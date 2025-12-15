On 14th December, Mirzapur Police arrested five people, including a pastor, for coercing Hindus to convert to Christianity. The arrests were made following a police raid at a church in Kharhara village under Kotwali Dehat police station limits, based on the complaint of a local farmer, Anand Dubey. In his complaint, Dubey said he was lured and coerced into converting to Christianity with promises of money, education, and medical benefits. OpIndia accessed the FIR registered in the case.

What the FIR says

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of Anand Dubey, a local farmer, under Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021. In his complaint, Dubey said that pastor Bholanath Patel, a resident of Tilwa village under the Revati Pur police station area in Ghazipur district, visited his house about a week ago. During the visit, Patel offered financial benefits, free education for children, and medical facilities if Dubey and his family converted to Christianity.

Source: UP Police

On 14th December, Dubey was called to the church located in Kharhara village. When he reached the premises around 12:45 pm, he found several Hindu villagers already seated inside. He stated that there were around 35-40 villagers present and most of them were from economically weaker backgrounds.

Apart from Bholanath Patel, his wife Maya Patel, Krishna Kant Tiwari, Angnu Prasad, Nisha Devi, Sushila Devi, Heera Vati Devi, Renu, Lakshmi, Sadhana and several other women were urging the Hindus present at the church to convert to Christianity.

Source: UP Police

They promised money, healthcare, and assistance in children’s education and marriages in exchange for conversion. Pastor Patel told those present that they would be taken into the “shelter of Lord Jesus”, their suffering would end, and those refusing to convert would face misfortune.

Dubey further added that the accused poured holy water on him and told him that he was no longer Anand Dubey but “Joseph Anand”. When attempts were made to take him for a “holy dip” ritual to complete the conversion, he managed to escape and informed the police.

Police action and other details

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR and swung into action. The church was raided at night, and five accused were arrested on the spot. Eleven people have been named in the case.

In a statement, Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Amit Mishra said that intelligence inputs indicated preparations for large scale religious conversions at the church on 25th December. Based on the complaint, the police conducted the raid and detained the suspects involved. Further investigation in the matter is underway.