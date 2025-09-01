Monday, September 1, 2025
HomeCrimeRajasthan: Minor Pakistani Hindu refugee girl raped by Mohd Fazal, Sabir and Qurban in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Minor Pakistani Hindu refugee girl raped by Mohd Fazal, Sabir and Qurban in Jaisalmer

Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, joined by local Hindus and Pakistani Hindu refugees belonging to the Bhil community, sat on a dharna in front of the Jaisalmer District Collectorate Office.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via RashtraJyoti, NavbharatTimes)

In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl belonging to a Hindu family from Pakistan has come to the fore. The minor Hindu girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Mohammad Fazal l and his accomplices Qurban Khan, Sabir Khan and another accused.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered in the women’s police station, Jaisalmer on 5th August 2025.

On 25th August, Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, joined by local Hindus and Pakistani Hindu refugees belonging to the Bhil community, sat on a dharna in front of the Jaisalmer District Collectorate Office. The protest came after the police failed to arrest the accused persons even after 20 days had passed since the complaint was lodged.

The minor victim was living in Mohangarh in Jaisalmer. The main accused is Fazal Mohammad. He is a resident of Haryana’s Ferozepur Jhirka, and currently lives in Mohangarh. He first raped her on Valentine’s Day, kept blackmailing her by making photos and videos, and called her 8-10 times and further exploited her.

Reports say that Fazal was stalking the victim for quite some time and was pressuring her to elope with him and perform Nikah. However, the victim refused his advances and decided to marry a Hindu man. To avenge this, it is alleged, Fazal decided to abduct and rape the victim.

The victim was married on 8th June 2025, after which she came to her maternal home on June 27, 2025. On the night of 28th July, at around 1.30 am, Fazal and his accomplices Qurban Khan, Sabir Khan and another accused abducted her from her house and made her sit in a Swift car, took her to a room located at the Mohangarh bypass and raped her and left her on the road after threatening to kill her.

The victim got scared and did not tell anyone about the incident, later she informed her uncle and got an FIR registered. Reports say that amidst protests by Pakistani Hindu refugees and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the police arrested two of the accused Muslim men while the main accused Mohammad Fazal is still at large.

CO Nachana Police Gajendra Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police raided many places to find and arrest the accused. On the night of Wednesday, 27th August, 2 accused, Sabir and Qurban, were arrested. The officer added that raids are being conducted in Haryana as well to nab the absconding main accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family says that their protest will continue until the main accused is arrested.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Leicester: Complaint filed against radical Muslim outfit for branding saffron flags at Ganesh Chaturthi procession as ‘extremist’

OpIndia Staff -

Trump’s attack dog parrots Opposition’s caste politics: As Navarro rants ‘Brahmins profiteering at the expense of Indians,’ read how domestic anti-Brahminism is now going...

Shraddha Pandey -

SCO Summit 2025: Tianjin Declaration condemns Pahalgam terrorist attack; PM Modi calls terrorism the biggest global challenge, engages with Putin, Xi

Shriti Sagar -

Australia: Nationwide anti-immigration protests target Indians, claim “replacement plan” as govt point out neo-Nazi links

OpIndia Staff -

Darbhanga: Dhaba owner’s motorcycle goes missing after security personnel forcefully borrowed it for Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Friendship, trade, defence, connectivity, cultural ties and more: PM Modi holds important talks with several world leaders during SCO reception

OpIndia Staff -

Election Commission rubbishes propaganda of Soros-funded group of ‘journalists’ about Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Don’t view India and China through a third-party lens’, said PM Modi during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping: Here are the highlights...

OpIndia Staff -

Nepal: Hindu-Muslim clash erupts in Janakpurdham after Muslims pelted stones on Ganesh idol immersion procession, police fire tear gas to control situation

OpIndia Staff -

Justice Vikram Nath says stray dogs case gave him global recognition

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com