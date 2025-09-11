Thursday, September 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHundreds of South Korean women, who were forced to work as prostitutes for the...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hundreds of South Korean women, who were forced to work as prostitutes for the US Army, file a lawsuit demanding justice and apology

Thousands of South Korean women were forced to work in state-backed brothels between the 1950s and 1980s to serve the American troops, who were stationed in South Korea to protect the country against North Korean aggression

OpIndia Staff
South Korean women filed a lawsuit against the US army seeking justice.
The building was once used as a clinic for sex workers hired for the US army in South Korea. (Images via YahooNews/ Anthany Wallace, ROK Ministry of National Defence of South Korea)

Hundreds of South Korean women, who were forced to work as sex workers for the US Army stationed in South Korea, have filed a lawsuit seeking an apology from the US Army. 117 South Korean women filed the lawsuit last week, accusing the US Army of abuse, as informed by their lawyers on Tuesday (9th September).

As per reports, thousands of South Korean women were forced to work in state-backed brothels between the 1950s and 1980s to serve the American troops, who were stationed in South Korea to protect the country against North Korean aggression. The lawsuit comes after South Korea’s top court, in 2022, held the South Korean government responsible for illegally establishing, managing and operating brothels for the US military. The court ordered the government to pay compensation to around 120 plaintiffs.

Every night, we were dragged to the US soldiers and abused: Victim

In the current lawsuit, the victims have sought compensation of 10 million won ($7,200) per victim. Recalling the brutalities she had to undergo while working as a prostitute for the US military, a 60-year-old plaintiff told AFP, “I still cannot forget being beaten by US soldiers – slapped for lowering my head while pouring drinks, for not smiling, or for no reason at all.” She said that she was 17 when she was tricked into working as a prostitute for the US Army soldiers in the name of working as a bartender.

She could not even escape as she was in debt. “Every night, we were dragged to US soldiers and sexually abused. Every week, we were forced to undergo venereal disease tests. If there was the slightest abnormality, we were locked in a small room and injected with a thick needle of strong penicillin. The shots were so harsh that my legs gave out and I couldn’t even walk,” she added.

A joint statement was reportedly released by some women’s rights activists in support of the victims. The statement said that the US military “ignored the South Korean Constitution” and robbed these women of their personal freedom and “destroyed their lives”.

South Korean government made a defendant in the suit

The South Korean government has been named as a defendant in the lawsuit, as under the existing laws, the onus to compensate the victims of illegal acts committed by the US soldiers on duty lies on it. Although the South Korean government can claim reimbursement from the US. “This lawsuit seeks to hold both the South Korean government and the US military authorities jointly liable for the unlawful acts,” a lawyer named Ha Ju-hee was quoted by the AFP as saying.

At present, the US maintains around 28,500 troops in South Korea. Commenting on the lawsuit, the United States Forces Korea (USFK) said, “We affirm that we do not condone any behaviour that violates Republic of Korea laws, rules, or directives, and we remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of good order and discipline”.

According to reports, the economy in the South Korean towns with US military bases, including restaurants, barbershops and bars catering to American GIs, accounted for about 25% of South Korea’s GDP during the 1960s and 70s. The issue of these women has not been addressed as the US and South Korea are long time security allies.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Nepo Kids’ of Nepal: Read how mass anger against luxury life of children of politicians Vs the abject poverty for common people drove Gen...

Shriti Sagar -
Over last few days, a series of videos and tweets erupted on Instagram and other social media under the banner #NepoKids. They featured the kids of senior politicians flaunting their Gucci handbags, private aircraft, and overseas university degrees. Their glamorous lives contrasted starkly with the struggle of poor Nepali families.
News Reports

Rajasthan High Court upholds order cancelling the license of meat shops near Hindu temple, dismisses claim that the place of worship was ‘private’

OpIndia Staff -
"This Court finds no substance in the arguments of the counsel for the petitioner that the temple situated within a 50-meter radius of the petitioners’ meat shops is not a public temple," the Judge noted in its order dated September 1, 2025.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ document was made out of India? Congress tries to defend itself as tech details hint at foreign collaboration

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination in Utah: As Trump orders USA flag to be flown at half mast, Left-Liberals celebrate murder in public

Rajdeep Sardesai falsely claims that Modi govt approves projects only before elections in states, asks some silly questions: A fact check

Amid devastating floods, Jammu and Kashmir witnesses massive anti-govt protests and curfew: Here is what happened

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi visits Dehradun and assesses damage caused by floods in Uttarakhand, announces financial assistance of ₹1,200 crore for the state

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nepo Kids’ of Nepal: Read how mass anger against luxury life of children of politicians Vs the abject poverty for common people drove Gen...

Shriti Sagar -

Nepal under curfew after violent Gen Z protests, no decision yet on interim chief, now Kulman Ghising emerges as frontrunner after Sushila Karki

OpIndia Staff -

Pan-India terror module hatching Pakistan handler-sponsored Khilafat model busted by Delhi police, 5 terrorists trained in making bombs arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan High Court upholds order cancelling the license of meat shops near Hindu temple, dismisses claim that the place of worship was ‘private’

OpIndia Staff -

Under Yogi govt, 60 lakh youth have got jobs, UP has received investment proposals of over 45 lakh crores in the private sector in...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi hosts Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi callng it spiritual union of a family, several MoUs and a Special Economic Package announced

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ document was made out of India? Congress tries to defend itself as tech details hint at foreign collaboration

OpIndia Staff -

Malayali actress Navya Nair fined ₹1.14 lakh by Australian authorities for wearing jasmine flowers in her hair: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Charlie Kirk’s brutal assassination in Utah: As Trump orders USA flag to be flown at half mast, Left-Liberals celebrate murder in public

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com