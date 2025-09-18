Hours after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of ‘software driven voter deletion’ and ‘vote chori’ to benefit BJP, notorious fake news peddler Kerala Congress posted a video on 𝕏 claiming it shows a person deleting votes. However, they deleted the post after it was pointed out that the person seen entering data computer at very fast speed is an employee of Guwahati Post Office in Assam.

Kerala Congress posted the video showing the person at an office counter, entering data on the computer system at very fast speed. Several people can be seen standing in front of the counter.

Kerala Congress posted a video claiming it to be ‘Nagraj, son of NrdrMd,’ deleting Congress votes.



But actually, the person is Bhaskar Kakati, an employee of Guwahati Post Office, known for his very fast working speed.



They later deleted the video.

The official 𝕏 handle of Kerala Congress wrote, “Like his father NrdrMd, Nagaraj works for 18 hours a day, eats mushrooms and doesn’t sleep. Here is Nagraj deleting Congress voters from voters list at 4 in the morning back to back.”

However, the person seen in the video is Bhaskar Kakati, an India Post employee posted at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati, the General Police Office in Guwahati located at Panbazar area of the city. Few years ago, videos of his fast computer typing speed went viral in Assam and was covered by local news channels.

The reports had said that when other counters get crowded, people are redirected to his counter as he can dispose the requirement of people very fast. Similarly, customers also prefer his counter as their work is completed fast by him.

Kerala Congress used one such video to claim that he is Nagraj, son of NrdrMd (no prize for guessing what this name means). However, they later deleted the 𝕏 post with the video.

This video is of Assam’s Bhaskar Kakoti, GPO Panbazar.



This is his skill of inputting the entries at such a speed.



This video is of Assam's Bhaskar Kakoti, GPO Panbazar.

This is his skill of inputting the entries at such a speed.

This is absolutely shocking to see @INCKerala indulge in such cheap tactics in the name of their 'Vote Chori' drama.

Assam BJP slammed Kerala Congress for dragging the name of respected Guwahati GPO clerk into their petty drama. The posted, “Congress has once again exposed its bankrupt politics! To run their propaganda, they shamelessly dragged a respected Guwahati GPO clerk—known for his honesty and lightning-fast service—into their petty drama. The man who has earned love through hard work is being mocked by a party that has never respected workers.”

Congress has once again exposed its bankrupt politics! To run their propaganda, they shamelessly dragged a respected Guwahati GPO clerk—known for his honesty and lightning-fast service—into their petty drama. The man who has earned love through hard work is being mocked by a party that has never respected workers.

Notably, ECI has already debunked Rahul Gandhi’s claims, clarifying that nobody can delete votes or voters online. Only ECI can delete voters from voter list, that too after a detailed procedure and hearing the person concerned.