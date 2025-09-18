Thursday, September 18, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSC suspends jail sentence of Christian pastor Edwin Pigarez convicted of raping minor girl,...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

SC suspends jail sentence of Christian pastor Edwin Pigarez convicted of raping minor girl, grants bail saying he has already spent 10 years in jail

The apex court grant bail to Edwin Pigarez even as his appeals against the High Court’s conviction ruling are still pending

OpIndia Staff
Image via TOI

On Thursday (17th September), the Supreme Court bench comprising CJI BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chauhan suspended the jail sentence of a Christian pastor Father Edwin Pigarez, who was convicted of raping a minor girl.

The apex court grant bail to Edwin Pigarez even as his appeals against the High Court’s conviction ruling are still pending. The court said that the appellant has already undergone imprisonment for almost 10 years. 

“…even if this Court accepts the sentence of 20 imposed by the High Court, the applicant/appellant has still undergone half of the sentence,” the court said.

Considering that the convict had served 10 years in jail, the court suspended his sentence and granted him bail till the time his pending appeals in the High Court are not heard.

“We are inclined to suspend the sentence of the applicant/appellant, during the pendency of the appeal(s). The appellant is directed to be released on bail in connection with Sessions Case No.`203 of 2016, on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court,” the court said.

Notably, in February last year, the Kerala High Court upheld Pigarez’s conviction. Edwin Pigarez was convicted for repeated rape and sexual assault of a minor girl in his parish. The court, however, reduced the sentence imposed upon him by the Special Court from life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life to rigorous imprisonment of twenty years without remission.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

TMC MP Saket Gokhale claims Modi govt borrowed ₹8 lakh crores from foreign banks in 7 years, hides crucial details from reply to his...

Shraddha Pandey -

CJI Gavai claims ‘he respects all religions’ after drawing flak over “go pray” remark on Lord Vishnu idol plea

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab’s ‘backbone of the economy’ faces exodus: Vigilantes and Panchayats rally against migrant workers after 5-year-old boy’s murder in Hoshiarpur – here is what...

Anurag -

DUSU polls: Student wing of Congress takes Rahul Gandhi’s lead, peddles EVM tampering conspiracy theory in anticipation of electoral loss

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Congress posts video of Guwahati Post Office employee claiming to be ‘son of NrdrMd’ deleting Congress votes, deletes X post after fact checked

OpIndia Staff -

UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlights UP’s rapid growth since 2017: From metro expansion in six cities to 16 airports and India’s largest expressway network

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Court quashes lower court’s order restraining publication of defamatory content on Adani group, orders fresh hearing in defamation case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Journalist’ Gafira Qadir peddles fake victimhood over Songs of Paradise, demonises movie for showcasing journey of female singer in conservative Muslim society

Aditi -

Rahul Gandhi shrugs off responsibility while repeating ‘vote chori’ allegations against Election Commission: A political hit-and-run masquerading as democratic crusade

Jinit Jain -

Giant golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin installed outside US Capitol by cryptocurrency investors

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com