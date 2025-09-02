India’s quest towards semiconductor self-reliance reached a significant milestone on 2nd September when Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the country’s first domestically produced Vikram 32 bit processor chip at Semicon India 2025 in Delhi.

After PM Modi launched Semicon India 2025 alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, Vaishnaw additionally presented him with test chips of four projects that had been authorised. “Oil was black gold, but semiconductor chips are a digital diamond,” the prime minister stated, highlighting their crucial role in the country’s progress and development.

Vaishnaw conveyed, “Just a few years ago, we met for the first time to make a new beginning driven by our prime minister’s farsighted vision, we launched the India Semiconductor mission. In a short span of 3.5 years, we have the world looking at India with confidence. Today, the construction of five Semiconductor units is going on at a rapid pace. We just presented the first Made-in-India chip to PM Modi.”

He further emphasized, “We are living in unprecedented times. Global policy turmoil has created huge uncertainty. In these turbulent times, India stands as a lighthouse of stability and growth. In these uncertain times, you should come to India because our policies are stable.”

Vikram 32 bit chip and its features

The Vikram 32 (formally known as Vikram 3201) is the first 32-bit microprocessor that is completely indigenous. It is specifically made for rockets and satellites in contrast to the processors found in everyday devices like laptops and smartphones. It has been developed to survive the harsh conditions (temperatures from -55 degrees Celsius to +125 degrees Celsius) of rocket launches and space environment by the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) Chandigarh of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 2, 2025

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre created the Vikram 32 chip which was manufactured at SCL’s 180nm (nanometers) CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) plant in Punjab’s Mohali. The 16 bit Vikram 1601 microprocessor which has been powering the space agency’s launch vehicles since 2009 has been replaced with it. The Kalpana 3201 chip and the new processor were officially included into the program in March.

The 32-bit structure on which the Vikram 32 is based enables it to process more data more effectively and can do intricate computations needed for satellite and aeronautical missions since it supports floating-point processing. A specially designed Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) for space applications is used by the processor.

The Ada language which is extensively utilised in aeronautical engineering is supported for programming. ISRO produced the compiler, assembler, linker and simulator, among other supporting software tools, domestically. Moreover, efforts are being made to include support for the C programming language.

Importance of Vikram 32 chip

Space-grade processors must endure radiation, high temperatures and launch vibrations They are not commercially available off-the-shelf devices. India has relied on foreign processors for numerous vital tasks up to this point. India obtained autonomy in this area with Vikram 3201 which lowers dependency on exports and supply chain interruptions.

The new version can process more data at once with increased accuracy owing to its 32-bit design. Its 64-bit floating-point capabilities are essential for precise navigation and trajectory computations. Ada programming language is commonly employed in aerospace systems that are crucial to safety.

It can be linked to other avionics modules of a rocket due to on-chip communication interfaces (1553B bus). It is made with 180-nanometer CMOS technology, a process node that is dependable for aerospace-grade applications despite being small by consumer electronics standards.

The Vikram 32 has been designed mainly for satellites and rockets but it is also applicable in other vital applications due to its sturdy construction. High-reliability energy systems, innovative automotive solutions, aeronautical technology and military systems are among its possible uses.

Space tests of the Vikram 3201 have already been completed. During its flight on the PSLV-C60 mission, it supplied power to the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module’s (POEM-4) Mission Management Computer. ISRO gained the confidence to pursue broader adoption after its successful in-orbit validation.

MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Secretary S Krishnan formally turned over the first production lots of Vikram 3201 and Kalpana 3201 to ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan on 5th March. The 32-bit SPARC V8 RISC microprocessor Kalpana was created to work with open-source toolchains. It employs a distinct design methodology while still accomplishing the same goal of indigenous capabilities.

Boost to “Make in india”

ISRO has created a whole ecosystem around Vikram 3201 to reduce reliance on imports, including Ada compilers, assemblers, linkers, simulators and integrated development environments. Furthermore, a C compiler is being developed to increase the flexibility of programming. India would retain control of the development tools and hardware required for mission-critical applications because of this integrated ecosystem.

The space agency unveiled four other domestic devices in addition to the Vikram 3201 with the goal of downsizing launch vehicle avionics: Two Reconfigurable Data Acquisition System (RDAS) variations, a Relay Driver IC and a Low Drop-out Regulator IC with multiple channels. All of these elements work together to minimise the burden placed on foreign electronics for launch vehicles.

Consumer to creator

The first “Made in India” chip is anticipated to be released by semiconductor manufacturer CG-Semi from the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) pilot plant in Sanand, Gujarat. The initial plan to develop a semiconductor facility in Sanand was authorised by the Narendra Modi administration in 2023.

23 chip design projects have been approved under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) program to assist inventors and companies. Businesses such as Vervesemi Microelectronics are producing cutting-edge chips for energy systems, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence, demonstrating India ambitious leap in the field.

The India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) was started by the Indian government in 2021. It appears that in just three and a half years the mission has already paid off. Ten semiconductor manufacturing projects totalling over ₹1.60 lakh crore have been sanctioned by the government so far in six states: Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Five more semiconductor units are already under construction.

Modern technology relies heavily on semiconductors. They supply vital systems for communication, transportation, healthcare, defence and space. Semiconductors are now essential to both economic security and strategic independence as the world becomes more automated and digitalised.

Although India now employs around 20% of the world’s chip design experts, the country’s manufacturing capabilities have not kept up with demand. Hence, Vikram 32 chip is a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat (India that is self-sufficient) and lessens its reliance on imported microchips.

Semicon India 2025

The goal of the three-day Semicon India conference which was launched in New Delhi is to improve the semiconductor ecosystem in the nation. The conference’s sessions will cover areas such as advanced packaging and semiconductor fabrication projects, infrastructure preparedness, research and artificial intelligence advancements, investment prospects, smart manufacturing and the execution of state-level policies.

Likewise, there will be dedicated sections on workforce development, international collaboration, the startup ecosystem, and the Design Linked Incentive program.

More than 2,500 delegates from 48 countries, 150 presenters and more than 350 exhibitors are among the more than 20,750 attendees of this year’s event. The program also includes pavilions and roundtables tailored to each countries. Greater Noida (2024), Gandhinagar (2023) and Bengaluru (2022) have hosted Semicon India conferences in the past.