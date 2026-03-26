‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the theatres on 19th March this year. The film, which has been a raging hit among the public, highlighted the poor state of security and intelligence apparatus in India during the Congress-led UPA era (2004–2014).

It drew a sharp contrast with the national security approach of the Modi government and its resolve to take firm decisions in the interest of the country. Soon after the release of the film, netizens began sharing news stories from the early 2010s to highlight the appeasement politics and grim state of affairs during the UPA era.

The trend started on Friday (20th March) with the re-sharing of a Dec 2014 tweet by a Pakistan handle ‘@afzaal_k’, which talked about the arrest of gangster Uzair Baloch at the Dubai airport.

In ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Uzair Baloch is one of the most talked-about characters of the movie due to the sheer brutality of his role. He is the brother of the notorious gangster Rehman Dakait. Baloch’s character brought a barbaric and unpredictable energy to the big screen.

Netizens heaped praises on Aditya Dhar for his peak detailing and bringing historical accuracy to the film. This sparked off discussions about other aspects of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, such as Congress-led UPA’s failure to act on intelligence that could have prevented the 26/11 attacks.

Lack of political will, decision-making ability and friendliness with Islamists on the part of the UPA regime became the focus of the discussion on social media. Netizens dug up old tweets which showed how India was truly in a messed-up state.

1. Friendliness with Islamists

A series of tweets dating back to early 2010s show how the UPA regime delayed the execution of Islamic terrorist Afzal Guru, who orchestrated deadly attack on the Indian Parliament.

In order to avoid facing flak from Muslims, the Congress described his hanging as a ‘decision taken as per law’ and not a ‘political decision.’

The Court ordered Afzal Guru’s execution for October 2006, but the UPA deliberately froze his mercy petition for 7 long years to appease a specific vote-bank.



Shielding the mastermind of the Parliament Attack for nearly a decade was a POLITICAL DECISION. https://t.co/GOeESeSbwT pic.twitter.com/q2nX1ppn3L — Ankit Jakhar (@Jakhar_ankit_) March 26, 2026

After Afzal Guru was executed on the orders of the Supreme Court of India, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed unhappiness over delay in informing the terrorist’s family.

Sources: PM upset over delay in informing Afzal Guru's family about his execution. — NDTV (@ndtv) February 13, 2013

Congress leaders such as Sushilkumar Shinde openly rationalised terror attacks as justifications for executing Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru.

Sushilkumar Shinde on Kashmir attack: After the execution of Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru, we knew there will be such attempts. PTI — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 14, 2013

He made similar remarks in the context of 2013 Hyderabad blats and whitewashed Islamic terror.

'Hyderabad blasts could be a reaction to executions' http://t.co/Lb2AbBd9Dz — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 25, 2013

Congress leader Salman Khurshid had infamously said that party supremo Sonia Gandhi cried after the Delhi police neutralised the Batla House terrorists in 2008.

Reactions: Pictures of Batla case brought tears in Sonia's eyes: Salman Khurshid: http://t.co/ctW1ZVXR — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) February 10, 2012

2. Hindu terror bogey

The Congress party, which manufactured the lie of ‘Hindu terror’ during the UPA era, attempted to blame Hindus for terror attacks in Malegaon, Mecca Masjid and Samjhauta train.

Samjhauta blast, Mecca Masjid, Malegaon blast. By planting bombs & then blaming minorities: HM Sushil Kumar Shinde — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2013

In May 2010, WikiLeaks reported that Rahul Gandhi went on to tell a US envoy that so-called ‘Hindu terror’ groups are a bigger threat in India than LeT.

FLASH: Rahul Gandhi spoke to US envoy about Hindu terror group, said Hindu terror is bigger threat in India than LeT – WikiLeaks #ht — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) December 17, 2010

Congress party leaders were openly parroting, amplifying and supporting each other in mainstreaming the lie of ‘Hindu terror.’

Shinde's statement on 'Hindu terrorism' based on facts, Salman Khurshid says http://t.co/hCqb0XZG — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) January 22, 2013

3. Hands in gloves with China

The Congress party, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was fraternising with China when its troops were 19 km inside the Indian territory. Salman Khurshid had infamously said that he would love to live in Beijing.

Imagine your Foreign Minister fraternising with the Enemy, saying he wants to live in Beijing when Chinese troops were 19km inside Indian territory at the exact same time https://t.co/Fs9xvzAqvb pic.twitter.com/ByKwNdLMvO — Muji Singh Rangi (@mujifren) March 26, 2026

In May 2010, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had infamously said that India needs Chinese experts for infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, which China fraudulently claims as its own.

4. Scared of the US

While the Congress party is claiming that the Modi government has somehow failed to navigate the ongoing US-Iran conflict and hold India’s interests, it must be mentioned that the ‘scared’ Congress-led UPA government had banned urea imports from Iran ahead of Hillary Clinton’s visit to India.

Exclusive: India bans urea imports from Iran ahead of Hillary's visit http://t.co/gfw3Y0mh — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 1, 2012

5. Misuse of resources

Besides all these, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was involved in blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money and public resources.

Despite not holding any position in the Indian government, she used Indian Air Force aircraft 49 times between 2005 and 2012.

Sonia Gandhi used Air Force aircraft 49 times in last seven years http://t.co/yGXrI2b9 — NDTV (@ndtv) January 4, 2013

6. Love for Pakistan

It is well known that the Congress government remained a mute spectator after Pakistan orchestrated one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian soil on 26th November, 2008.

Old India



This was when Pakistan’s Home Minister flew into Delhi and told Indians that Kargil martyr Captain Saurabh Kalia had died due to bad weather.



And our own Foreign Minister defended it by saying: “If the Pakistan Interior Minister has said something, it does not appear… https://t.co/oggG0cPeii pic.twitter.com/kapa8avJhV — Anurag (@Jhunjhunuwala_) March 26, 2026

Interestingly, Indian government officials allowed Pakistani politicians to downplay the martyrdom of our brave Indian soldiers.

While the public had forgotten the grim days of the UPA era, the Dhurandhar film became a trigger to relive those dark memories.