Thursday, September 18, 2025
Kerala Congress posts video of Guwahati Post Office employee claiming to be ‘son of NrdrMd’ deleting Congress votes, deletes X post after fact checked

The person seen in the video is Bhaskar Kakati, an India Post employee posted at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati, the General Police Office in Guwahati located at Panbazar area of the city. Few years ago, videos of his fast computer typing speed went viral in Assam

OpIndia Staff
Bhaskar Kakati, an employee of Guwahati Post Office, known for his very fast working speed

Hours after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of ‘software driven voter deletion’ and ‘vote chori’ to benefit BJP, notorious fake news peddler Kerala Congress posted a video on 𝕏 claiming it shows a person deleting votes. However, they deleted the post after it was pointed out that the person seen entering data computer at very fast speed is an employee of Guwahati Post Office in Assam.

Kerala Congress posted the video showing the person at an office counter, entering data on the computer system at very fast speed. Several people can be seen standing in front of the counter.

The official 𝕏 handle of Kerala Congress wrote, “Like his father NrdrMd, Nagaraj works for 18 hours a day, eats mushrooms and doesn’t sleep. Here is Nagraj deleting Congress voters from voters list at 4 in the morning back to back.”

However, the person seen in the video is Bhaskar Kakati, an India Post employee posted at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati, the General Police Office in Guwahati located at Panbazar area of the city. Few years ago, videos of his fast computer typing speed went viral in Assam and was covered by local news channels.

The reports had said that when other counters get crowded, people are redirected to his counter as he can dispose the requirement of people very fast. Similarly, customers also prefer his counter as their work is completed fast by him.

Kerala Congress used one such video to claim that he is Nagraj, son of NrdrMd (no prize for guessing what this name means). However, they later deleted the 𝕏 post with the video.

Assam BJP slammed Kerala Congress for dragging the name of respected Guwahati GPO clerk into their petty drama. The posted, “Congress has once again exposed its bankrupt politics! To run their propaganda, they shamelessly dragged a respected Guwahati GPO clerk—known for his honesty and lightning-fast service—into their petty drama. The man who has earned love through hard work is being mocked by a party that has never respected workers.”

Notably, ECI has already debunked Rahul Gandhi’s claims, clarifying that nobody can delete votes or voters online. Only ECI can delete voters from voter list, that too after a detailed procedure and hearing the person concerned.

