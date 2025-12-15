Monday, December 15, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Pastor offered money, free education for children and medical facilities to Hindus...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Pastor offered money, free education for children and medical facilities to Hindus for converting to Christianity in Mirzapur; 5 arrested – Exclusive FIR details

Anand Dubey said the pastor poured holy water on him and renamed him Joseph Anand. He escaped when accused tried taking him for a holy dip. Police flagged plans for mass conversions before Christmas based on intelligence inputs.

Anurag
Church in Mirzapur raided after conversion allegations, five accused arrested by police
Police raided a Mirzapur church after allegations of coercion and inducement to convert Hindus. Five were arrested, including a pastor, with eleven named in the FIR. (Representation image: Dall-E)

On 14th December, Mirzapur Police arrested five people, including a pastor, for coercing Hindus to convert to Christianity. The arrests were made following a police raid at a church in Kharhara village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, based on the complaint of a local farmer, Anand Dubey. In his complaint, Dubey said he was lured and coerced into converting to Christianity with promises of money, education, and medical benefits. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the case.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Anand Dubey, a local farmer, under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. In his complaint, Dubey said that pastor Bholanath Patel, a resident of Tilwa village under the Revati Pur police station area in Ghazipur district, visited his house about a week ago. During the visit, Patel offered financial benefits, free education for children, and medical facilities if Dubey and his family converted to Christianity.

Source: UP Police

On 14th December, Dubey was called to the church located in Kharhara village. When he reached the premises around 12:45 pm, he found several Hindu villagers already seated inside. He stated that there were around 35-40 villagers present and most of them were from economically weaker backgrounds.

Apart from Bholanath Patel, his wife Maya Patel, Krishna Kant Tiwari, Angnu Prasad, Nisha Devi, Sushila Devi, Heera Vati Devi, Renu, Lakshmi, Sadhana and several other women were urging the Hindus present at the church to convert to Christianity.

Source: UP Police

They promised money, healthcare, and assistance in children’s education and marriages in exchange for conversion. Pastor Patel told those present that they would be taken into the “shelter of Lord Jesus”, their suffering would end, and those refusing to convert would face misfortune.

Dubey further added that the accused poured holy water on him and told him that he was no longer Anand Dubey but “Joseph Anand”. When attempts were made to take him for a “holy dip” ritual to complete the conversion, he managed to escape and informed the police.

Police action and other details

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and swung into action. The church was raided at night, and five accused were arrested on the spot. Eleven people have been named in the case.

In a statement, Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Amit Mishra said that intelligence inputs indicated preparations for large scale religious conversions at the church on 25th December. Based on the complaint, the police conducted the raid and detained the suspects involved. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
Anurag is a Chief Sub Editor at OpIndia with over twenty one years of professional experience, including more than five years in journalism. He is known for deep dive, research driven reporting on national security, terrorism cases, judiciary and governance, backed by RTIs, court records and on-ground evidence. He also writes hard hitting op-eds that challenge distorted narratives. Beyond investigations, he explores history, fiction and visual storytelling. Email: [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

PM Modi starts 3-nation tour to Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia: Read how India’s relations with these nations underscore business, credibility and co-operation

Divyansh Tiwari -
When taken as a whole, the tour portrays an India that is building coalitions, corridors, and capabilities rather than chasing headlines, reducing the risk of trade routes, expanding strategic options in West Asia and the western Indian Ocean, and maintaining the credibility of India's development-first diplomacy in a world of sharper blocs and precarious supply lines.
News Reports

Bondi Beach Hanukkah terror attack: Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram named as terrorists behind antisemitic massacre; ISIS links emerged – What we know so...

Anurag -
Police say the father and son of Pakistani origin, Naveed Akram and Sajid Akram, used legally owned weapons at a crowded Jewish celebration, while investigators probe intelligence gaps, IS symbolism, explosive threats, and whether existing counter terrorism frameworks failed to prevent one of Australia’s deadliest attacks.

Dynamic young leader with organisational and administrative experience: All you need to know about BJP’s new working president Nitin Nabin

Bahraich violence: Shot at close range, body riddled with 40 wounds, toes burnt; court awards death penalty in Ram Gopal Mishra murder case –...

Meet R Sreelekha, Kerala’s first female IPS officer, who is likely to be BJP’s mayor in Thiruvananthapuram

From Messi chaos in Kolkata to Bengaluru stampede: How Opposition-run states keep proving they consistently fail at the most basic functions of governance

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

PM Modi starts 3-nation tour to Jordan, Oman and Ethiopia: Read how India’s relations with these nations underscore business, credibility and co-operation

Divyansh Tiwari -

Bondi Beach Hanukkah terror attack: Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram named as terrorists behind antisemitic massacre; ISIS links emerged – What we know so...

Anurag -

Dynamic young leader with organisational and administrative experience: All you need to know about BJP’s new working president Nitin Nabin

OpIndia Staff -

Bahraich violence: Shot at close range, body riddled with 40 wounds, toes burnt; court awards death penalty in Ram Gopal Mishra murder case –...

Anurag -

Meet R Sreelekha, Kerala’s first female IPS officer, who is likely to be BJP’s mayor in Thiruvananthapuram

Shriti Sagar -

Arunachal Tragedy: Death of 21 workers in truck accident came to light 2 days later when lone survivor reached a BRO camp, contractor Sirajul...

Aditi -

From Messi chaos in Kolkata to Bengaluru stampede: How Opposition-run states keep proving they consistently fail at the most basic functions of governance

Jinit Jain -

Exclusive: Brother of Ram Gopal Mishra, murdered by Muslim mob during Bahraich riots, speaks to OpIndia, thanks Yogi govt for ensuring justice

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

SC rules that nation’s interest lie above rights of terror accused in 2010 Jnaneshwari Express sabotage case: Here is everything you need to know...

Aditi -

Echoes of Manu: How ancient law shapes modern indian jurisprudence

Divyansh Tiwari -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com