The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East, known as PM-DeVINE, is playing a key role in reshaping school education in Assam. The scheme has come into focus after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke on Sunday, 4th January, about the visible improvements in government schools across the state.

He said PM-DeVINE is helping transform these schools into “true temples of learning” with smart classrooms and modern facilities.

With smart classes & world-class infrastructure, PM DeVINE is powering our schools as true temples of learning.



Founded in 1953, this Palasbari school now stands as a divine space where knowledge meets nation-building. We have approved 100 new schools across Assam in the… pic.twitter.com/OXCDphjVF0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 4, 2026

Sharing his views on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the initiative is strengthening school education by creating learning spaces where technology supports teaching without taking away traditional values. He said government schools are gradually becoming places that promote knowledge, discipline and a sense of nation-building among students.

A scheme focused on the North East

PM-DeVINE is a Central Sector scheme announced in the Union Budget 2022–23. The initiative was designed to speed up infrastructure development and support social and economic growth across the North-Eastern states. While the scheme covers multiple sectors, education has emerged as a key focus area in Assam, where improving government schools has long been a priority.

For many years, schools in rural and semi-urban parts of the state struggled with old buildings, limited classrooms and poor facilities. These gaps affected learning outcomes and often forced families to look for private options or send children far from home.

PM-DeVINE has helped address these long-standing problems by providing funds to upgrade infrastructure and improve the overall learning environment in government schools.

One of the most visible changes under PM-DeVINE is the introduction of smart classrooms in government schools across Assam. These classrooms are equipped with digital boards, audio-visual tools and modern teaching aids that allow teachers to explain concepts more interactively. Students are now able to learn through videos, presentations and digital content, making lessons easier to understand and more engaging.

Alongside technology, the scheme has also focused on basic facilities. Many schools have received upgraded buildings, improved classrooms and better amenities. Officials say these changes have created safer and more comfortable spaces for students, helping them focus on their studies. As a result, children can now access better quality education closer to their homes, reducing dependence on distant schools or private institutions.

A 1953 school in Palasbari that reflects the change

To explain the impact of PM-DeVINE at the ground level, the Chief Minister sarma referred to a government school in Palasbari, which was established in 1953.

For decades, the school functioned with limited resources and basic facilities. After receiving upgrades under PM-DeVINE, the institution has undergone a major transformation.

#PMDeVINE Powers World-Class School Infrastructure in Assam



With smart classrooms and world-class infrastructure, PM DeVINE is strengthening school education in Assam. A school founded in 1953 at Palasbari now stands as a modern centre of learning and nation-building. The… pic.twitter.com/h9kbUxBzeB — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 5, 2026

According to the Chief Minister, the school now reflects a renewed focus on learning and national development. Modern classrooms, improved infrastructure and better facilities have given the old institution a new identity.

The Palasbari school has become an example of how long-standing schools can be modernised to meet present-day education needs while still preserving their history and connection with the local community.

PM-DeVINE is not working in isolation. The initiative aligns closely with the Assam government’s broader efforts to reform the education sector. The state government has repeatedly said that education is central to Assam’s long-term development plans, especially when it comes to building a skilled and capable workforce for the future.

As part of this larger vision, the Assam Cabinet has approved the establishment of 100 new schools across the state. The Chief Minister said this move signals a major expansion of the public education network and reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education. The focus, he added, is not just on increasing the number of schools but also on improving the quality of education offered in them.

Experts welcome the combined approach

Education experts have welcomed the way PM-DeVINE projects are being integrated with state-led education initiatives. They believe that improved infrastructure, when supported by trained teachers and digital learning tools, can bring lasting improvements in learning outcomes.

Experts also point out that visible improvements in government schools help rebuild public confidence in the education system. Better classrooms and facilities encourage parents to trust government schools and see them as reliable spaces for their children’s education.

Giving old schools a new purpose

The Palasbari school is just one of many legacy institutions in Assam that have benefited from PM-DeVINE upgrades. Across the state, decades-old government schools are being reimagined to serve today’s students better. While their physical structures are being modernised, efforts are also being made to preserve their historical importance and local identity.

These changes show that development does not always mean replacing the old with the new. Instead, PM-DeVINE is helping Assam upgrade its existing education infrastructure in a way that respects the past while preparing for the future.

Laying the foundation for the next generation

As PM-DeVINE continues to be implemented across Assam, government schools are steadily moving towards a future-ready model. With stronger infrastructure, smart classrooms and a clear focus on quality learning, the initiative is helping create better opportunities for students, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

The changes seen so far suggest that PM-DeVINE is more than just an infrastructure scheme. It is becoming an important part of Assam’s effort to build a strong education system that supports long-term human resource development and prepares the next generation for future challenges