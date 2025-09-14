The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the Bihar state president of the banned Islamic fundamentalist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) on Saturday (14th September). Accused Mahboob Alam alias Mahboob Alam Nadvi has been arrested in connection with the 2022 Phulwarisharif criminal conspiracy case.

PFI Bihar State President Arrested by NIA in Phulwarisharif Criminal Conspiracy Case pic.twitter.com/PuHc5ibreU — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 13, 2025

Mahboob Alam, who is a resident of the Hasanganj area of district Katihar, Bihar, was arrested in Kishanganj. He is the 19th accused to be arrested and chargesheeted out of the total 26 persons named by the police in the case. The case relates to the involvement of the PFI in anti-national and unlawful activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups.

The NIA said that the case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquillity and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force. “Originally filed by local police against 26 suspects, the case involves PFI members in illegal and anti-national acts. These activities aimed to spread fear by fuelling religious hatred between communities, disrupt peace, and create unrest against the country. The group even promoted violence to achieve their goals,” said a statement released by the NIA.

According to the investigation agency, Mahboob Alam and other PFI members were acting on the plan laid down in a secret “vision document” of the Islamic outfit, which was seized by the agency from Ahmad Palace in Phulwarisharif on July 11, 2022. The NIA revealed that Mahboob Alam was found to be a part of the conspiracy linked to the plan. He and the other co-accused were involved in recruitment, training, meetings, and other anti-national activities of the PFI. “He also raised funds and provided the same to co-accused persons and PFI cadres. Investigations in the case under the BNS and UA(P) Act are continuing,” the NIA said.

PFI’s mission for Gazwa-i-Hind by 2047

In July 2022, the Bihar police seized an 8-page document during a crackdown on a secret PFI operation in the state, in which it planned to launch an attack on PM Modi during his visit to Patna. The document titled “India 2047: Towards Rule of Islam in India” contained a detailed plan for the Islamisation of India in the coming years. The PFI circulated the document among its cadre to motivate them to act on the plan that aimed to dominate the ‘coward Hindus’ and subjugate them, a goal which, according to the PFI, would be achievable even with the support of 10% of Muslims.

Furthermore, the document mentioned a conspiracy to launch a full-fledged armed uprising against the Indian State with the help of their trained cadre and with the help of Islamic countries like Turkey. The plan also included appealing to other Islamic nations seeking their help in bringing the Indian state and the majority Hindus ‘to their knees’.

This was followed by two rounds of raids conducted by the NIA at multiple locations, in which the agency seized several incriminating documents and materials from PFI organisations settled in almost 17 Indian states. The documents included a training module to make IEDs and bombs from available domestic material, and also the ‘Vision 2047’ document and a CD, underlining the PFI’s goal of Islamisation of India.

After the discovery of the PFI’s vision document, the central government passed an order banning the radical outfit and its associated or affiliated fronts in September 2022 for a period of 5 years. The government maintained that the organisations operated as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The affiliations banned along with the PFI include All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India (CFI), Rehab India Foundation, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.