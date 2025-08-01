On 31st July 2025, a stone pelting incident has been reported in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, during Mahaviri flag procession. The incident unfolded as a Muslim mob pelted stones from stockpiles on rooftops when the Hindu procession was passing from the area.

The incident took place in Meenapur village of Rajpur under the Sahebganj police station area. A Muslim mob is reported to have pelted stones from the roofs of houses near Meenapur Mosque. In this incident, many policemen including Rajepur station in-charge Radheshyam and devotees participating in the procession have suffered serious injuries. A hut was also set ablaze during the clashes.

After the incident, SSP Sushil Kumar himself, Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar, SDM Western Shreya Shri and many administrative officers reached the spot.

Informing about the matter, Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar said, “During the Mahaviri flag procession in the Meenapur village under the Rajepur Police Station area, some anti-social elements pelted stones at the procession from the roof. Many people have been injured in this incident and have been admitted to the hospital…We are identifying the anti-social elements and they will be arrested soon…Videography has also been done using drones. After identification, a named FIR will be registered. The situation is now under control…”

#WATCH | Muzaffarpur, UP | Muzaffarpur SSP Sushil Kumar says, "During the Mahaviri flag procession in the Meenapur village under the Rajepur Police Station area, some anti-social elements pelted stones at the procession from the roof. Many people have been injured in this… pic.twitter.com/wooBXsGBAv — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

Notably, the Mahaviri Jhanda Yatra is an annual tradition and it passes through Meenapur village and reaches Lakhnasen Akhara where it is immersed. During this time, people from many villages including Sheetal Semra join the procession with Mahaveeri flag. Mahaveeri fair is held on a large scale in Lakhnasen.

On Thursday, the procession was being taken out with the local administration’s permission and as per the pre-decided route. However, as the Hindu procession reached near the Meenapur mosque, Muslims started pelting stones from their rooftops. Reports say that a similar incident had taken place in this area over the Mahaviri flag procession in three years ago.