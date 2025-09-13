A Ganesh idol immersion procession in Hassan district of Karnataka turned into a scene of tragedy on the night of Friday, 12th September, when a truck rammed into the crowd. At least nine people lost their lives, while 22 others were injured in the horrific accident, officials confirmed.

According to Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari, the truck driver made a futile bid to avoid hitting a two-wheeler and lost control of the vehicle. The truck then ran over the median and ploughed into a crowd on the other lane of the road.

Driver booked under the several sections of BNS

The Goruru Police booked a case under the Sections of 281, 106 and 125 of the BNS, against Bhuvanesh, who was driving the truck. The driver, Bhuvanesh, a resident of Kattebelaguli village in Holenarasipura taluk of Hassan district.

The video clip captured at the accident spot shows that the the truck hits a two-wheeler and then crosses over the divider to ram into the crowd dancing in the Ganesha procession.

The driver also suffered injuries in the incident and after being beaten by an angry mob at the scene. The police booked the case based on the statement by Manjunath of Danayakanahalli, who lost his nephew Eshwar in the incident.

Details of the injured

The injured were immediately rushed to the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) hospital and a nearby private hospital. Out of the 22 injured, 19 were admitted to HIMS. Among them, 18 of them are stable and being treated in the general ward, while one underwent surgery for a rib fracture. Two others, who were shifted to a private hospital, are in the ICU but are reportedly stable.

According to the media reports, A team of doctors, led by the district health officer, is closely monitoring the patients. Hassan district in-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who visited the hospital, said the state government is ensuring the best possible treatment for the injured.

Deceased are mostly young students

The incident has left families shattered, with tragic scenes being seen at the hospital and even at the victims’ homes. Among the deceased, most of them were hardly 25 years old. They included Praveen Kumar (21), Mithun (23), Rajesh (17), Kumar (25), another Praveen (25), Eshwar (17), Gokul (17), and Suresh (22). Another victim was Prabhakar (52).

Most of the victims and injured were said to be students of the Government Engineering College in Mosale Hosahalli. Locals said that some students had gone out for dinner from the college hostel and had joined the Ganesh procession when the accident took place.

How the accident occurred

Eyewitness accounts stated that the procession, which consisted of a large number of youths, was going smoothly when the truck suddenly lost control and crashed into the divider before striking the crowd. According to some reports, the truck was overloaded, although the actual cause is yet to be investigated.

The abrupt crash brought fear as individuals fled for their lives. Locals and police immediately transported the ones struck to the hospital.

Government’s response and the ex-gratia announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of lives and declared an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the family members of every deceased, and ₹50,000 for the injured.

The mishap in Hassan, Karnataka, is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those who have been injured recover at the earliest.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 13, 2025

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also mourned the loss of lives and referred to it as a very painful tragedy. He stated that ₹5 lakh will be provided as compensation to the families of the victims. He further said that the state government will cover all medical costs for the injured in the accident.

“It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible.” Siddaramaiah said.

Reactions from leaders

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also reacted strongly to the accident, calling it a “most unfortunate” incident. He expressed shock and prayed for the departed souls while urging the government to ensure free treatment for the injured.

I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after… — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) September 12, 2025

Hassan MP Shreyas Patel also expressed his grief. “It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession. May God grant peace to the departed and strength to their families. The state must take steps to provide the best treatment to the injured,” he said.