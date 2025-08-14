In a shocking case from Bihar’s Nawada district, a man named Junab Hussain lured a minor Hindu girl and her sister into a fake love trap. He trafficked them from West Bengal to Nawada, where he married one of them in a mosque through a nikah ceremony and then forced her to convert to Islam. Things got even worse when the girl ended up pregnant and had to go through a risky abortion.

It turns out, Junab had lured her to Bihar under the pretence of an orchestra job, but really, he was making her available to customers for Rs 2,500 per night. And this wasn’t just one isolated incident, Junab and his gang had apparently done this to more than nine girls from different parts of India, trapping them in this horrible trafficking network.

Now, Junab has finally been caught as part of a major Bihar police operation called ‘Naya Savera’. This major crackdown was launched after the instructions from Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who pushed for swift action to rescue the victims and bring the culprits to justice.

सांप्रदायिक लैंगिक अपराध ❤️‍🔥 🚨

जुनाब हुसैन नाम का यह आरोपी नाबालिग हिंदू बच्ची और उसकी बहन को प्रेम 💕 जाल में फँसा कर ट्रैफ़िकिंग कर के पश्चिम बंगाल से बिहार ले कर आया मस्जिद 🕌 में धर्म परिवर्तन करवा कर लड़की के साथ निकाह किया उसको गर्भवती 🫄 किया फिर असुरक्षित गर्भपात करवाया… pic.twitter.com/Dbnl0UtKv7 — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) August 14, 2025

Under this operation, the Saran police in Bihar rescued 10 minor girls from four different orchestra groups in the district. Thie operation took place on early Wednesday, 13th August, about 10 a.m., and the entire raid was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish.

The rescued girls include six from West Bengal, one from Odisha, one from Jharkhand, and two from Bihar itself. The police are now contacting their families so that they can be safely handed over and return home.

Along with Junab, the police arrested seven people in total for exploiting these girls. The others are Neeraj Yadav (son of Lalbabu Rai) from Gopal Badi in Masrakh, Saran, Talib Khan (son of Narhum Alam Mian) from Khaira, Saran, Shubham Kumar (son of Shivnarayan Prasad) also from Gopal Badi in Masrakh, Ankit Kumar (son of Kanhaiya Bhagat) from Mirzapur in Madhaura, Saran, Mohammad Bittu Hashmi (son of Mohammad Minsharif Hashmi) from Isuapar, Saran, and Chandan Kumar Tiwari (son of Gautam Tiwari) from Sunauli in Masrakh, Saran. Junab himself is from Sahva Nawada in Isuapar, Saran, and his father’s name is Abdul Hussain.

Right now, the police are questioning all of them to get leads on any other guys involved in this conversion racket. The arrested folks will be taken to the district court soon for the next legal steps.

This raid came after orders from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). They put together three teams from the Mahila Thana (women’s police station) and one from Isuapur station, and they hit four spots at the same time: Rahul Orchestra, Sangeeta Orchestra, Muskaan Orchestra, and Vipin Orchestra. These orchestras were running in the Masrakh and Isuapur areas.

SSP Ashish said the girls were being tortured and made to dance against their will. The police have filed an FIR, its number 74/25, at the women’s police station, and they are undertaking more raids to catch anyone else who is absconding.

Operation Naya Savera kicked off back in August and is set to keep going until 14th August. The SSP is asking everyone to inform them if they know about any similar case happening, so the cops can follow it up. Additionally, the district police are monitoring this interstate gang involved in trafficking operating in the region to close it down for good.