (19th August). The victim succumbed to stabbing injuries during treatment in a hospital on Tuesday night. The culprits and the victim are students of the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Khokhra. As per reports, a group of Muslim students attacked the Hindu boy, and one of them is accused of stabbing.

The incident reportedly resulted from an old rivalry between the victim and the culprits.

Outraged by the incident, the victim’s family, members of the Sindhi community and some Hindu organisations gathered outside the school and staged protests. Some protestors vandalised the school property and assaulted the school staff. Police were called to take control of the situation.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A class 8 student was stabbed and injured by a student of class 10 in Seventh-Day Adventist school, Ahmedabad, yesterday.



Visuals from the school as people, including the injured child's relatives, create ruckus here.

The victim’s family accused the school administration of negligence. They alleged that the school administration did not even call an ambulance to take the victim to a hospital after the incident. When the victim’s family reached the school after getting information about the incident, they saw the victim lying unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood. The family added that they took the victim to the hospital in an autorikshaw, and no one from the school staff even helped to take the injured victim to the autorikshaw. The aggrieved parents said that if the school had taken the victim to the hospital sooner, he would have survived. The family called for accountability for the incident from the school administration.

અમદાવાદની સેવન્થ ડે સ્કૂલના વિદ્યાર્થી પર છરીથી હુમલો



સ્કૂલના જ અન્ય 7-8 વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ સ્કૂલ છૂટ્યા બાદ પેટના ભાગે ચપ્પુ માર્યું,



CCTV આધારે તપાસ શરૂ

‘Muslim students fed mutton to the victim in the name of paneer’, says family

The victim’s grandfather told OpIndia that a few days ago, a Muslim student quarrelled with the victim when the latter was coming down the stairs after school. The Muslim student later reconciled by apologising to the victim. On the day of the incident, some Muslim boys, with their faces covered, attacked the victim with a knife. The grandfather alleged that despite seeing the victim being seriously injured, the school authorities did not bother to take him to the hospital. The grandfather accused the school security of being lax, which was why the Muslim students managed to carry a lethal weapon inside the school premises without being caught.

The grandfather said that the victim and his entire family were vegetarians. He alleged that the Muslim students used to bring mutton to the school and feed it to his grandson by lying that it was paneer. According to the grandfather, the Ahmedabad police caught the culprits in the night from the Shah Alam area.

Two arrested, case lodged

As per reports, two people have been arrested so far by the police in connection with the incident, and an FIR has been registered. Police also called a forensic team to examine whether the blood stains were washed by the school administration after the incident. If the team concludes that the blood stains were removed, then those responsible will be booked for removing evidence. The police are examining the CCTV footage of the school to dig out information. So far, statements of 9 people including the teachers and security guards have been recorded by the police. Besides, the District Education Officer issued a notice to the school authorities seeking the details of the incident.

‘Not the only incident of Muslim students attacking Hindu students’, parents say

Several parents of children studying in the same school told OpIndia that many incidents of Muslim students troubling Hindu students have surfaced in the past. A woman among the parents alleged that earlier, alcohol and drugs were caught in the school, but the matter was brushed under the carpet. She also accused the school administration of corruption.

Another parent said that about 2 months ago, some Muslim students in the school fought with her son. But the school authorities got the matter resolved by getting the parents involved and took no action against the culprits.

School should be shut down: ABVP

Members of some Hindu organisations also joined the protest against the school. Leaders of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said that students roaming inside the school carrying sharp weapons raises serious questions about the capability of the school authorities. They added that if a school, which charges lakhs of rupees for school fees, cannot even ensure the safety of the students, it should be shut down.

Sindhi Central Panchayat president Kamal Mehtani said, “This is a sad incident. Unfortunately, such an incident happened in an educational institution. Such incidents can happen with other students as well. A small child was stabbed over a small issue. We demand that they be caught immediately and given strict punishment. The school management should also be held accountable. Their job is not just to collect fees.”