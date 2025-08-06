Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Updated:

Massive operation launched against spurious life-saving drugs racket operating in northern India, 2 factories in Haryana and Himachal busted

Police said that the racket has a pan-India network at Moradabad, Deoria, Gorakhpur in UP, Panipat and Jind in Haryana, Baddi and Solan in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI
AI-generated representative image

Six persons, including a kingpin, indulged in manufacturing, selling and supplying counterfeit lifesaving drugs/medicine have been arrested, police said.

Two factories involved in the manufacturing and packaging of these fake medicines were busted at Jind, Haryana and Baddi, HP.

Counterfeit/fake drugs of reputed companies were recovered in huge quantities, police said.

A major fake drug syndicate operating across multiple states has been busted by the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of Crime Branch, Delhi Police, with the arrest of six persons involved in the manufacture, supply and distribution of counterfeit life-saving medicines of renowned pharmaceutical brands.

Acting on the initial input, on 30 July a trap was laid at the HP CNG Petrol Pump, Shyamnath Marg, Civil Lines, Delhi. A car was intercepted. Two occupants, Mohd. Alam and Mohd. Saleem from Moradabad, UP, were found transporting counterfeit medicines. Representatives of a pharmaceutical company confirmed on the spot that the packaging and stamping were not in accordance with company standards. Lab tests further confirmed the drugs to be counterfeit, police said.

Police further said that coordination was established with legal representatives and technical experts to verify the authenticity of suspected products on the spot. The operation was initiated through systematic surveillance, followed by strategic interception at a fuel station.

This led to the unearthing of the entire counterfeit medicine racket, which expanded through subsequent raids and custodial interrogations across Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Mohd. Alam (35), Mohd. Saleem (42), Prem Shankar Prajapati (25), Parmanand (50) and others have been arrested.

All six accused have been arrested. Investigations are ongoing to trace the full network, including the source of raw materials, financial transactions, and other co-accused.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

