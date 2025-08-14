Pakistan now announces creation of ‘Rocket Force Command’ after humiliating losses during Operation Sindoor

The trauma inflicted by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan ‘Aand’ Forces during Operation Sindoor continues to haunt Pakistan’s military-installed government. After losing critical military assets and failing to counter the barrage of Indian missiles, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the formation of a ‘Rocket Force Command’, modelled on China’s People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF). This new unit will oversee deployment of missiles.

On 13th August 2025, Sharif said, “This will be equipped with modern technology. This force, capable of targeting the enemy from all sides, will prove to be yet another milestone with regard to further strengthening our conventional war capability.”

After facing losses in May after conflict with India, Pakistan announces establishment of Rocket Force Command (ARFC).



Development to add instability in the region, especially after Islamabad's support to cross border terrorism.pic.twitter.com/7vgBIIq2Ui — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 14, 2025

As per a senior Pakistani official, the new Rocket Force Command is “meant for India”.

It must be recalled that Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on 7th May, as a direct response to the deadly Islamic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.

On 7th May, India launched the attack and destroyed multiple terror camps. India warned Pakistan that it was a strike on terror camps and not on civilian or armed forces establishments. However, Pakistan decided to retaliate, rattled by the killing of over 100 terrorists. Pakistan launched missile and drone strikes, which were neutralised by Indian Air Defence.

In retaliation to Pakistan’s attack, India launched the second phase of Operation Sindoor and, on 10th May, between 2:30 AM and 12:30 PM, the Indian Armed Forces broke the spine of Pakistan’s air defence network. This time, key military structures were targeted, forcing Islamabad to beg for peace within hours.

India not only rendered Pakistan’s Chinese air defence system defunct during its attacks deep inside Pakistan by unleashing a barrage of BrahMos, Scalp, and Crystal Maze missiles, along with indigenously developed loitering munitions like Harop and Nagastra, hitting Nur Khan Base and Rahim Yar Khan Base among others, but also responded to Pakistan’s retaliation effectively.

Realising that India has established total domiance over Pakistan Aand Forces, Pakistan’s DGMO dialled up to his Indian counterpart and begged for a ceasefire. Having secured an upper hand, India decided to heed Pakistan’s plea for mercy.

The Pakistani political and military establishment may have managed to fool their largely Madrasa-bred populace that they somehow won the four-day conflict even after having their 11 airbases damaged, hundreds of terrorists killed, and air defence system proven humiliatingly good-for-nothing. However, the fact that Pakistan has to create specific ‘Rocket Force Command’ to counter India comes across as Islamabad’s inadvertent confession that India’s military superiority has left the Sharif and Asim Munir fretting.

Perhaps, this fear of getting pounded by India again in the face of any Pahalgam-like misadventure in future, is coming out in form of “you stop our water, we will stop your breath”, nuclear threats using crude “Pakistan is a dump truck full of gravel, which will hit the shining Ferrari (India)” analogies, and now the creation of Rocket Force Command. After all, even though the Pakistani populace remains delusional, Pakistani military and its puppet government know that propaganda can win claps or perhaps elections, but not real war, certainly not against a mammoth enemy like India.