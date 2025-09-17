On 17th September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday. On this day, the spotlight is firmly on the sweeping changes India has witnessed under his leadership. In the past decade, his government has been credited with strengthening national security, reviving cultural heritage, empowering marginalised communities, uplifting the middle class, and placing women at the centre of development. From safety and infrastructure to social equity and cultural pride, the Modi era has become synonymous with India’s transformative journey.

Strengthening India’s internal security

In the last ten years, PM Modi has transformed India’s internal security landscape. Before 2014, frequent terror attacks in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and elsewhere left citizens in constant fear. However, since the Modi government came to power, India has not witnessed major terrorist attacks like before. Furthermore, Left-Wing Extremism too has been curbed with over 500 Naxals eliminated in the past two years. By boosting infrastructure in border villages through the Vibrant Villages Programme and investing Rs 14 lakh crore in the Northeast, the government has reinforced national security from within.

Revival of cultural heritage

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar had once said culture is man’s greatest treasure after food. Under PM Modi’s leadership in the past decade, India has seen major cultural revival. The Namami Gange mission symbolises both faith and environmental renewal. Grand projects like the Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain Corridors, the restoration of Somnath temple, the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and the statue installations of Adi Shankaracharya and Sardar Patel reflect this resurgence. This is rightly being described as an era of cultural renaissance where temples, traditions and spiritual centres once again hold global recognition.

Empowering marginalised communities

For PM Modi, development means bringing the marginalised into the mainstream. Nearly 60% of his council of ministers hail from SC, ST and OBC communities, which indicates political inclusion. On the ground, initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, with 34 crore cards issued, have provided crucial healthcare coverage to vulnerable groups. Schemes like Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya have directly reached SC and ST households, providing toilets, gas connections and electricity. This focus has ensured that development is not just visible in infrastructure, but in social equity and empowerment.

Transforming the middle class

The Modi government has sought to ease the burden on India’s middle class. Tax relief on incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, reduced GST rates and affordable housing measures have made life easier. The creation of the SWAMIH Fund in 2019, the expansion of PM Awas Yojana, and the drastic reduction in internet data costs have all contributed to raising living standards. Digital infrastructure has connected 1.93 lakh gram panchayats, Ayushman Bharat has expanded medical access, and Udaan and Vande Bharat operations have supported connectivity and safety, both at home and abroad.

Women leading India’s progress

Dr BR Ambedkar had said the progress of a community is measured by the progress of its women, and Modi’s decade has given that philosophy practical meaning. NFHS-5 data shows real improvements in women’s health and security. Paid maternity leave has expanded, 3.18 crore Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have been opened, and the Ujjwala Yojana has empowered women with gas connections. Over 11.7 crore toilets and Saubhagya’s light connections have improved dignity and safety. Programmes like Lakhpati Didi now enable women to become economic drivers within their families and communities.

Conclusion

On his birthday, PM Modi’s tenure is being celebrated through the visible transformation of India. From securing the nation against terror and Naxalism, to reviving cultural heritage, empowering marginalised groups, supporting the middle class and prioritising women, the breadth of reform reflects a vision that is both inclusive and ambitious.