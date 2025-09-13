Saturday, September 13, 2025
Updated:

Karnataka Congress govt approves ₹398 crore grant for development of ‘Muslim colonies’: Read how CM Siddaramaiah has resorted to full-blown appeasement politics

The decision, aimed at appeasing the Muslim community for vote bank politics, was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by Siddaramaiah at Vidhan Soudha.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The Congress-led Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has approved a whopping ₹398 crore grant for the development of Muslim colonies in the State.

The Congress government reportedly wants to develop ‘backwards colonies’ located in urban areas across 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka and turn them into ‘model colonies.’

Recently, the Siddaramiah government withdrew cases against Muslim extremists involved in the 2019 stone-pelting incident in Chittapur targeted at Hindu activists.

In April this year, the Chief Minister defended the Congress government’s decision to provide 4% reservation to Muslims in public contracts under Other Backward Class (OBC) quota.

Siddaramaiah had claimed, “Standing in support of those who have been deprived of opportunities, those who have not got justice, is the teaching of our Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar.”

Karnataka govt resorts to Muslim appeasement in 2025 Budget

In March this year, OpIndia reviewed the budget speech (English edition) of CM Siddaramiah and found glaring instances of appeasement and preferential treatment for minorities (and Muslims in particular).

The Congress government announced ₹500 crores for starting classes from pre-primary to PU (Pre-University) at 250 ‘Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools’ on Karnataka public school mode. 

Moreover, a sum of ₹400 crores was allocated to strengthen 100 Urdu medium schools in Karnataka. Ironically, the Congress government has facilitated an atmosphere of linguistic divide (Hindi Vs Kannada) while promoting Urdu medium schools at the same time.

The Karnataka Congress government also laid down provisions for the repair and renovation of Waqf properties. A sum of ₹150 crore was set aside for the purpose.

At the same time, ₹1000 crore has been earmarked for the action plan prepared under the Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, in his budget speech, emphasised on the development of the Hajj Bhavan. This included the construction of a new building for Hajj pilgrims and the establishment of KSOU for ‘deprived’ Muslim students.

The Karnataka Congress govt also announced ₹50,000 for couples belonging to economically backward Muslim communities.

Siddaramiah informed that the honorarium for Muezzins will be increased to ₹5000 per month, while the honorarium for Pesh-Imams of mosques will be ₹6000 per month. 

The Karnataka government also displayed preferential treatment towards Muslim students. This includes the construction of colleges for Muslim women on the land of Waqf institutions, infrastructure building for cultural and social activities etc.

Moreover, the Congress government announced reimbursement of 50% fees for Muslim students and increase of foreign scholarship from ₹20 lakhs to ₹30 lakhs.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, through his budget speech, has clearly attempted to appease the Muslim community through freebies, preferential treatment, the development of Haj Bhavan, the renovation of Waqf properties and the strengthening of Urdu schools. 

