On 24th December, several Pakistani and Bangladeshi social media handles, including those of prominent journalists, began circulating a video claiming that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, openly threatened to attack Bangladesh, demanded its merger into “Akhand Bharat”, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign if he cannot attack Bangladesh. It was also claimed that CM Yogi issued violent threats against Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

The video purportedly showed CM Yogi speaking on the floor of the Assembly and has been widely shared as “proof” of Indian leaders threatening Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

Sharing this video, X user Jashim, who hails from Bangladesh, wrote, “Our biggest weakness as Bengali Muslims is that we don’t even realize how deeply stupid we have become. Look at this ; leaders like Yogi openly stand in parliament and threaten to capture Bangladesh, talking about a so-called “Akhand Bharat” ; yet our Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not even protest. And the Indian bootlicking Bangladeshi media, despite knowing all this, remains completely silent ; as if nothing has happened.”

Notably, the video was shared by on 24th December by Wajahat Kazmi, a journalist from Pakistan, who has worked with Dawn, Samaa TV, Star News and has appeared on BBC, CNN, Huffington Post and other media outlets. Wajahat has over 5.9 lakh followers on X. Wajahat’s account on X is withheld in India. The archived link of the post can be seen here.

The background behind the viral video

The AI generated video surfaced shortly after CM Yogi raised the issue of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh during proceedings of the UP Vidhan Sabha. He specifically spoke about the murder of a Dalit Hindu youth in Bangladesh and the selective outrage shown by opposition leaders who protest events in Gaza but remain silent when Hindus are targeted in neighbouring Islamic countries.

Pakistan and Bangladesh based handles projected the fake clip as a response to this speech, claiming it reflected India’s alleged expansionist ambitions.

Numerous Pakistani and Bangladeshi handles share the video

There are several Bangladeshi and Pakistani handles that have shared the video on social media platforms.

In a post, X user Hassan from Pakistan wrote, “Yogi Adityanath has just accused Pakistan of interfering in Bangladesh and issued a direct threat to Field Marshal Asim Munir. The UP CM stated that Akhand Bharat cannot be realized as long as Asim Munir remains in power. More reasons to love and support the Field Marshal.”

Another X user from Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Tural, wrote exactly the same text proving it is a toolkit developed by users from Pakistan and Bangladesh against CM Yogi.

What was actually said by CM Yogi Adityanath

When OpIndia checked the Assembly proceedings and verified video footage, it was clear that CM Yogi made no such statements that have been attributed to him in the viral clip.

#WATCH | Lucknow: In the Assembly, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Look how a Dalit youth was burned alive in Bangladesh. You people shed tears over everything that happens in the Gaza Strip, but not a single word comes out of your mouths when a Dalit youth was killed in… pic.twitter.com/zCoTUZHdQ1 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2025

While speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, CM Yogi questioned why opposition leaders choose silence when Hindus are killed in Bangladesh and Pakistan, but condemn incidents that happen elsewhere. He criticised opposition leaders for appeasement politics and stated that the creation of Pakistan and Bangladesh had led to the continued persecution of Hindus.

He further called for a condemnation resolution against the murder of a Hindu in Bangladesh, Dipu Das, and warned the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of minorities. He also spoke about illegal immigration, Aadhaar misuse, and vote bank politics that have been happening in India.

What has been falsely added using AI

The viral video falsely inserts statements about Akhand Bharat through violence, threats of war, demands for the Prime Minister’s resignation, and calls for assassination or physical harm to Asim Munir. The language and tone in the viral clip are inconsistent with his real remarks and clearly indicate AI generated manipulation.

Why this misinformation is being pushed

The misinformation being spread by Pakistani and Bangladeshi handles is aimed at deflecting attention from documented attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Notably, a Hindu man, Dipu Das, was recently burnt alive in Bangladesh over false claims of blasphemy. These attacks have become a black spot on the interim political arrangement led by Muhammad Yunus.

Such videos are a clear attempt to reframe legitimate criticism of Islamist violence as Indian aggression, thereby silencing discussion on the persecution of minorities in neighbouring countries.

Conclusion

The viral video is fake and AI generated. CM Yogi did not threaten Bangladesh, call for war, ask Prime Minister Modi to resign, or call for an attack on Asim Munir. None of these remarks were found in the original speech he delivered in the UP Assembly. His remarks were limited to condemning the killing of Hindus and exposing selective political outrage.