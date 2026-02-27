A group of gau rakshaks (cow protectors) and a police unit that had come to prevent cow slaughter faced an attack from local Muslim butchers in Hathoda village, Mangrol taluka of Surat district in Gujarat. As a result, a cop and a gau rakshak sustained serious injuries. Afterwards, a substantial contingent of Surat district police arrived in the hamlet and took 22 Muslims into custody, forcibly removing them from their residences, on 26th February (Thursday). The matter is currently under investigation and the police have lodged an FIR (First Information Report) by acting as the complainant.

The complaint was submitted by Constable Govindsingh Shivabhai Jaliya at the Kosamba police station, leading to the immediate registration of an FIR. According to the submission, the incident transpired on 25th February (Wednesday). A man named Satyaprakash Yadav alerted the authorities regarding the occurrence of cow slaughter in Kosamba village after which a police team along with him, proceeded to the area. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

A search operation was in progress when a group of Muslim men arrived on two motorcycles and started to verbally abuse the police, asserting that they could not enter Kosamba. The situation intensified, and they assaulted the police and also targeted a cow protector dressed in civilian attire with the intent to kill.

Meanwhile, they summoned other local Muslims to the village as a mob of approximately 50 local butchers assembled. According to the FIR, all the assailants were equipped with weapons such as swords and pipes as they launched a direct attack on the police. During this time, individuals of the Muslim community present at the location assaulted Yadav with sharp instruments, declaring, “We will not spare anyone, will eliminate all.”

The perpetrators inflicted a cut on his head, while the complainant also sustained severe wounds. They managed to flee in a PCR (Police Control Room) vehicle and were taken to the hospital.

Raids conducted following formal orders, 22 arrests made

Jai Patel, the Bajrang Dal coordinator and gau rakshak for the Surat district, recounted the entire incident to OpIndia. He mentioned that with the onset of Ramzan, Islamists get even more radicalised and engage in acts, including cow slaughter. Now, both the police and gau rakshaks have been targeted. He also noted that stringent measures were slapped under the directives of Surat Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Gadhiya on the day following the incident.

A team of 15 police officers, comprising seven Police Inspectors (PIs) and 15 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) under the leadership of Surat Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police BK Vanrani, carried out a combing operation in the village. Afterwards, multiple suspects were nabbed and transported to the Kosamba police station for additional interrogation. The police have formally arrested 22 people.

Patel also outlined that the administration caught 25 individuals; however, they showed no fear of the police personnel. He voiced his frustration, pointing out that these persons refer to the month of Ramzan as sacred while indulging in such activities. A similar event recently took place in Kosamba, and similar incidents are frequent in various regions of Surat during the Islamic month. He called for strict measures regarding the matter.

In an interview with OpIndia, PI Khachare from Kosamba Police Station remarked that prompt action was initiated, resulting in the arrest of 22 males, and the case is presently under investigation, while 40 persons have been identified as suspects in the FIR.

Usman Mirza, also known as Ussu Rasool, Syed Sardar, Asif Fafdo, Atiq Aslam Master, Faisal Dabhalo, who is also referred to as Faisal Pathan, Anas Jina, Irfan Alauddin Mirza, Sagir Ahmed, Nashir Malek, Riaz Maqbool Mirza, Mohammad Jan, Sabir, Sufiyan, Shahabuddin, Mohammad Abdul Wadiwala, Shahal Siraj, Zubed, Akram, Ansh, Imtiaz, Bilal, Munir and his sibling, Junaid, Riaz, Mohsin, Yaqoob, Tariq, Nashir Jaffer, Sajid, Akram Ayub, Imran, Sohil, Irfan, Mohammad Zakaria as well as Ismail Malek have been booked along with other unidentified individuals.

The authorities have filed a case against all them under sections 109(1), 121(1), 126(2), 132, 189(4), 190, 191(2), 191(3), 195(1), 221, 296(B) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Exemplary action will be taken: SP Gadhiya

SP Rajesh Gadhiya confirmed the arrests to OpIndia and noted that the inquiry is still in progress to locate the remaining offenders. He conveyed that all names earlier listed as “unknown persons” in the FIR have now been disclosed, and the police have initiated action with the intention to take exemplary action.

The senior official mentioned that 6 cops accompanied the informant to the location upon receiving information regarding cow slaughter in Hathoda village between 1:30 and 2:00 am. They executed a search using battery-powered lights when 6 men arrived at the spot on two motorcycles and started a conversation with the police. Subsequently, these men called nearly 50 others to the scene and the deadly attack transpired after an exchange with them.

He further stated that a case involving attempted murder, rioting and obstruction of duty has been lodged based on the complaint. A unit under the leadership of DySP Vanarani is presently conducting the probe. He stated that scientific evidence will be gathered with assistance from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), firm steps will be taken and assured that those who take the law into their own hands will suffer harsh consequences.