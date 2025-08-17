Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttarakhand cabinet approves bill to give minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions, Madrasa Act...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Uttarakhand cabinet approves bill to give minority status to non-Muslim educational institutions, Madrasa Act to be repealed

Until now, the status of minority educational institutions has been given only to the Muslim community. Under the proposed Bill, this facility will also be available to other minority communities i.e Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis.

ANI

Uttarakhand Cabinet took a historic decision by deciding to introduce the Uttarakhand Minority Educational Institutions Bill, 2025, in the coming session of the Legislative Assembly starting on August 19.

Until now, the status of minority educational institutions has been given only to the Muslim community.

According to the release, the Bill seeks to extend the benefits of Minority Educational Institutions status to the minority communities other than Muslims, too. Once enacted, it will permit the study of Gurmukhi and Pali also in recognised minority educational institutions.

The Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016 and the Uttarakhand Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, will stand repealed from July 1, 2026.

Under the proposed Bill, this facility will also be available to other minority communities i.e Sikhs, Jains, Christians, Buddhists and Parsis. This is the first such Act in the country, aimed at establishing a transparent process for granting recognition to educational institutions set up by minority communities in the state, while ensuring quality and excellence in education.

Key Features of the Act include Formation of an Authority – A “Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education” will be constituted in the state to grant the status of minority educational institutions.

It includes Mandatory Recognition – Any educational institution established by Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi communities must obtain recognition from the Authority to qualify as a minority educational institution.

Protection of Institutional Rights – The Act does not interfere in the establishment and administration of minority educational institutions but ensures that educational excellence is maintained.

Mandatory Conditions – To obtain recognition, educational institutions must be registered under the Societies Act, Trust Act, or Companies Act. Ownership of land, bank accounts, and other assets must be in the name of the institution. Recognition can be withdrawn in cases of financial mismanagement, lack of transparency, or activities against religious and social harmony.

Monitoring and Examination – The Authority will ensure that education is imparted in accordance with the standards set by the Board of School Education, Uttarakhand, and that student evaluations remain fair and transparent.

The Act introduces significant changes for minority community institutions in the state by establishing a transparent process for their recognition. It ensures the quality of education is maintained while protecting the constitutional rights of minorities. Additionally, the state government gains the authority to monitor the functioning of these institutions and issue necessary directives as needed.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Wire ropes in Bangladeshi writer to distort Partition of India as ‘social justice’ for Muslims: Read how Islamic bigots justify 1921 Moplah genocide...

Shriti Sagar -

Putin asks for entire Donetsk region in meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy refuses the demand: Read why both Russia and Ukraine stake claim to it...

OpIndia Staff -

Massive cloudburst in Kathua claims the lives of 4 people, rescue operations underway: Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Dharmasthala ‘Mass Burial’ allegations turn out to be a big hoax as nothing found after digging 17 places, politics heats up on the issue...

OpIndia Staff -

American hypocrisy exposed: Putin reveals US-Russia bilateral trade expanded by 20 per cent even as Trump imposes tariffs on India for Russian oil imports

Jinit Jain -

The role of political Islam, use of violence by Muslim League, responsibility of the Congress and more: NCERT releases special module on Partition Horrors

OpIndia Staff -

Partition’s forgotten truth: How ‘secular progressives’ were hunted down in Pakistan

Anurag Mishra -

The Bengal Files trailer launch cancelled in Kolkata as TMC alleges the movie to be ‘Propaganda’, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri calls it dictatorship

OpIndia Staff -

Noida to Delhi Airport in 20 minutes: Read all about the UER II project that will ease travel in the National Capital Region

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Prayagraj woman says, “I am a Hindu, I don’t want to become Muslim,” accuses brother of forcing the family to convert after...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com