On 24th September, violence erupted in Leh, Union Territory of Ladakh after a shutdown call by the Leh Apex Body’s youth wing spiralled into clashes, arson and chaos. The agitators, who were demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, torched the local BJP office, burnt a police van, and clashed with the security forces deployed in the heart of the city. The protests were in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike, which was ended after violence.

Amid this, an undated video of Sonam Wangchuk has emerged, where he seemed to have advised the protestors to come prepared for violence. BJP IT cell heat Amit Malviya posted the video on X, where Wangchuk allegedly urged the protestors to wear masks and hoodies, a common tactic of protestors planning violence to avoid identification.

In a dated video, Sonam Wangchuk urged protesters to come masked and hooded, while Smanla Norboo went so far as to threaten the stoning of the BJP office and openly provoked the masses. The so-called youth leaders — Stanzin Chosphel, Jigmet Paljor, and Padma Stanzin — who were… pic.twitter.com/HclFQ2rdGF — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

In the video, Wangchuk can be demonstrating wearing a mask and a hoodie. However, OpIndia independently could not verify what he was saying.

In the meanwhile, it has also been alleged that Congress leaders in Ladakh were behind the violence in Leh today. BJP on Wednesday claimed that Congress councillor Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag incited the violence.

This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward.



He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council.



Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been… pic.twitter.com/o2WHdcCIuC — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

Malviya posted visuals showing Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag leading the violent mob. He posted on 𝕏, “This man rioting in Ladakh is Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward. He can be clearly seen instigating the mob and participating in violence that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council. Is this the kind of unrest Rahul Gandhi has been fantasising about?”

Echoing the allegations, BJP leader Sambit Patra said, “Today, in Ladakh, attempts were made to portray some protests as being led by Gen Z. However, when investigated, it was discovered that these protests were not led by Gen Z, but by Congress. Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang is the councillor from the Upper Leh ward. He is the main instigator, and numerous photos have surfaced of him and his workers instigating the violence. He can also be seen marching towards the BJP office with a weapon in his hand. He is instigating the mob and targeting the BJP office… A video of this has also surfaced, and the BJP has also posted it. Councillor Stanzin Tsepang is with Rahul Gandhi.”

Patra also accused Rahul Gandhi of “repeatedly instigating” situations similar to what had happened in Nepal and Bangladesh. He said, “Congress has nefarious designs. ‘Bharat tere tukde honge Inshallah, Inshallah’ is Congress’s main line… This is Rahul Gandhi’s plan with George Soros, since they cannot win through the people, so we are working to break the country. Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly instigating the situation in the country that has happened in Bangladesh, Nepal, and is currently unfolding in the Philippines. What kind of leadership is this for the Congress?”

In another video posted by Amit Malviya, Congress councillor from Saspol, Smanla Dorjey Norboo, could be heard openly challenging the administration. He dared the govt to deploy more CRPF personnel, and claimed that even a larger security presence would not stop the protestors from reaching the BJP Ladakh office and dragging people out.

At a press conference yesterday, Congress councillor from Saspol, Smanla Dorjey Norboo, openly challenged the administration, daring them to deploy more CRPF personnel and insisting that even a larger security presence would not stop demonstrators from reaching the BJP Ladakh… pic.twitter.com/MVDNDGq5cH — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 24, 2025

As per Malviya, he further said that he would personally come to stone the BJP Ladakh office, and he urged people from across Ladakh to travel to Leh on 24 September to carry out the attack.

The attack on BJP office did take place on 24 September, as threatened by the Congress leader.

Tension had been simmering since Tuesday evening after two elderly people sitting on hunger strike collapsed and were rushed to hospital. Their condition sparked outrage among students and youth activists, many of whom had already expressed discontent over the Centre’s delay in resuming meaningful talks with Ladakhi leadership.

On Wednesday morning, crowds began assembling near the hunger strike site. They later moved towards the BJP office in Leh town. Police and paramilitary forces had already been deployed in anticipation. Barricades were raised to control the agitators. However, as the protesters attempted to break through, stone pelting began. Police used teargas shells in retaliation to control the violence.

The situation quickly spiralled out of control when a police van was set ablaze. Soon after, protesters stormed the BJP office, setting it on fire amid chants in support of Wangchuk and against what they claimed to be the Centre’s “failed UT experiment.” Several other vehicles were also damaged in the melee.

At least four people have been killed in the violence, and 45 others were injured including 22 police personnel.

Ladakh violence: A manufactured crisis?

The violence that shook Leh on September 24 did not arise in a vacuum. Evidence suggests it was not a spontaneous outpouring of anger but the result of deliberate provocation and political manoeuvring. Tragically, it is the young people of Ladakh who are bearing the brunt of these power games.

Dialogue already on track

The Centre had already committed to addressing Ladakh’s demands. A High-Powered Committee (HPC) meeting was scheduled for October 6, with the government even agreeing to include new names suggested by the Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). In response to requests for earlier talks, September 25–26 was under discussion.

This was not the first attempt at dialogue. In July, talks were offered but did not progress as expected. Still, the HPC process had achieved significant outcomes: raising ST reservations from 45% to 84%, ensuring one-third women’s representation in local councils, granting official status to Bhoti and Purgi languages, and opening 1,800 government posts for recruitment.

A video recorded at Anshan just before the clashes shows LBA President Chhering Dorjay Lakrook telling a cheering crowd that a delegation would head to Delhi on September 26 for discussions with the Centre. Yet, within hours, optimism gave way to chaos.

Provocative rhetoric and escalation

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who launched a hunger strike on September 10 demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status, repeatedly invoked movements in Nepal and even the Arab Spring in his speeches. What at first seemed symbolic now appears to have been a playbook for escalation.

On September 24, his supporters moved from the hunger strike site towards the BJP office and the Hill Council headquarters. Vehicles were set ablaze, police were attacked, and over 30 security personnel were injured in the clashes. Police were eventually forced to fire on the mob, resulting in casualties. By 4 PM, the situation was brought under control.

Notably, Wangchuk ended his fast the same day and left for his village in an ambulance, without taking visible responsibility for restraining his followers.

Centre’s official position on unrest

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has outlined the official position on the unrest. According to its release: