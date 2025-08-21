Thursday, August 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsIndian Railways to run over 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals, new...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Indian Railways to run over 12,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath festivals, new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains announced

This announcement comes after railways announced 20% discount on confirmed return journey tickets during the upcoming festival season.

OpIndia Staff

For the convenience of passengers during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways has decided to operate more than 12,000 special trains. This announcement comes after railways announced 20% discount on confirmed return journey tickets during the upcoming festival season.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the press at Rail Bhawan, said that after discussions with Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister Lalan Singh, and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, it was decided to make special arrangements for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. He emphasized that passengers should also be facilitated during their return journey.

After consultations with senior public representatives, it was decided that over 12,000 special trains will run for Diwali and Chhath. At the same time, due care will be taken to ensure passengers face no difficulties during their return travel, the minister said.

Minister Vaishnaw further announced that passengers undertaking onward journeys between October 13 to 26 and return journeys between November 17 to December 1 will be offered a 20% discount on return tickets. This initiative will be implemented during this festive season and will benefit a large number of people.

In addition, four new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced from Gaya to Delhi, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad. A new circuit train, covering important sites related to Lord Buddha and catering especially to middle-class families, will also be launched, covering Vaishali, Hajipur, Sonepur, Patna, Rajgir, Gaya and Koderma, the minister announced.

The Buxar–Lakhisarai rail section will be expanded into a four-line corridor, enabling more train operations. A ring railway system will be developed around Patna. Sultanganj and Deoghar will be connected by rail. A new train service will also run between Patna and Ayodhya. A washing pit facility will be set up at Laukaha Bazar, and work will be carried out on several newly approved road overbridges in Bihar, shri Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving more projects for Bihar and for the launch of several new trains, including Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘No evidence, no funds’: US Embassy rubbishes Trump’s ‘$21 million for voter turnout in India’ claim

OpIndia Staff -

“He was and is a normal person”: Orissa High Court commutes death sentence of man who raped a pregnant woman, killed the foetus, and...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Maarna nahi chaiye tha, jo ho gaya woh ho gaya’: Chilling conversation of minor Muslim student who stabbed his Hindu senior to death in...

OpIndia Staff -

With around ₹20,000 crore lost annually in online betting, govt to ban real money games, e-sports and creative gaming to be promoted – Read...

Aditi -

Maharashtra: Two FIRs filed against psephologist Sanjay Kumar of CSDS for creating fake voter data used by Congress to attack the Election Commission

OpIndia Staff -

Despite Donald Trump’s tantrums over trade with Russia, India signs Terms of Reference with Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union to commence FTA negotiations

Rukma Rathore -

Karnataka govt grants Rs 10 crore for Priyanka Gandhi’s parliamentary seat Wayanad in Kerala, BJP asks ‘why’

OpIndia Staff -

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, on the ‘ten most wanted fugitives’ list of FBI, arrested from India, had killed her 6-year-old son

OpIndia Staff -

Ahead of Vidhan Sabha election, infiltration-prone West Bengal witnesses spike in new voter registration in bordering districts: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Trump claimed he brought peace between Congo and Rwanda, but over 300 people have been killed by militias since then; Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com