On 24th October (local time), Turkish state broadcaster TRT targeted India’s Tata Group, claiming that the conglomerate is “at the heart of the India-Israel military alliance”. In doing so, TRT quoted a UN report that, interestingly, categorically mentions Türkiye as one of the ports known to have facilitated the trans-shipment of F-35 parts, weapons, jet fuel, oil, and other materials to Israel. The contradiction is glaring, while TRT paints India as complicit, it conveniently ignores that its own country has been named in the same UN document that it used in its report against India, which is based on a report by a US-based South Asian political collective called South Asian Left Activist Movement (SALAM).

TRT singled Tata Group for having military ties with Israel

The report that TRT published was based on the findings of a US-based South Asian political collective called ‘SALAM’. In its report, TRT accused Tata Group of being “a key enabler of Israel’s system of control over Palestinians” while citing SALAM’s claims that Tata provided “the hardware of genocide and the machinery of daily oppression.” The report further claimed that Tata’s subsidiaries are deeply embedded in Israel’s military-industrial network, which includes manufacturing fuselages for Apache helicopters and providing digital infrastructure for Israel’s government and financial systems.

The Turkish state broadcaster positioned Tata’s collaboration with Israeli firms as part of a broader “occupation economy” and extended its role beyond defence to cloud computing and surveillance technologies. It even framed Tata’s sponsorship of the New York City Marathon as “sportswashing”, designed to distract from its alleged complicity.

What SALAM’s report claimed

SALAM has released a 50-page document titled “Architects of Occupation: The Tata Group, Indian Capital, and the India-Israel Alliance”, in which the group claimed that Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) produces parts for F-16 fighter jets and Apache helicopters, both of which are used by Israel’s Air Force. It also claimed that Tata has ties with Israel Aerospace Industries in the production of Barak-8 missile systems and that Tata Motors’ subsidiaries contribute to light armoured vehicles used by Israeli patrols in the West Bank.

On the digital front, SALAM linked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Israel’s “Project Nimbus” cloud initiative and claimed that TCS helped sustain surveillance infrastructure. The report further attempted to link Tata’s economic ventures to ideological affinities and suggested that the India-Israel partnership is rooted in “shared leanings between Zionism and Hindutva.” The narrative of SALAM is clear that it views business cooperation through a political lens by framing India’s growing defence partnership with Israel as morally compromised.

UN report mentioned Türkiye as one of the ports supporting Israel

While attacking Tata Group, TRT quoted the UN Special Rapporteur’s advance unedited version as well, stating that India was among the 26 states that exported arms and ammunition to Israel between October 2023 and October 2025.

However, while quoting the UN report, TRT conveniently skipped the fact that it also explicitly mentioned Türkiye as one of the “ports known to have facilitated trans-shipment to Israel of F-35 parts, weapons, jet fuel, oil and/or other materials”. This statement placed Türkiye, TRT’s home state, within the logistical network that enables the movement of defence supplies to Israel, the very network it accused India of empowering.

Even if TRT’s moral outrage is considered genuine, it must extend to its own ports, which, according to the UN, are directly involved in the flow of military and energy supplies to Israel. The broadcaster’s silence on this fact raises questions about intent — whether the report was meant to expose the so-called global complicity, or whether it was written merely to target India for political optics.

The hypocrisy play

TRT selectively framed Tata, which appears less about journalistic investigation and more about preserving national optics. It projected India as the face of Israel’s so-called “occupation economy” and attempted to redirect global attention from Türkiye’s own complicity mentioned in the UN report. The broadcaster’s omission makes one thing clear: it is easy to moralise from a distance while ignoring facts that sit close to home.

The India-Israel relationship has always been pragmatic and transparent. New Delhi has maintained neutrality on the Palestine issue and continued humanitarian aid to Gaza through UNRWA. On the other hand, New Delhi has deepened strategic defence and technological ties with Jerusalem, primarily to enhance self-reliance and counter terrorism. Unlike Türkiye, India has never masked its position under contradictory posturing.

Conclusion

TRT’s report, which is based on SALAM’s highly ideological publication, weaponised selective outrage to vilify India. While doing so, it bypassed inconvenient UN findings that implicated Türkiye. If transparency and accountability were the goals that TRT aimed for, the Turkish state media failed miserably. Until it addresses its own country’s role in the arms and energy routes to Israel, TRT should refrain from lecturing others on “occupation economies”. And even if TRT someday does so, it has no right to lecture any country or business house, including India and Tata, on how to do business.