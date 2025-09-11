In Jammu and Kashmir, a massive row has erupted over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik. Amid apprehensions of possible disturbances to peace and order, the district administration of Doda has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Tuesday (9th September 2025).

The prohibitory order comes at a time when tensions in Doda have been simmering over the detention of Doda MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act (PSA). Reports say that the anti-government protests in Doda and some other areas in Jammu’s Chenab Valley are the biggest since the 2019 scrapping of Article 370.

In addition to Doda, Kishtwar district also saw protests in support of Mehraj Malik. Notably, the protests came at a time when Doda and many other districts in Jammu and Kashmir are already grappling with floods.

Reports say that AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was arrested a day after he used unparliamentary language against the Doda Deputy Commissioner and his family. A video of him abusing Doda DC, Harvinder Singh, went viral on social media. Malik had accused DC Singh of not releasing pending dues in favour of a family whose structure was reportedly used for two years by the health department. The AAP MLA was also protesting against slapping of PSA against a person from his constituency.

In an official order issued on Tuesday, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Anil Kumar Thakur stated that the measures have been taken as a precaution to maintain public safety and tranquillity in the district.

The restrictions will remain in force until further notice. “Whereas, in view of the prevailing situation, there is apprehension that incidents regarding breach of peace, tranquillity and law & order may occur in District Doda by way of mobilising unlawful assemblies of the public,” read the official order safeguarding life and property of citizens within the territorial jurisdiction of District Coda.

Therefore, I, Anil Kumar Thakur, JKAS, Addl. District Magistrate, Doda, in exercise of the powers vested in me under section 163 of BNSS, 2023, do hereby impose the following restrictions in the entire territorial jurisdiction of District Coda till further orders,” the order further said.

According to the order, “assembly of four or more persons shall be prohibited, no person shall be allowed to resort to provocative speeches, slogans or gestures which may disrupt peace and harmony, and no person is allowed to move with lathies or sharp-edged weapons.”

Earlier in the day, Shamas Din Malik, father of Mehraj Malik, said that his son was wrongly charged under the Public Safety Act (PSA) mentioning that the court will decide the legality of his arrest. Malik, representing Doda assembly constituency, was booked under provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA)on Monday on grounds of his activities being prejudicial to the maintenance of public order. Preventive detention under the PSA was found necessary in the interest of maintaining public order and safeguarding law and order in the region.

Tweet by Omar Abdullah

Besides Aam Aadmi Party leaders, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also expressed support for Mehraj Malik. He that the MLA’s detention affects the trust of people in democracy. Referring to the Hazratbal Shrine row, Abdullah complained that only innocents were being “harassed” while there was no action against those who played with their religious sentiments.

What has Mehraj Malik done to warrant PSA, while no action has been taken against those who hurt our religious sentiments: CM Omar pic.twitter.com/og1XdMs40h — Asian News Hub (@AsianNewsHub) September 9, 2025

“I am not able to understand what he did to get detained under such a strict law like the PSA? Was there any incident of stone-pelting? On the contrary, there is no action against those who played with our religious sentiments and spoiled the atmosphere at the Hazratbal Shrine. Only innocents are being harassed. But no action is being taken against those who hurt our religious sentiments. Booking the MLA under PSA will affect people’s trust in Jamhuriyat (democracy),” Abdullah told the media.

#WATCH | J&K | On arrest of AAP Leader Mehraj Malik, Poonch DGPC General Secretary Harcharan Singh says, "I am thankful to the LG administration and Omar Abdullah government for the arrest of the Doda MLA… He used to promote drugs and abused an IAS officer…" (08.09) pic.twitter.com/MOHuXhySkN — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2025

Poonch DGPC General Secretary Harcharan Singh, however, has welcomed Malik’s arrest and said, “I am thankful to the LG administration and Omar Abdullah government for the arrest of the Doda MLA… He used to promote drugs and abused an IAS officer…”