The alleged links of Prince Andrew of England with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have cost him his royal titles and honours. On Wednesday (30th October), the Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles has stripped his 65-year-old brother Prince Andrew of all his remaining royal titles and honours.

Andrew is the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. He has been under pressure since his alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein surfaced in public. Earlier this month, Prince Andrew was stripped of from the title of Duke of York.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace said that Prince Andrew will now be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. The Mountbatten Windsor surname was created in 1960, and combines the surnames of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip when they married.

The Palace stated that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove his “Style, Titles and Honours”. It added that Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge “has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence”.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation…These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him. Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse,” the statement reads.

From being a celebrated naval officer and trade ambassador to accusations of sexual misconduct and losing royal patronages: The rise and fall of Prince Andrew

During the early 1980s Falklands War with Argentina, Andrew was a member of the armed forces and was once a noted navy officer.

However, he was stripped of his royal patronages and military connections in 2022 because to accusations of sexual misconduct, which he has consistently denied, after having to quit from his position as a travelling UK trade ambassador in 2011. He also stepped down from his royal obligations in 2019.

In that year, he reached a settlement in a case filed by Virginia Giuffre, who passed away in April, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her as a teenager. Since the publication of her memoir, Andrew has consistently rejected her accusations.

In her memoir, Virginia Giuffre wrote that an “entitled” Andrew believed it was his birthright to have sex with her.

Earlier this month, the British media reported about a correspondence between Andrew and Epstein from 2011, revealing that Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein that they should “keep in close touch” and that they would “play some more soon”.

According to a 2016 deposition in a lawsuit, Giuffre said she was pimped out to disgraced royal Andrew but also claimed she had sex with another prince on Epstein’s direction.

Giuffre revealed that she met this prince in 2001, when she was 17, at a lavish party in the south of France. She could not recognise the prince but said he spoke a “foreign language” and English fluently. Giuffre testified that she met “the Prince” alone on the directives of Epstein and his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who were well aware that she was being sex-trafficked to this royal.

“They were present before the sexual activity and then I went to have sexual activity with him alone … on the instruction of Epstein and Ghislaine,” Giuffre went on to say. The newly revealed court documents also include testimony from Maxwell, who strongly refuted Giuffre’s claims and asserted she was lying.

Virginia Giuffre also claimed to have seen Bill Clinton twice on Epstein’s Caribbean Island. Another renowned face she mentioned was former presidential candidate Al Gore and his wife Tipper. Giuffre clarified that she saw them having private discussions during dinner but did not accuse them of anything.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001 (Image via BBC)

Lawyers questioned Giuffre in a 2015 deposition about the precise incident in 2001 in which she reported spending time with Prince Andrew. “Were you paid $10,000 – $15,000 by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew?” she was asked, to which she replied, “Yes, I was paid $15,000.I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in US dollars.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military and royal titles, and he paid a $12 million lawsuit launched by Giuffre. He has, however, always denied any involvement, claiming he never met Giuffre.

The unsealed court documents in the Epstein scandal brought to light serious allegations that disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein filmed sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson. The documents are part of a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. The matter was settled in 2017. However, Miami Herald’s legal battle ensured that the documents were released, revealing high-profile names and a shocking series of events on Epstein’s Island.

Amanda, the sister-in-law of Virgina Giuffre told BBC that King Charles is “setting a precedent for the rest of the world leaders out there to actually come forward and say even if it is my brother I’m going to hold him to account because I believe survivors”.

However, she opined that this is not enough. “We have to have some sort of investigation that goes further into this, he’s still walking around a free man. I commend the King… but we need to take it one step further, he needs to be behind bars,” she said.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American financier who was convicted by a Florida state court for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute. He served 13 months in jail and was arrested again in July 2019 after being charged with sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. He died a month later in August while undergoing trial. Authorities deemed the death as a suicide, but there have been questions around the circumstances and handling.

Epstein files are investigative documents containing files, records, videos, and contacts compiled by federal agencies during the investigation into Epstein’s criminal activities. The files are said to contain flight logs from Epstein’s private aircraft, contact lists, accounting records, and even video evidence of abuse.

During his presidential election campaign, Donald Trump promised to release the Epstein Files in public, which would have exposed numerous celebrities who were at some point in time involved in sexual abuse at Epstein’s Island. However, after coming to power, President Trump reneged from his poll promise and refused to make the files public. Meanwhile, Trump himself was reported to have had links with Jeffrey Epstein.