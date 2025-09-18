Thursday, September 18, 2025
Election Commission debunks Rahul Gandhi’s latest lies on ‘vote chori’, clarifies nobody can delete any vote online

The ECI stated, “No Deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Shri Rahul Gandhi.”

OpIndia Staff

Hours after Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of ‘software driven voter deletion’ and ‘vote chori’ to benefit BJP, the poll panel has rejected his claims. The ECI clarified that contrary to the claims by the Congress leader, nobody can delete any vote online.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s claim that some persons deleted votes online, the Election Commission said that in 2023, certain unsuccessful attempts were made for deletion of electors in Aland Assembly Constituency and an FIR was filed by the authority of ECI itself to investigate the matter.

The ECI also said that Congress candidate BR Patil won the Aland Assembly Constituency in 2023, the year when the alleged ‘vote deletion’ took place. BJP candidate Subhadh Guttedar had won the seat in 2018.

Addressing a press conference in Congress Headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that a targeted attempt was made to delete 6,018 votes in the Aland constituency in Karnataka. He claimed that 6,018 applications were filed impersonating voters and these applications were filed automatically using mobile numbers from outside Karnataka. “This deletion of votes was not done by individuals, but in a centralised manner using software,” Gandhi claimed.

“This I am saying with solid proof,” Rahul Gandhi claimed. He claimed, “I am saving my country and democracy,” while stressing that he had “100% proof” of what he described as an orchestrated operation to manipulate electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of “protecting the people who have destroyed Indian democracy” by not providing details of deletions sought by the Karnataka CID. “The EC is defending the murderers of democracy,” he said, demanding that the CEC immediately publish all details of voter deletions within a week.

The leader of opposition also claimed that there are moles in CEC who is giving him inside information. Gandhi claimed that he is “getting help” from people who are working at the ECI in uncovering alleged “vote fraud” in the country.

