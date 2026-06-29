HomeNews ReportsNimbuda-Nimbuda to Newton and 1600+ mistakes in Odisha school textbooks: Read what the fiasco...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Nimbuda-Nimbuda to Newton and 1600+ mistakes in Odisha school textbooks: Read what the fiasco is and what action the Mohan Majhi government is taking

A rather ‘viral’ mistake is seen in a Class 8 textbook for Art Education, named 'Kruti', where the Bollywood song Nimbuda Nimbuda is printed in Odia script. This, however, can be a slightly misleading claim because Nimbuda Nimbuda is a Rajasthani folk song, and the book actually features folk songs from other states too.

Sanghamitra
Mistakes in Odisha govt textbooks: From Nimbuda Nimbuda to Newton was a pilot
Odisha govt under Mohan Majhis is facing a major embarrassment over 1600+ mistakes in school textbooks. Images via OTV, and Odisha govt

The Odisha government led by CM Mohan Majhi is facing a major embarrassment after it was reported that the newly released government school textbooks by the SCERT, adapting the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the Odisha Curriculum Framework, are full of mistakes and misinformation.

The school textbooks from class 1 to class 8 contain as many as 1678 errors of different magnitude, as per reports. 

The mistakes range from spelling and grammatical errors to serious factual, scientific, and contextual inaccuracies. Class 8 textbooks reportedly contain the highest number of errors, around 705. Among the most glaring blunders are descriptions of Sir Isaac Newton as a “great pilot” instead of a scientist, and an anecdote claiming he boiled “water.”

In another textbook, a photograph of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly has been wrongly captioned as the Odisha Assembly, while the Hampi temple complex in Karnataka is mislabelled as Odisha’s iconic Konark Sun Temple.

There are instances like placing Odisha’s Niyamgiri Hills in Jharkhand, labelling temperature as pressure, mixing up “food web” with “food cycle,” and even printing an Odia festival song in the English textbook.

A rather ‘viral’ mistake is seen in a Class 8 textbook for Art Education, named ‘Kruti’, where the Bollywood song Nimbuda Nimbuda is printed in Odia script. This, however, can be a slightly misleading claim because Nimbuda Nimbuda is a Rajasthani folk song, and the book actually features folk songs from other states too.

Interestingly, the books were designed, approved, printed and distributed all over the state, among 40 lakh students, before students, parents and teachers started flagging the errors and started making videos and reels. At no point in the entire process of design, editing, approval, and printing were the mistakes identified by the concerned authorities or the state education department.

Government’s response

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a high-level inquiry. A three-member committee headed by the Development Commissioner was constituted to identify officials responsible for the lapses and submit its report within seven days. The government has issued correction slips (corrigenda) to schools, directing teachers to verbally correct the mistakes during classes. However, the textbooks have not been withdrawn, as they have already been distributed. Education Minister Nityanand Gond has acknowledged that the books cannot be ‘replaced’ at this time because lakhs of books are already printed and distributed in schools.

On June 26, CM Mohan Majhi suspended 4 high-level officials, former SCERT director Manoj Padhi, and other senior officials Pralipta Mishra, Dilip Kumar Sahu and Bharati Tudu, for negligence. 6 more assistant directors in various departments under the Education Ministry are also facing disciplinary action. It is now being reported in Odia media that SCERT’s former director Manoj Padhi was already facing serious allegations of misconduct and corruption.

The government has promised action against those responsible, but that statement itself is raising further controversy in the state, as people are sharing videos to ask who all the government is going to hold responsible, as it is obvious that a fiasco at this scale must involve mistakes by dozens of people at all levels, displaying gross negligence and lack of responsibility.

Additionally, the government has tried to claim that the entire textbook fiasco is a ‘conspiracy’ against the state government, triggering further condemnation and criticism. 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Sanghamitra
Sanghamitra
reader, writer, dreamer, no one

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From preventive detention to the auctioning of properties of goons: Read about the 2 bills introduced by the BJP govt in West Bengal to...

Shriti Sagar -
The main objective of the West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, is to prevent organised crime before it takes place. The West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes that people convicted of damaging public or private property during riots, unlawful assemblies, protests or other disturbances affecting public order can be made to compensate for the losses.
Fact-Check

Seychelles ‘created’ a new award not for PM Modi, but due to its own domestic politics: Read why the outrage in India is stupid

Shriti Sagar -
Several critics claimed that the distinction had been specially created to honour PM Modi during his visit, implying that the Seychelles government had hurriedly introduced a new award solely for the Indian Prime Minister. However, this is not true.

Obscene photos with a man of the Nihang who was issuing threats in Uttarakhand goes viral, another Nihang called ‘Vicky Thomas Singh’ calls him...

IndiGo’s historic landing at Udaipur: Read what GAGAN is and how this satellite navigation system could transform Indian aviation 

Who is Faiyaz Premji, accused of distributing rat poison capsules during the Mumbai Muharram procession: All you need to know

The Gandhi family wants India to abandon Israel and side with Palestine: Read how the Congress party is overlooking the nation’s interest for appeasement...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Ancient Pakistan’: Why, after decades of claiming to be Arabs, Turks, Pakistanis suddenly jumped to appropriate ancient Indian history?

Shraddha Pandey -

From preventive detention to the auctioning of properties of goons: Read about the 2 bills introduced by the BJP govt in West Bengal to...

Shriti Sagar -

Seychelles ‘created’ a new award not for PM Modi, but due to its own domestic politics: Read why the outrage in India is stupid

Shriti Sagar -

Obscene photos with a man of the Nihang who was issuing threats in Uttarakhand goes viral, another Nihang called ‘Vicky Thomas Singh’ calls him...

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo’s historic landing at Udaipur: Read what GAGAN is and how this satellite navigation system could transform Indian aviation 

Shriti Sagar -

Who is Faiyaz Premji, accused of distributing rat poison capsules during the Mumbai Muharram procession: All you need to know

Anurag -

The Gandhi family wants India to abandon Israel and side with Palestine: Read how the Congress party is overlooking the nation’s interest for appeasement...

Shriti Sagar -

From fatal stabbings to sword displays: Muharram processions across India marred by violence, clashes, and public disorder

OpIndia Staff -

‘Trap girls, impregnate them before Nikah, and take the child’: What is ‘Jihad al-Akbar’, the radicalisation campaign under scanner for targeting Hindu women?

विशेषता -

‘Cremation business’ controversy erupts after Isha Foundation modernised Asia’s largest crematorium in Patna: Read what the organisation told OpIndia about the project

सौम्या सिंह -