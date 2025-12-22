Monday, December 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsOver 300 crores spent, 37,403 ponds built: Read exclusive details about how CM Yogi...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Over 300 crores spent, 37,403 ponds built: Read exclusive details about how CM Yogi Adityanath is transforming Uttar Pradesh with this targeted scheme

Launched under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scheme began in drought prone Bundelkhand, expanded to 73 districts, prioritised small and marginal farmers, and focused on groundwater recharge, micro irrigation, and direct benefit transfers.

Anurag
Khet Talaab Yojana: Over 33,000 farm ponds created across Uttar Pradesh to store rainwater and support irrigation
RTI data shows 37,403 farm ponds built under Khet Talaab Yojana across Uttar Pradesh (Image: Dall-E/File)

The Khet Talaab Yojana is a key water conservation and irrigation support scheme of the Uttar Pradesh Government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The scheme, that was launched in 2017, is designed to help farmers store rainwater in small ponds built within their fields and use that water for irrigation during dry spells.

The scheme has been implemented in the state under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) with funding support from the Government of India. Both the state and the Centre share the funding in a 50 per cent ratio. The aim of the scheme is to reduce dependence on falling groundwater, improve irrigation reliability, and strengthen farm resilience.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the scheme has shown remarkable changes in drought prone regions. The scheme has expanded from seven districts of Bundelkhand to multiple districts across the state. Official data accessed through RTI by OpIndia suggests that the scale has grown steadily over time.

Why the scheme was launched

For decades, farmers in Bundelkhand faced drought, dry wells, and crop failures. With the arrival of summers, hand pumps used to dry out, and farming was entirely dependent on rainfall. The Khet Talaab Yojana was designed as a decentralised fix for this problem. The ponds created under the scheme help in storing rainwater at the farm level, which farmers can use to irrigate crops when needed. It also improves groundwater recharge over the long term.

In a report by UP Tak on Bundelkhand’s revival, the change in the region has been described as a silent shift, where small farm ponds were built in fields to store rainwater, which now supports irrigation throughout the year. The scheme has directly affected agriculture in the region by improving water availability. It has also provided additional income to farmers through fish farming.

Launch, phases, and Bundelkhand as the starting point

According to the information available on the UP Government’s website, the scheme began with an initial phase in seven districts of Bundelkhand. A total of 2,000 ponds were constructed at an outlay of Rs 12.20 crore, covering all development blocks in these districts. The seven districts where the scheme started included Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

In the next phase, the coverage was expanded to a total of 73 districts. It targeted 167 over exploited and critical development blocks, with an additional outlay of Rs 27.88 crore and a target of 3,384 ponds. After that, the state government, with the help of the Centre, has funded the scheme consistently.

Over the years, 37,403 ponds have been created across state. In 2017-18, 2,000 ponds were created. The schemed peaked in 2022-23 when 6,306 ponds were created.

Year-wise total ponds created across state. (Source: Soil Conservation Wing of Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh.)

RTI numbers show Bundelkhand remained the top beneficiary

According to the data provided by the Soil Conservation Wing of Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, in response to the RTI filed by OpIndia, a total of 37,403 ponds have been created so far under the scheme since its launch. The UP government has allocated Rs 311.43 crore in grants.

The data showed that the original seven Bundelkhand districts remained the most consistent top beneficiaries year after year. Cumulative grant figures for 2016–17 to 2024–25 highlight sustained focus on the region.

6,213 ponds were created in Jhansi since the launch of the scheme, followed by Banda where 4,743 ponds were created. In Jalaun 4,504 ponds were created, Mahoba witnessed creation of 4,321 ponds, Chitrakoot 4,228 ponds, Hamirpur 3,922 ponds, and Lalitpur saw creation of 3,200 ponds.

Top districts (Bundelkhand) where maximum ponds have been created since the launch of ‘Khet Talaab Yojana’. (Source: Soil Conservation Wing of Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh.)

The consistency matters because it signals that Bundelkhand was not treated as a one time pilot. The region continued to receive substantial support even as the scheme expanded statewide.

What people on the ground say, and why it supports the policy intent

Beyond the numbers, statements from beneficiaries provide on ground accounts that fit neatly with the scheme’s stated objectives. In Banda’s Luktara village, locals described water becoming available for daily needs and livestock, and agriculture becoming less monsoon dependent. A farmer in Jhansi described the shift away from rainfall only farming by saying, “We are no longer dependent on rains.”

Speaking to UP Tak, a government agriculture officer in Jhansi also described the scheme’s mechanics and scale. He stated that the grant is paid directly through Direct Benefit Transfer. He pointed out that Jhansi has crossed around six thousand ponds. As a matter of fact, data from RTI replies showed that Jhansi is the top beneficiary of the scheme. He also said that the scheme contributed significantly to improvements in the local water table.

Expansion beyond Bundelkhand

After Bundelkhand, the scheme expanded to multiple other districts. These include Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Bareilly, Bijnor, Badaun, Pilibhit, Rampur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda, and others.

The broadening of the scheme indicated that the state moved strategically from a Bundelkhand first intervention to wider water stressed blocks across Uttar Pradesh.

