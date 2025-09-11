Hundreds of South Korean women, who were forced to work as sex workers for the US Army stationed in South Korea, have filed a lawsuit seeking an apology from the US Army. 117 South Korean women filed the lawsuit last week, accusing the US Army of abuse, as informed by their lawyers on Tuesday (9th September).

As per reports, thousands of South Korean women were forced to work in state-backed brothels between the 1950s and 1980s to serve the American troops, who were stationed in South Korea to protect the country against North Korean aggression. The lawsuit comes after South Korea’s top court, in 2022, held the South Korean government responsible for illegally establishing, managing and operating brothels for the US military. The court ordered the government to pay compensation to around 120 plaintiffs.

Every night, we were dragged to the US soldiers and abused: Victim

In the current lawsuit, the victims have sought compensation of 10 million won ($7,200) per victim. Recalling the brutalities she had to undergo while working as a prostitute for the US military, a 60-year-old plaintiff told AFP, “I still cannot forget being beaten by US soldiers – slapped for lowering my head while pouring drinks, for not smiling, or for no reason at all.” She said that she was 17 when she was tricked into working as a prostitute for the US Army soldiers in the name of working as a bartender.

She could not even escape as she was in debt. “Every night, we were dragged to US soldiers and sexually abused. Every week, we were forced to undergo venereal disease tests. If there was the slightest abnormality, we were locked in a small room and injected with a thick needle of strong penicillin. The shots were so harsh that my legs gave out and I couldn’t even walk,” she added.

A joint statement was reportedly released by some women’s rights activists in support of the victims. The statement said that the US military “ignored the South Korean Constitution” and robbed these women of their personal freedom and “destroyed their lives”.

South Korean government made a defendant in the suit

The South Korean government has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as under the existing laws, the onus to compensate the victims of illegal acts committed by the US soldiers on duty lies on it. Although the South Korean government can claim reimbursement from the US. “This lawsuit seeks to hold both the South Korean government and the US military authorities jointly liable for the unlawful acts,” a lawyer named Ha Ju-hee was quoted by the AFP as saying.

At present, the US maintains around 28,500 troops in South Korea. Commenting on the lawsuit, the United States Forces Korea (USFK) said, “We affirm that we do not condone any behaviour that violates Republic of Korea laws, rules, or directives, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of good order and discipline”.

According to reports, the economy in the South Korean towns with US military bases, including restaurants, barbershops and bars catering to American GIs, accounted for about 25% of South Korea’s GDP during the 1960s and 70s. The issue of these women has not been addressed as the US and South Korea are long time security allies.