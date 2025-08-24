Rahul Gandhi peddles lies about the Constitution of India, MK Gandhi and Nathuram Godse

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday was heard peddling lies on the Constitution of India, MK Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Speaking at an event in Katihar, he claimed Godse killed Gandhi because Godse hated the constitution. Rahul Gandhi also claimed that MK Gandhi gave his live for the constitution. He was holding his trademark red cover constitution copy while making the comments.

However, these comments by Rahul Gandhi as completely false and baseless, and Godse killing Gandhi had nothing to do with the constitution. In fact, the constitution of India didn’t even exist when Gandhi was killed. Moreover, Godse was also executed before the constitution was adopted by Republic of India.

Rahul Gandhi said, “this constitution was not brought by RSS and BJP. The person who gave his life for this constitution, Gandhiji, he was assassinated. Godse shot Gandhiji to death, Godse was against the constitution. When he shot Gandhiji, why he had hatred for Gandhiji in his heart, because Gandhiji gave his entire life for this constitution, the ideology behind it”.

Every line in this paragraph Rahul Gandhi is a lie. BJP didn’t exist when the Constitution was written, therefore the claim that it didn’t bring the constitution is meaningless. RSS is a social organisation and it could not have any role to play in drafting the constitution.

But Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha was part of the Constituent assembly. Godse was a member of the organisation. Therefore, contrary to Rahul Gandhi’s claims, Godse’s organisation actually took part in the debates of the constituent assembly.

Nathuram Godse killed MK Gandhi on 30 January 1948. He was executed for this crime on 15 November 1949. Both these events occurred before the adoption of the constitution of India. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India on 26 November 1949, and it became effective on 26 January 1950.

The drafting committee of the constitution headed by Ambedkar was appointed in August 1947, days after the independence. The committee took almost 3 years to complete the constitution, which was extensively debated at the constituent assembly. Therefore, at the time of assassination of MK Gandhi by Godse in January 1948, not even preliminary draft of constitution was ready. The first draft was presented a month after Gandhi’s assassination, on 21 February 1948.

Therefore, Nathuram Godse could not hate something that did not exist at that time. Similarly, MK Gandhi could not defend something that did not exist when he was alive. It is notable that after it was announced that British will leave India, MK Gandhi was completely sidelined from the transition process. He was not part of the interim government, not part of the constituent assembly.

Importantly, Gandhiji had made some specific proposals for the constitution, which were ignored. This included for a village-based governance model.