Tuesday, September 23, 2025
UP: Yogi govt bans caste references in police records, public references after Allahabad HC order

Uttar Pradesh government bans caste references in police records and public spaces to enforce High Court order against caste discrimination.
Uttar Pradesh government bans caste references in police and public records following Allahabad High Court directive against caste discrimination. (File image)

Acting on the directives of the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (22nd September 2025) ordered a complete ban on caste-based references in police records and at public places to end caste discrimination in the state.

Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar issued instructions to all departments, directing that caste will no longer be mentioned in First Information Report (FIR).

Reports (FIRs), arrest memos, or other police documents. Instead, the names of parents will be used for identification purposes. The order further directs that caste symbols, slogans, and references displayed on police station noticeboards, vehicles, or signboards must be removed immediately.

“…the government may prepare a regulated framework to regulate and amend the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) to explicitly ban caste-based slogans and caste identifiers on all private and public vehicles. Issue uniform circulars to RTOS and traffic departments across the state to enforce the removal of caste signage and impose heavy fines, which may act as a deterrent. Strengthen provisions under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to flag and act against caste-glorifying, hate-inducing content on social media,” the order reads.

“Support media literacy and anti-casteism campaigns targeting youth on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp. May set up a Monitoring and Reporting Mechanism for citizens to enable them reporting portals and mobile apps to anonymously report violations in collaboration with (i) Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH), (ii) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), (iii) Press Council of India, and (iv) Civil society organizations working on caste equity and digital rights,” the order adds.

Additionally, caste-based rallies have been prohibited across the state, with law enforcement tasked to ensure strict monitoring of social media platforms to prevent violations.

The government, however, has clarified that exemptions will apply in cases filed under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, where identifying caste remains a necessary legal requirement. To implement the High Court’s directive effectively, amendments will be made in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and police manuals.

