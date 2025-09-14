Massive anti-immigration protests organised in Britain on Saturday (13th September) turned violent after a group of protestors clashed with police officers, who were deployed to maintain law and order during the protests.

As per reports, 26 police officials sustained injuries during the clashes. 4 of them suffered serious injuries, including broken teeth, a concussion, a possible broken nose, and a spinal injury.

According to the Metropolitan Police, several police officers were punched, kicked and struck with bottles thrown by some violent protestors in the rally.

As a result, reinforcements wearing helmets and riot shields were deployed to assist police officers on duty. At least 24 offenders have reportedly been arrested, and several more have been identified for future action.

Over 1 lakh people participated in the “Unite the Kingdom” protest march, led by activist Tommy Robinson in London, against immigration.

The protestors carried banners and placards with slogans like ‘Stop the Boats’, ‘Send Them Home’ and ‘We Want Our Country Back’

#WATCH | UK | People gathered on the streets of London in anti-immigration protests. Aerial footage showed a crowd of thousands of protesters heading towards Westminster, the seat of the UK parliament.



A counter-protest by "Stand Up To Racism" gathered at the other end of… pic.twitter.com/1vKTOtn22F — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2025

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said, “There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence”.

A counter-protest called “March Against Fascism” was also organised by Stand Up To Racism, in which around 5,000 people participated.

Who is Tommy Robison and why Brits are protesting against immigration

Tommy Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is a renowned activist in the UK. He founded the nationalist and anti-Islam group called the English Defence League in 2009.

He has been quite vocal about issues like pedophile Grooming gangs and other challenges resulting from immigration, for which he has been in and out of jail several times.

The ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest in Britain was held against the rising problem of immigration, which is altering the country’s demography gardually.

The rising immigrant population in the UK, particularly the Pakistani Muslim population, has given rise to a serious law and order situation in the country. The protestors demanded the expulsion of illegal immigrants from the country.

THERE ARE MILLIONS OUT FOR THE UNITE THE KINGDOM FREE SPEECH FESTIVAL TODAY!!!!



Any mainstream media who prints anything otherwise are LYING.



So feel free to call them out on their bullshit and send this video their way.#UniteTheKingdom #UTK #FreeSpeechLondon pic.twitter.com/5FRB7RxVlH — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

The protests received the support of French politician Eric Zemmour, who said, “We are both subject to the same process of the great replacement of our European people by peoples coming from the south and of Muslim culture, you and we are being colonised by our former colonies”.

Business tycoon Elon Musk also extended his support to the British people in their protest. Speaking to Robinson via video chat, called for the “dissolution of Parliament” and an urgent change of regime in the UK.

He told the protestors that they cannot wait for another four years till the election for the government to change. “My appeal is to British common sense, which is to look carefully around you and say, ‘If this continues, what world will you be living in?’ This is a message to the reasonable centre, the people who ordinarily wouldn’t get involved in politics, who just want to live their lives. They don’t want that; they’re quiet, they just go about their business. My message is to them: if this continues, that violence is going to come to you, you will have no choice,” Musk said.

The United Kingdom has been rocked by several cases of Pakistani grooming gangs that targeted young British girls, even those who were underage, inflicting physical abuse, rape and torture for decades. The government, authorities and media have also been accused of attempting to underplay the severity of these offenses to avoid being branded as racists.