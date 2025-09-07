In a shocking threat, Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president and MLA Abdur Rahim Bakshi from Malda district has threatened to pour acid in the mouth of a BJP leader. He made the comments against BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh while speaking at a protest rally on Saturday against alleged “atrocities” faced by Bengali-speaking migrant workers.

Without naming the BJP legislator directly, Bakshi delivered a chilling warning, if he heard disparaging remarks about Bengali migrant workers again, “I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth.” He was referring to Shankar Ghosh’s comments describing migrant workers as “Rohingyas” or “Bangladeshis.”

Abdur Rahim Bakshi said, “The one who shamelessly says that the 30 lakh migrant workers of Bengal who work outside are not Bengalis, that they are Rohingyas, they are Bangladeshis. He shouted this. I said it then and I am saying it today, if I hear this from you again, I will burn your voice to ashes with acid inside your mouth.”

Listen to what TMC’s terrorist leader from Malda, Abdur Rahim, is saying! He’s openly threatening @cid attacks on BJP MLAs.



Maybe they don’t realize that PM @narendramodi’s BJP government weeds out terrorists. pic.twitter.com/hmrdwsKgdA — Tushar Kanti Ghosh (@TusharKantiBJP) September 7, 2025

He further threatened, “You should know that this is West Bengal. We Bengalis will not give you a place to speak. I will burn your face with acid.”

Bakshi’s vitriolic speech didn’t end there. He escalated the rhetoric, exhorting supporters to rip down BJP flags and socially ostracize the party in the district. He even went as far as threatening physical violence, suggesting that those who maintained ties to the BJP might not be permitted to speak or continue their activities in the area.

The BJP was swift to condemn the language as emblematic of an “intimidation culture” fostered by TMC leaders. Khagen Murmu, BJP Member of Parliament from Malda Uttar, labelled such remarks as signs of desperation by a party concerned about the upcoming state assembly elections. He asserted that Bakshi often makes controversial statements to stay in the headlines.

A few years earlier, Bakshi had made similarly inflammatory threats, implying that he would dismember leaders and workers from opposition parties if provoked.