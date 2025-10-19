On 18th October, Phulpur Police in district Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, arrested three accused in connection with a religious conversion racket in Haribhanpur village. The fourth accused in the matter is absconding, and a manhunt is underway to catch him. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by District Co-Convenor, Bajrang Dal, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Shantanu Tiwari.

In his complaint, Shantanu informed the police about the conversion event happening in the name of a “prayer meeting”. After confirming the details, the police arrested three individuals and initiated legal action in the matter. OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR in the case.

Details of complaint

Shantanu filed a written complaint at Phulpur Police Station in which he said that he had been hearing about conversion activities being conducted by Christian missionaries in Raghunathpur village for several days. On 18th October, he received information about one such meeting happening in the village at around 10:40 AM. He said, “I was informed that a religious assembly under the banner of a ‘community discussion meeting’ was being held, where Hindu villagers were being lured into adopting Christianity.”

Source: Shantanu Tiwari

Shantanu, along with his fellow Bajrang Dal activists, reached the site and found a group of missionaries persuading villagers to abandon their faith. He stated that the missionaries told attendees that those who converted to Christianity would receive money, clothes, and other material benefits. “These activities are completely against Hindu society,” Shantanu added, accusing the missionaries of spreading misinformation and exploiting vulnerable villagers for conversion.

Details of FIR

OpIndia accessed a copy of the FIR, which has been registered on Shantanu’s complaint under Sections 352, 196(1), and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, against four individuals, namely Ramkumar Pal, Ramsharan Gautam, Tribhuwan Gautam, and Sarita Gautam.

The FIR noted that the meeting was described as a “community discussion”. It was convened by Christian missionaries to promote religious conversions among members of the Hindu community in Raghunathpur village, under the Phulpur Police Station area. On the date of the incident, when Shantanu received information about the meeting organised by missionaries under the banner of a “community discussion meeting”, which was being attended by a large number of people from the Hindu community, he rushed to the spot.

At the site, he discovered that the Christian missionaries were persuading Hindus to abandon their faith and embrace Christianity. They were asking Hindus to renounce Hindu Gods and Goddesses and place images of Jesus Christ in their homes in exchange for money and jobs at missionary schools.

Excerpt of the FIR. Source: Shantanu Tiwari

The complainant also told the police that some people present at the prayer meeting were saying that they received hefty payments for converting people to Christianity and that no such rewards were given in Hinduism.

When Shantanu objected to the act, the accused attacked him with an iron rod in an attempt to kill him. The complainant somehow managed to escape and save his life.

Several conversion rackets busted in the past

Speaking to OpIndia, Shantanu said that Bajrang Dal has busted several other such conversion rackets in the past. Among those, in one of the cases, 13 accused were sent to jail. The case was being delayed by the accused as they filed multiple anticipatory bail applications, leading to delays in the proceedings. Shantanu’s advocate representing him in the matter recently got the bail applications cancelled.

In this case as well, Shantanu said that he will pursue the matter actively to ensure such activities stop in the region.

Investigation underway

Police said that the investigation confirmed that the accused had been urging villagers to renounce their faith. They had promised monetary rewards and employment opportunities in return for converting to Christianity. Authorities stated that the matter falls under offences related to assault, incitement, and unlawful conversion, and assured that legal proceedings will continue in accordance with the law.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.