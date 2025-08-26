Our aim is to make India a Vishwaguru; the essence of 100 years is ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on true meaning of Hindu Rashtra

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat often makes headlines with his statements, and this time too, he has delivered a message that is bound to spark discussion. On the occasion of his organisation completing 100 years, he made it clear that people should know the RSS not through speculation and hearsay, but on the basis of truth and facts.

Bhagwat said the ultimate aim of the RSS is to make India a “Vishwaguru” (world teacher). According to him, the essence of the Sangh’s 100-year journey can be summed up in just one phrase: “Bharat Mata ki Jai” (Victory to Mother India). He explained that this is not just a slogan, but a pledge to unite the entire nation.

Defining Hindu in a new and liberal way, Bhagwat said a Hindu is one who follows his own path but also respects other ideas and beliefs. He clarified that when the RSS speaks of a “Hindu Rashtra” (Hindu nation), it does not mean opposition to anyone, but walking together with all. With this statement, Bhagwat sought to project a more inclusive image of the Sangh.

Hindu nation means: Walking together

The RSS is often accused of being focused only on Hindus while sidelining other communities. But Bhagwat addressed this criticism directly. He made it clear that a Hindu nation does not mean opposing anyone or seeking to capture power.

According to him, a Hindu is one who remains rooted in his faith and culture, yet respects others’ ways of living. In his words, “Even if someone does not identify as Hindu, they are still one of us.” His emphasis was that the goal is not to divide society, but to unite it.

He stressed that India’s true strength lies in its diversity. Many faiths, many ideas, yet moving together as one—that, he said, is the Sangh’s vision. The real purpose of the RSS is to bring the country together on this very foundation.

Sangh’s mission: Making India a Vishwaguru

The RSS chief reiterated that the Sangh’s real mission is to make India strong so that it can claim its rightful place in the world. He said the RSS has never stood against anyone; instead, it has stood for unity and harmony in society. Citing Swami Vivekananda, Bhagwat said every country has a contribution to make to the world, and now it is time for India to give its own contribution and make its voice heard globally.

Bhagwat also mentioned those who were once opposed to the RSS but today stand with it. To this, he remarked simply, “They were ours then, and they are ours even now.” He explained that the Sangh’s work is to bring unity in society, regardless of belief, thought, or religion. Only through this path, he said, can India regain its place as a true Vishwaguru.

Revolutionaries and the Congress

In his speech, Bhagwat recalled India’s freedom struggle, noting that there was a time when a strong wave of revolutionaries swept across the country. They lived and died for the nation, and among them shone the name of Veer Savarkar. According to Bhagwat, leaders like Savarkar were inspirations of that era. But sadly, he said, the fervour began to fade after Independence.

He pointed out that after the 1857 revolt, some people turned politics into the path for achieving freedom, and eventually that movement took shape as the Congress. While the Congress movement did succeed in winning Independence, Bhagwat remarked that had the same spirit of sacrifice and resolve continued after freedom, perhaps today’s India would have looked very different.

Bhagwat clarified that he was not pointing fingers at anyone, but only stating historical truth. His intention, he said, was not to blame but to remind people of where we started and where we stand today.

Stop waiting for a ‘Messiah’, take responsibility together

Bhagwat also delivered a thought-provoking message: the responsibility of reforming or saving the country does not rest with one leader or one organisation alone. The mindset that someone will come and fix everything has to be abandoned. In his words: “How long will we wait for Ram or Shivaji to come? Now we ourselves must become Ram or Shivaji.”

By this, Bhagwat meant that if India is to progress and grow stronger, every citizen must play his or her part. Blaming only leaders or institutions will not help. The country belongs to all of us, and so does its responsibility.

In this way, Bhagwat sought to show that the RSS is not just about sloganeering or politics, but about instilling unity and a sense of responsibility in society. His message connects directly with people—because true change, he reminded them, begins not somewhere else but within ourselves.