On Friday (7th March), the Congress government in Karnataka, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, brazenly appeased the Muslim community through its annual budget for the Financial Year 2025-2026.

OpIndia reviewed the 149-page [pdf] budget speech (English edition) of CM Siddaramiah and found glaring instances of appeasement and preferential treatment for minorities (and Muslims in particular).

The Congress government announced ₹500 crores for starting classes from pre-primary to PU (Pre-University) at 250 ‘Moulana Azad Model English Medium Schools’ on Karnataka public school mode. (Page 60 of the budget speech)

Strengthening of Urdu medium schools by Congress govt

Moreover, a sum of ₹400 crores was allocated to strengthen 100 Urdu medium schools in Karnataka. Ironically, the Congress government has facilitated an atmosphere of linguistic divide (Hindi Vs Kannada) while promoting Urdu medium schools at the same time.

“Select 100 Urdu medium schools with the highest enrolment run by the Education Department will be strengthened by allocating Rs. 100 crore in the present year out of the total upgradation cost of Rs.400 crore for providing basic facilities in line with Karnataka Public Schools to enhance learning standard and these schools will be upgraded as Maulana Azad Public Schools” (Page 60 of the budget speech)

Repair and renovation of Waqf properties

The Karnataka Congress government also laid down provisions for the repair and renovation of Waqf properties. A sum of ₹150 crore was set aside for the purpose.

“For repair and renovation of Waqf properties and for providing infrastructure and protection of Muslim burial grounds an amount of Rs. 150 crore has been provided.” (Page 61 of the budget speech)

At the same time, ₹1000 crore has been earmarked for the action plan prepared under the Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme’

Development of Haj Bhavan by Congress govt

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, in his budget speech, emphasised on the development of the Haj Bhavan. This included the construction of a new building for Hajj pilgrims and the establishment of KSOU for ‘deprived’ Muslim students.

“For the benefit of minority students deprived of degree education, a regional centre of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will be established in Haj Bhavan and provided with various degree/ post-graduate degree courses.” (Page 62 of the budget speech)

“An additional building in Haj Bhavan at Bengaluru will be constructed to provide with facilities and amenities to Haj pilgrims and their relatives.” (Page 62 of the budget speech)

Freebies to appease Muslim community

The Karnataka Congress govt also announced ₹50,000 for couples belonging to economically backward Muslim communities.

“To promote simple marriages amongst the economically backward minority communities, an amount of Rs.50,000 will be provided as expenses for each couple to NGOs who organise such Mass marriages.” (Page 62 of the budget speech)

Siddaramiah informed that the honorarium for Muezzins will be increased to ₹5000 per month, while the honorarium for Pesh-Imams of mosques will be ₹6000 per month. (Page 63 of the budget speech)

Preferential treatment towards Muslim students

The Karnataka government also displayed preferential treatment towards Muslim students. This includes the construction of colleges for Muslim women on the land of Waqf institutions, infrastructure building for cultural and social activities etc.

“Action has been taken to construct 15 women’s colleges in vacant plots of Waqf institutions to support higher education of minority women in the year 2024-25” (Page 62 of the budget speech)

“Multi-purpose halls will be constructed across the state for the minority communities to organize cultural and social activities. The halls will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 50 lakh at hobli and taluk level and Rs. 1 crore at district headquarters and city corporation areas.“(Page 63 of the budget speech)

Moreover, the Congress government announced reimbursement of 50% fees for Muslim students and increase of foreign scholarship from ₹20 lakhs to ₹30 lakhs.

Page 64 of the budget speech make it clear – “Minority students will be reimbursed 50% of the fees for admissions availed through KEA into Professional Courses up to a limit of Rs.5 lakh.“

“National Foreign Student Scholarship amount given to the minority students will be enhanced from Rs.20 lakhs to Rs.30 lakhs.“

Conclusion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, through his budget speech, has clearly attempted to appease the Muslim community through freebies, preferential treatment, the development of Haj Bhavan, the renovation of Waqf properties and the strengthening of Urdu schools. As such, many netizens have labelled it as ‘halal budget.’