How funds have been allocated over the years

Funds under the Khet Talab Yojana were allocated progressively over the years, reflecting the scheme’s phased expansion and increased focus on water conservation. Beginning with Rs 12.20 crore in 2016–17, allocations rose to Rs 24.50 crore in 2017–18 and Rs 43.22 crore in 2018–19. Spending remained substantial in subsequent years, peaking at Rs 63.51 crore in 2022–23, before moderating to Rs 35.81 crore in 2023–24 and Rs 10.77 crore in 2024–25. In total, the Uttar Pradesh government has spent Rs 311.43 crore on the scheme so far.

A total of Rs 311.43 crore have been spent on Khet Talaab Yojana by UP Government (Source: Soil Conservation Wing of Department of Agriculture, Government of Uttar Pradesh.)

Pond sizes, costs, and how the grant works

The scheme supports two standard pond sizes, each with a depth of 3 metres. A small pond measures 22x20x3 metres. The estimated cost of such a pond is Rs 1,05,000. A medium pond measures 35x30x3 metres, and the estimated cost of such a pond is Rs 2,28,400.

Farmers receive a 50 per cent grant amount, which is paid via Direct Benefit Transfer. Typically, the grant is paid in instalments linked to work progress and completion. This structure is intended to ensure that farmers have skin in the game, while still making the construction affordable for small and marginal landholders.

Eligibility, priority groups, and key conditions

While the scheme gives priority to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers, minority farmers, and small and marginal farmers, the government categorically stated in its RTI reply that such data is not maintained by the state agriculture department. Farmers have to apply for the scheme, and approval comes from the district level administration. Notably, one farmer can receive support for only one pond.

Online registration is mandatory, and selecting the Khet Talaab option during registration is required.

A crucial condition is that the beneficiary must have a functional micro irrigation system, such as drip or sprinkler irrigation, installed through the agriculture or horticulture department within the previous seven years and currently operational.

How to apply, where to apply, and documents required

Applications are submitted online on the UP Agriculture Department portal at agridarshan.up.gov.in.

Applicants fill in personal and land details, upload the required documents, and deposit a token amount as required during application windows. Selection follows a first come, first served processing approach, subject to eligibility and verification.

Documents typically required include Aadhaar, bank details, land records such as Khasra Khatauni, a recent photograph, a declaration, and micro irrigation related documentation, including the tripartite agreement where applicable.

The Yogi Adityanath led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has focused on long term solutions with the Khet Talaab Yojana rather than short term relief. The scheme combines rainwater harvesting and decentralised irrigation. Grants allocated via Direct Benefit Transfer ensure that the money reaches farmers directly. With these features, the scheme has delivered measurable outcomes on the ground, especially in drought prone Bundelkhand.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

ISIS hails Bondi Beach antisemitic massacre as ‘Pride of Sydney’, glorifies terrorists and calls for more attacks on Jews

Anurag -
The ISIS magazine claims the attack proves online radicalisation works, downplays formal responsibility, celebrates antisemitic bloodshed in Australia, and mocks Western intelligence, while urging decentralised jihadist violence against Jewish and Christian communities beyond Australia worldwide.
Opinions

Bangladesh on the edge: February 12 Elections, Islamist street power, and why India cannot look away

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -
The BNP’s role is more ambiguous. While the party has communicated to India its desire to maintain cordial bilateral relations, its historical dependence on Jamaat and its reluctance to clearly distance itself from Islamist street power raises serious doubts.

Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Dipu Das in Bhaluka: Bangladesh completes its transition into absolute lawlessness and Islamic fanaticism of Pakistan

Frenzied mobs, threats on Indian High Commission and widespread anarchy in Bangladesh: Will Md Yunus use Sharif Osman Hadi’s death to further postpone February...

Bareilly violence accused Rihan’s bail rejected: Read what Allahabad HC said on the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan by Islamists and its threat to...

SpaDeX mission, 100th launch, collaboration with NASA, discovery of exoplanet and more: India’s major accomplishments in space research and exploration in 2025

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

ISIS hails Bondi Beach antisemitic massacre as ‘Pride of Sydney’, glorifies terrorists and calls for more attacks on Jews

Anurag -

Bangladesh on the edge: February 12 Elections, Islamist street power, and why India cannot look away

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Gujarat: Hindu tribal youth killed by Muslims in Navsari’s Dabhel for refusing to slaughter a cow – read details

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

Gujarat: Sessions court rejects bail in illegal foreign-funded religious conversion case in Kheda in Nadiad, read what the judgment says

Anurag -

Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot, Dipu Das in Bhaluka: Bangladesh completes its transition into absolute lawlessness and Islamic fanaticism of Pakistan

Sanghamitra -

Frenzied mobs, threats on Indian High Commission and widespread anarchy in Bangladesh: Will Md Yunus use Sharif Osman Hadi’s death to further postpone February...

Shraddha Pandey -

Bareilly violence accused Rihan’s bail rejected: Read what Allahabad HC said on the Sar Tan Se Juda slogan by Islamists and its threat to...

Rukma Rathore -

Ethanol Factory row in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh: Farmers’ mahapanchayat triggers new political and environmental tensions

श्रवण शुक्ल -

SpaDeX mission, 100th launch, collaboration with NASA, discovery of exoplanet and more: India’s major accomplishments in space research and exploration in 2025

Rukma Rathore -

With 128 FIRs, 32 arrests: Read how the Yogi government is uprooting the codeine cough syrup drug syndicate and how accused Alok is connected...

अनुराग -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com