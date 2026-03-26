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Old tweets from UPA era show how India was in a messed-up state before 2014: Here is how the trend started and the role played by the film ‘Dhurandhar 2’

In May 2010, WikiLeaks reported that Rahul Gandhi went on to tell a US envoy that so-called 'Hindu terror' groups are a bigger threat in India than LeT.

OpIndia Staff

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the theatres on 19th March this year. The film, which has been a raging hit among the public, highlighted the poor state of security and intelligence apparatus in India during the Congress-led UPA era (2004–2014).

It drew a sharp contrast with the national security approach of the Modi government and its resolve to take firm decisions in the interest of the country. Soon after the release of the film, netizens began sharing news stories from the early 2010s to highlight the appeasement politics and grim state of affairs during the UPA era.

The trend started on Friday (20th March) with the re-sharing of a Dec 2014 tweet by a Pakistan handle ‘@afzaal_k’, which talked about the arrest of gangster Uzair Baloch at the Dubai airport.

In ‘Dhurandhar 2’, Uzair Baloch is one of the most talked-about characters of the movie due to the sheer brutality of his role. He is the brother of the notorious gangster Rehman Dakait. Baloch’s character brought a barbaric and unpredictable energy to the big screen.

Netizens heaped praises on Aditya Dhar for his peak detailing and bringing historical accuracy to the film. This sparked off discussions about other aspects of ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, such as Congress-led UPA’s failure to act on intelligence that could have prevented the 26/11 attacks.

Lack of political will, decision-making ability and friendliness with Islamists on the part of the UPA regime became the focus of the discussion on social media. Netizens dug up old tweets which showed how India was truly in a messed-up state.

1. Friendliness with Islamists

A series of tweets dating back to early 2010s show how the UPA regime delayed the execution of Islamic terrorist Afzal Guru, who orchestrated deadly attack on the Indian Parliament.

In order to avoid facing flak from Muslims, the Congress described his hanging as a ‘decision taken as per law’ and not a ‘political decision.’

After Afzal Guru was executed on the orders of the Supreme Court of India, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh expressed unhappiness over delay in informing the terrorist’s family.

Congress leaders such as Sushilkumar Shinde openly rationalised terror attacks as justifications for executing Ajmal Kasab and Afzal Guru.

He made similar remarks in the context of 2013 Hyderabad blats and whitewashed Islamic terror.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid had infamously said that party supremo Sonia Gandhi cried after the Delhi police neutralised the Batla House terrorists in 2008.

2. Hindu terror bogey

The Congress party, which manufactured the lie of ‘Hindu terror’ during the UPA era, attempted to blame Hindus for terror attacks in Malegaon, Mecca Masjid and Samjhauta train.

In May 2010, WikiLeaks reported that Rahul Gandhi went on to tell a US envoy that so-called ‘Hindu terror’ groups are a bigger threat in India than LeT.

Congress party leaders were openly parroting, amplifying and supporting each other in mainstreaming the lie of ‘Hindu terror.’

3. Hands in gloves with China

The Congress party, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), was fraternising with China when its troops were 19 km inside the Indian territory. Salman Khurshid had infamously said that he would love to live in Beijing.

In May 2010, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had infamously said that India needs Chinese experts for infrastructure projects in Arunachal Pradesh, which China fraudulently claims as its own.

4. Scared of the US

While the Congress party is claiming that the Modi government has somehow failed to navigate the ongoing US-Iran conflict and hold India’s interests, it must be mentioned that the ‘scared’ Congress-led UPA government had banned urea imports from Iran ahead of Hillary Clinton’s visit to India.

5. Misuse of resources

Besides all these, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was involved in blatant misuse of taxpayers’ money and public resources.

Despite not holding any position in the Indian government, she used Indian Air Force aircraft 49 times between 2005 and 2012.

6. Love for Pakistan

It is well known that the Congress government remained a mute spectator after Pakistan orchestrated one of the deadliest terror attacks on Indian soil on 26th November, 2008.

Interestingly, Indian government officials allowed Pakistani politicians to downplay the martyrdom of our brave Indian soldiers.

While the public had forgotten the grim days of the UPA era, the Dhurandhar film became a trigger to relive those dark memories.

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OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

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