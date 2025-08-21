For the convenience of passengers during Diwali and Chhath festivals, Indian Railways has decided to operate more than 12,000 special trains. This announcement comes after railways announced 20% discount on confirmed return journey tickets during the upcoming festival season.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while addressing the press at Rail Bhawan, said that after discussions with Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, Union Minister Lalan Singh, and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, it was decided to make special arrangements for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. He emphasized that passengers should also be facilitated during their return journey.

After consultations with senior public representatives, it was decided that over 12,000 special trains will run for Diwali and Chhath. At the same time, due care will be taken to ensure passengers face no difficulties during their return travel, the minister said.

Minister Vaishnaw further announced that passengers undertaking onward journeys between October 13 to 26 and return journeys between November 17 to December 1 will be offered a 20% discount on return tickets. This initiative will be implemented during this festive season and will benefit a large number of people.

In addition, four new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be introduced from Gaya to Delhi, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi, and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad. A new circuit train, covering important sites related to Lord Buddha and catering especially to middle-class families, will also be launched, covering Vaishali, Hajipur, Sonepur, Patna, Rajgir, Gaya and Koderma, the minister announced.

The Buxar–Lakhisarai rail section will be expanded into a four-line corridor, enabling more train operations. A ring railway system will be developed around Patna. Sultanganj and Deoghar will be connected by rail. A new train service will also run between Patna and Ayodhya. A washing pit facility will be set up at Laukaha Bazar, and work will be carried out on several newly approved road overbridges in Bihar, shri Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving more projects for Bihar and for the launch of several new trains, including Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat.