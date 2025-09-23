Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Another bid to malign ‘Jai Shri Ram’? Congress and Islamists spin Aligarh Imam scuffle as ‘mob lynching’ over ‘Ram Ram’ chant; police bust fake narrative, call it a personal dispute

In Aligarh, an Imam named Muhammad Mustaqeem was allegedly assaulted, which Islamists and Congress leaders claimed was because he refused to chant "Ram Ram." However, police clarified it was a personal dispute that escalated into a scuffle, with no communal angle or religious slogans involved. Despite this, Islamist groups, opposition leaders, and sections of the media have been spreading false “mob lynching” propaganda to inflame tensions.

रुपम
(Image via X @aligarhpolice)

In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, an Imam named Muhammad Mustaqeem was allegedly beaten up. Contrary to the narrative peddled by Islamists that Mustaqeem was assaulted for not saying ‘Ram Ram’, it has emerged that it was a case of personal dispute and not communal.

Despite this, leftists and Islamic fundamentalists are spreading the word on social media that it was a case of mob lynching.

It is being claimed that the Imam was attacked for not saying “Ram Ram.” Interestingly, in the written complaint regarding the incident, Mustaqeem makes no mention of any religious slogans being chanted. The entire propaganda is being spread by using a video made later.

What did Imam Mustaqeem say in the viral video?

In the viral video, Mustaqeem tells that he is the Imam of the Lakhanpura mosque and teaches Urdu to children. On Saturday evening (September 20, 2025), he was returning from tutoring children. He was stopped by some people near Bulakgarhi. He was asked to say “Ram-Ram.” When he refused, he was beaten and told to go to Pakistan. He even alleged that passersby were called and abused.

Islamists allege ‘mob lynching’, Congress joins in to further anti-Hindu propaganda

Sharing Mustaqeem’s video on social media, Islamists are giving the incident a communal angle.  Local Mufti Mohammad Akbar Kazmi has described the assault on the Imam as “mob lynching.” He said that the Imam was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and was beaten by 10-12 people. Police should take swift action in this matter.

Shahi Jama Masjid Imam Mahmood Raza Kazmi alleged that Mustaqeem had been harassed for a month. The boys would harass him by calling him “Ram-Ram.” If he didn’t respond, he was abused and called a “fanatic.” He was beaten up because of this. Strict action should be taken in this case.

Similarly, Congress is using this video to further its propaganda. It is being shown that the mosque’s imam was held hostage and beaten because he refused to say “Ram Ram.”

Pro-Islamist media peddling disinformation

Besides Islamists and their political patron, the Congress party, pro-Islamist media has also amplified ‘beaten up for not chanting Jai Shri Ram’ claim without verifying the facts. The Observer Post even wrote that the imam was attacked because of his beard and cap.

ABP even reported that Mustaqeem’s beard was plucked and he was called a “cow-eater.” Similarly, Dainik Bhaskar also reported based on this statement.

Police dismiss communal angle, tells OpIndia that it was a personal dispute

A close examination of the revelations made by the Aligarh Police makes it evident that Islamists and their political as well as media allies are peddling false claims to fan communal tensions.

In a conversation with OpIndia, the police stated that this was a simple physical altercation.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 20, 2025, involving Muhammad Mustaqeem of the village of Bulakgarhi, under the Loda police station. Imam Mustaqeem was riding his bicycle that day. While trying to remove some children from the road, he got into an argument with Zeeshanth, who was standing nearby. A scuffle ensued, resulting in injuries and both were taken to the hospital.

The police stated that complaints have been filed by both parties in this case. The police investigation has revealed that there was no religious overtones or any attempt to force anyone to chant religious slogans. This is completely false and the Aligarh police denies it.

रुपम
रुपम
