Sunday, August 24, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi peddles lies about the Constitution of India, MK Gandhi and Nathuram Godse
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitical Fact-CheckPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi peddles lies about the Constitution of India, MK Gandhi and Nathuram Godse

Rahul Gandhi claimed Godse killed Gandhi because Godse hated the constitution, which didn't exist at that time

OpIndia Staff

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was heard peddling lies on the Constitution of India, MK Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Speaking at an event in Katihar, he claimed Godse killed Gandhi because Godse hated the constitution. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that MK Gandhi gave his live for the constitution. He was holding his trademark red cover constitution copy while making the comments.

However, these comments by Rahul Gandhi as completely false and baseless, and Godse killing Gandhi had nothing to do with the constitution. In fact, the constitution of India didn’t even exist when Gandhi was killed. Moreover, Godse was also executed before the constitution was adopted by Republic of India.

Rahul Gandhi said, “this constitution was not brought by RSS and BJP. The person who gave his life for this constitution, Gandhiji, he was assassinated. Godse shot Gandhiji to death, Godse was against the constitution. When he shot Gandhiji, why he had hatred for Gandhiji in his heart, because Gandhiji gave his entire life for this constitution, the ideology behind it”.

Every line in this paragraph Rahul Gandhi is a lie. BJP didn’t exist when the Constitution was written, therefore the claim that it didn’t bring the constitution is meaningless. RSS is a social organisation and it could not have any role to play in drafting the constitution.

But Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha was part of the Constituent assembly. Godse was a member of the organisation. Therefore, contrary to Rahul Gandhi’s claims, Godse’s organisation actually took part in the debates of the constituent assembly.

Nathuram Godse killed MK Gandhi on 30 January 1948. He was executed for this crime on 15 November 1949. Both these events occurred before the adoption of the constitution of India. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949, and it became effective on 26 January 1950.

The drafting committee of the constitution headed by Ambedkar was appointed in August 1947, days after the independence. The committee took almost 3 years to complete the constitution, which was extensively debated at the constituent assembly. Therefore, at the time of assassination of MK Gandhi by Godse in January 1948, not even preliminary draft of constitution was ready. The first draft was presented a month after Gandhi’s assassination, on 21 February 1948.

Therefore, Nathuram Godse could not hate something that did not exist at that time. Similarly, MK Gandhi could not defend something that did not exist when he was alive. It is notable that after it was announced that British will leave India, MK Gandhi was completely sidelined from the transition process. He was not part of the interim government, not part of the constituent assembly.

Importantly, Gandhiji had made some specific proposals for the constitution, which were ignored. This included for a village-based governance model.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Florida crash case: Harjinder Singh, dunki route, and the possible use of Khalistan card in asylum claims

Anurag -

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back at Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind for demanding his removal, says “Jamiat leaders should also be sent to Bangladesh”

OpIndia Staff -

INDI Alliance struggles to put up a unified front against PM-CM removal bill: Congress allies refuse to join the Joint Parliamentary Committee

OpIndia Staff -

DRDO successfully conducts maiden flight-tests of Integrated Air Defence Weapon System, a multi-layered air defence system

OpIndia Staff -

Dream11 steps down as lead sponsor of Indian Cricket team after Online Gaming Bill became law, BCCI to find new sponsor before Asia Cup...

OpIndia Staff -

Viral audio exposes Kerala Congress MLA threatening woman with murder if she refuses to undergo abortion, was earlier accused of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani women Imrana Khanam and Firdousia Khanam living in Bihar since 1956, had voter ID cards, caught during SIR exercise by Election Commission

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi police detain Tahsin Saiyed over attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, accused had transferred money to attacker Rajesh Sakariya

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmasthala ‘whistleblower’ arrested: How The News Minute, Zubair, and others furthered the ‘mass burial’ lie to demonise Hindus and their places of worship

Amit Kelkar -

Uttar Pradesh: Woman burnt alive by her husband for dowry, video of torture goes viral, 6-year-old son of victim exposes the killers

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com