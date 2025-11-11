On 10th November, Faridabad’s Al-Falah University came under the scanner after police unearthed a massive cache of explosives and arrested multiple doctors associated with it. Hours after the arrest, Delhi was shaken by a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort killing 8, and more links to the university came to the fore as the investigation into the explosion progressed. Doctors linked to the university reportedly have connections with Pakistan-backed groups. As per media reports, the private institute has Gulf-linked funding and is spread across a 70-acre campus.

VIDEO | Faridabad terror module case: Visuals from outside Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where the arrested doctor Muzammil used to teach.



During the investigation, 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate, an assault rifle, and other ammunition were recovered. Doctor Muzammil… pic.twitter.com/Jze4wnjtZq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2025

Al-Falah University: A closer look at the institution under probe

Al-Falah University was established in 2014. It was recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2015. The university operates under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust. It offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in engineering, management, commerce, law, education, humanities, and medical sciences. It also runs a 650-bed charitable hospital under its School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

Delhi 10/11 Blast



NIA and police conduct searches at Al-Falah University over suspected links with the blast: @Deepankar_0047 reports from the Al-Falah university.@Swatij14 with more details. pic.twitter.com/0XQkqmSnLt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 11, 2025

NAAC has accredited the university with an “A” Grade. It has separate hostels for boys and girls, a staff residential complex, and attracts students from India and abroad.

Who runs Al-Falah University?

The founder and Chancellor of Al-Falah University is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui. Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand is serving as the Vice Chancellor of the university, and Dr Mohd Parvez is serving as the Registrar.

🔴#BREAKING | Al Falah University under lens as search operation underway; 3 terror suspects worked at Al Falah@VedikaS @anushkagarg2000 pic.twitter.com/TfKn2lrIJS — NDTV (@ndtv) November 11, 2025

The Chancellor of Al-Falah University is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, while Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand serves as Vice Chancellor and Dr Mohd Parvez as Registrar. Despite the gravity of the allegations, the university has failed to issue any public statement.

University’s name surfaces in one of the biggest terror hauls

During a joint operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Haryana Police, around 2,900 kg of explosive-making material, assault rifles, pistols, detonators, and advanced bomb components were seized. The trail led straight to Al-Falah University, where Kashmiri medical professor Dr Muzamil Shakeel had been teaching for over three years. Shakeel was one of the arrested doctors of the “white-collar terror module” busted yesterday. He was arrested from Dhauj, Faridabad.

BREAKING



Massive search ops at Al Falah university in Faridabad, where suspected terrorist used to workpic.twitter.com/fSycvYbM6o — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) November 11, 2025

In a statement, police said that they recovered the explosive material from the rented accommodation of Shakeel, located just a few hundred metres from the university. The cache included ammonium nitrate, AK-series rifles, 20 timers, batteries, and remote-control systems. Though ammonium nitrate is widely used as a fertiliser, it can also be used to make deadly bombs. On 11th November, investigators raided the university campus and are probing whether its laboratories were used to synthesise or test explosive materials such as RDX.

Speaking to the media, Police Commissioner of Faridabad, Satendra Kumar Gupta, said the size of the haul points to a “large-scale terror preparation”. He added that a forensic audit of university laboratories and chemical storage is underway.

Multiple arrests deepen suspicion of academic network misuse

So far, eight people have been arrested, including three medical professionals linked to the university, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rathar, and Dr Shaheen Shahid. Among these, Shaheen is believed to be a close associate of Shakeel and was reportedly tasked to setup Indian chapter of Jaish-e-Mohammed women’s wing, Jamaat ul-Mominaat. These three doctors are suspected of providing logistical support to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

According to media reports, unnamed police sources said the group operated as part of a “white-collar terror module”. These individuals embedded themselves in professional and educational institutions to evade detection. Several staff and doctors have been detained for questioning, and a police team remains stationed at the university campus. The NIA has also joined the probe to trace foreign funding links.