An attempt was made to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, during court proceedings in the Supreme Court by an advocate on Monday (6th October). According to the reports, the incident occurred when a bench headed by CJI Gavai was hearing cases mentioned before it. The advocate, identified as 71-year-old Rakesh Kishor, approached the dais, removed his shoe and attempted to hurl it at the CJI. However, he was prevented by the security personnel present there and was taken out of the court premises.

The advocate reportedly shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (We will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan)”. He was handed over to the police and was later released after the Supreme Court Registry refused to press charges against him. However, the Bar Council of India has suspended the license of the advocate. The proceedings inside the Supreme Court proceeded unaffected as CJI Gavai asked the court to continue the hearing. He told the lawyers present in the room not to get distracted by the incident.

The Advocate who attempted to hurl the shoe was hurt by the CJI’s Hinduphobic remarks

CJI Gavai’s Hinduphobic remarks mocking a Hindu devotee of Lord Vishu during a hearing last month apparently hurt the religious sentiments of the septagenarian advocate.

Speaking to the media about the incident, Advocate Rakesh Kishore said that he was “deeply hurt” by the Hinduphobic remarks of the CJI and his act of mocking the faith of a Hindu petitioner who approached the Apex Court seeking directions for the restoration of the Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari temple in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Notably, while hearing the petition, CJI Gavai had dismissed the petitioner, sarcastically remarking, “This is purely publicity interest litigation. Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu. So go and pray now”.

While the petition could have been dismissed by CJI Gavai on technical grounds, his sarcastic remarks mocking the faith of the petitioner attracted criticism for being entirely unnecessary.

Congress and the Left-liberal ecosystem drag the CJI’s caste into the incident

While the act of attempting to hurl a shoe at the CJI for his Hinduphobic remarks cannot be justified, the Congress and the Left-liberal ecosystem have jumped on the opportunity to peddle their narrative by making the entire incident about CJI Gavai’s caste. Condemning the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the incident was a reminder that “caste-based prejudice and Manuvaadi mindsets continue to persist”. Anti-Brahmin Senior Advocate Indira Jaising also joined the chorus to drag CJI Gavai’s caste into it. According to Jaising, the incident is “a casteist remark against the Chief Justice” and an act of “singling him out from within the institution”. Jaising added that the attack should not just be seen as an attack on the CJI but on the institution itself.

One might find it difficult to wrap one’s head around what CJI’s caste has to do with an individual trying to hurl a shoe at the CJI after being hurt by his Hindiphobic remarks, but this makes perfect sense within the Congress and the Left narrative. For them, it is neither the individual nor any purported caste discrimination. For them, it is always the narrative that comes before everything else.

How the Left-liberal ecosystem conveniently ignored CJI Gavai’s statement on Judge Loya’s death

CJI Gavai, or his words, did not matter to the leftist cabal, including Jaising, when he said that there was no foul play in the death of the late CBI judge BH Loya in 2014. CJI Gavai spoke to NDTV in 2017, when he was serving at the Bombay High Court, about Judge Loya’s death and dismissed all the conspiracies. CJI Gavai visited Judge Loya in the hospital when he was being treated by the doctors after a cardiac arrest.

Gavi said that he saw Judge Loya’s body in the ICU, where the doctors tried to resuscitate him. He stated that he did not see any blood on Judge Loya’s clothes and did not see any foul play. But the entire Congress and the Left-liberal ecosystem conveniently ignored CJI’s statements back then, and continued to hound the BJP by weaving and peddling conspiracies about Judge Loya’s death, merely because he happened to preside over the Sohrabuddin murder trial, where then BJP President and present Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the main accused.

When Indira Jaising and her cabal tried to malign the judiciary, including CJI Gavai

Jaising, who does not have a very bright record of respecting the highest judicial institution, has taken the incident as an attack on the institution of the judiciary. Notably, Jaising, a known Congress loyalist, was part of the elite lobby which cast aspersions on the judiciary to insinuate that Amit Shah and the BJP were somehow linked to Judge Loya’s death, which was declared a natural death by the Supreme Court in 2018. Indira Jaising, along with senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Prashant Bhushan, were reprimanded by the Apex Court for their “attempts to scandalise the court and obstruct the course of justice”.

A bench comprising then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, said that the petitioners, who were represented by the three senior advocates, were trying to create prejudice and malign the dignity of the judges, particularly Justice BR Gavai of the Bombay High Court. For a hypocrite, Jaising, the clear attempts of her and her cabal to malign CJI Gavai, who was then a Bombay High Court Judge, did not amount to an attack on his caste or the institution of the judiciary.

In fact, to date, conspiracy peddlers keep peddling foul-play claims in Justice Loya’s death to insinuate the central government was behind his demise and strengthen their propaganda that institutions as powerful as the judiciary are also compromised. Without a shed of evidence, these conspiracy theories of foul play in Justice Loya’s death keep getting shared on social media, and Justice Loya’s deposition in the matter is conveniently sidelined because it doesn’t help the Left’s narrative against the Centre.

Back then, several opinion-makers from the Left persuasion even insinuated that Justice Gavai was going to bypass several senior judges to become the Chief Justice of India because he had given a statement that dismissed any foul play in Justice Loya’s death.

The same Justice has now become the new darling of the liberal Left, most probably after his sarcastic remarks during the Lord Vishnu idol restoration plea, and the very people who once painted him as a “government stooge” are today projecting him as a victim of “caste prejudice” to suit their latest narrative.

The reaction of Congress and the Left-liberal ecosystem to the shoe-hurling incident exposes their characteristic hypocrisy. They stand for nothing except for their own wicked, toxic ideology, which survives and thrives on the country’s faultlines. For them, there is no difference between CJI Gavai and the former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, who was once the blue-eyed prince of the leftist cabal until he delivered the Ram Mandir judgment. Everyone is disposable to the cabal after they cease to serve their interests, which invariably go against those of the nation.