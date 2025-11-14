In a stunning reaffirmation of faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the NDA has secured a thumping victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 with 202 seats in the 243-member house. This result comes after BJP and NDA’s overwhelming wins in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi in the recent past.

This victory is not merely a state-level win, it is a national message, and the voters have spoken clearly: India stands with PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations attacking the country’s election process are not working.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP reducing to 240 seats, falling short of majority mark but still forming a stable government with NDA allies. Yet, the Congress, which won just 99 seats, considered it as a loss for BJP and win for them, and celebrated the results. Even though Narendra Modi government took oath for the third time, the Congress behaved as if they have won.

From the Parliament floor to TV studios and public rallies, they ridiculed Modi’s governance model that has transformed India since 2014. They bragged about the BJP’s “defeat,” insulted the Prime Minister, demeaned the voters. The reason for this celebration for Congress was the thinking that the 2024 results marked a decline for BJP, and they believed that the time for revival of Congress has arrived.

However, the successive NDA victories in state after state after the Lok Sabha polls show that it was misplaced optimism by the Congress. BJP lost some votes in the general elections, but have since regained many of them after that.

While voters recognised BJP government’s efforts towards development and protection of the country, they also witnessed the growing arrogance of Congress. Bihar result is the latest affirmation, the voters are in no mood to support Congress, and they are fed up with the party scion who does not miss an opportunity to attack the country from foreign soils, and echo Pakistan’s comments on the matters of national security.

Rahul’s Congress: Echoes of the Muslim League and Maoists

The party that ruled the country for 6 decades, the Indian National Congress is now a hollow shell. There is little difference between Jinnah’s Muslim League and the Congress now. Its politics revolves solely around appeasing one community, evident in its push for religion-based reservations and opposition to reforms like triple talaq ban and Waqf amendments, exposing its communal core inside secular cover.

Actually, the party has become a blend of Muslim League and Communists, with Rahul Gandhi continuously attacking India’s corporate sector. The part today blends Maoist economic sabotage with Muslim League-style communalism.

With senior leaders regularly leaving the party, it fights existential battles nationally, as the Gandhi-Nehru family is repeatedly rejected by voters. Election results in Bihar and Maharashtra have shown that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are liabilities for alliance partners, dragging down coalitions.

Disillusioned leaders are exiting, finding no resonance with the party. Even Muslims, whom Congress claims to champion and used as vote bank for decades, are abandoning it for its empty agenda. Bihar shows that Muslim voters have consolidated behind AIMIM instead of voting for Congress.

Victory for development, defeat for vulture politics

The voters have clearly rejected the Rahul Gandhi’s politics of vile language. The party abused the PM and the party with slogans like “Chowkidar Chor Hai,” “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod,” “Khoon ki Dalali,” and stooped to abuse the Prime Minister’s late mother. Indian voters made it clear, they don’t endorse such politics.

After the defeat, Congress invents villains, EVMs, Election Commission, ED, CBI, Army, even Judiciary, and want people to believe that the entire system works to ensure party’s defeat. But then, the party wins some elections, and then the entire election becomes pristine. Indian voters are not fool to see through this hypocrisy.

Despite Congress and Rahul Gandhi’s relentless attack on BJP and PM Modi, the Bihar’s voters have made it clear, they are fully behind NDA. There is no anti-incumbency even after 11 years in office against Modi government, at least not yet.

Similarly, Nitish Kumar is in power for a long time, but despite that there was no sign of anti-incumbency in the elections. This has made it clear, anti-incumbency is not default factor in elections. ‘They have ruled for long time, now give us a chance’ is not a valid vote appeal. To win elections, the opposition have to present much more than that. And in today’s scenario, the opposition parties fail to give a solid reason to bring them to power.

Take RJD, the mere sight of the Lalu’s family in the party’s leadership reminds the people of Bihar of jungle raj. If that was not enough, RJD supporter actually promised to bring back the jungle raj if the party wins the elections, giving the votes a very big reason to not vote for them.

Similarly, Rahul Gandhi’s politics have become more and more strange, he picks up issues that have nothing to do with voters. He attacks the govt accusing of favouring certain corporate, but there is no concrete allegations like taking bribes or manipulating tenders. Congress chooses Hindenburg report to attack the Modi government, a topic majority of people don’t event understand. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi chooses to attack the Election Commission and the election process itself. But his speeches don’t include a good reason explaining why people should vote for Congress.

Therefore, there is no strong opposition to PM Modi at present in the country. It further helps that the Congress has the policy of not allowing any leader to grow taller than Rahul Gandhi.

As a result, in Bihar 2025, Modi’s mandate is reassured. It is clear that Modi currency is strong as ever on ground, despite the hallucinations of some opposition leaders. People like Rahul Gandhi may keep crying ‘vote chori’ and ‘hacked EVM’, Indian voters are not going to fall for that. The voters’ message is clear, India chooses progress over pettiness.