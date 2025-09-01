In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer, a case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl belonging to a Hindu family from Pakistan has come to the fore. The minor Hindu girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Mohammad Fazal l and his accomplices Qurban Khan, Sabir Khan and another accused.

On the complaint of the victim, a case was registered in the women’s police station, Jaisalmer on 5th August 2025.

On 25th August, Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists, joined by local Hindus and Pakistani Hindu refugees belonging to the Bhil community, sat on a dharna in front of the Jaisalmer District Collectorate Office. The protest came after the police failed to arrest the accused persons even after 20 days had passed since the complaint was lodged.

The minor victim was living in Mohangarh in Jaisalmer. The main accused is Fazal Mohammad. He is a resident of Haryana’s Ferozepur Jhirka, and currently lives in Mohangarh. He first raped her on Valentine’s Day, kept blackmailing her by making photos and videos, and called her 8-10 times and further exploited her.

Reports say that Fazal was stalking the victim for quite some time and was pressuring her to elope with him and perform Nikah. However, the victim refused his advances and decided to marry a Hindu man. To avenge this, it is alleged, Fazal decided to abduct and rape the victim.

The victim was married on 8th June 2025, after which she came to her maternal home on June 27, 2025. On the night of 28th July, at around 1.30 am, Fazal and his accomplices Qurban Khan, Sabir Khan and another accused abducted her from her house and made her sit in a Swift car, took her to a room located at the Mohangarh bypass and raped her and left her on the road after threatening to kill her.

The victim got scared and did not tell anyone about the incident, later she informed her uncle and got an FIR registered. Reports say that amidst protests by Pakistani Hindu refugees and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the police arrested two of the accused Muslim men while the main accused Mohammad Fazal is still at large.

CO Nachana Police Gajendra Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police raided many places to find and arrest the accused. On the night of Wednesday, 27th August, 2 accused, Sabir and Qurban, were arrested. The officer added that raids are being conducted in Haryana as well to nab the absconding main accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family says that their protest will continue until the main accused is arrested.