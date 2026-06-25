HomeNews ReportsVenezuela earthquakes: How Google's Android phones sensed tremors and sent alerts before disaster struck
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Venezuela earthquakes: How Google’s Android phones sensed tremors and sent alerts before disaster struck

Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System helped save lives in quake-hit Venezuela by warning many users seconds before the devastating tremors struck. The system turns Android phones into a massive seismic sensing network, detecting early P-waves through built-in accelerometers and sending alerts before the stronger, destructive shaking begins.

Aditi
Android Earthquake Alerts System sent warning to people before the earthquakes.
Representational Image created via ChatGPT

Two powerful earthquakes rocked Venezuela on Wednesday (24th June), causing massive destruction in Caracas and the coastal state of La Guaira. The earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 were followed by at least 20 aftershocks ranging between 4.9 and 6.4 magnitude. The jolts triggered tsunami warnings across parts of the Caribbean.

Horrifying visuals of the earthquakes captured by people stuck in the calamity emerged on social media, showing swarms of people running around in panic to save their lives.

The moments of earthquakes showing people running for safety from the building collapsing around them seemed straight out of a movie.

The scale of damage and devastation caused by the earthquakes could be guessed from the images of high-rise buildings that had collapsed and turned into debris.

While around 100,000 people are feared dead after the earthquakes, which are said to be the deadliest earthquakes of the century, many were saved by Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System, which sent a warning to people’s Android phones after sensing seismic activity.

Some users on X said that they received Google’s warning moments before the earthquakes struck the South American country. The system detected early signs of the earthquakes and alerted people before the major tremors arrived.

What is Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System?

Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System is an example of how modern technology has evolved to not only assist humans but also save lives by strengthening disaster preparedness. The system relies on motion sensors built into Android phones for detecting the slightest ground vibrations.

Modern Android phones are fitted with accelerometers, which support the phone’s screen rotation system. But an accelerometer has another important use, which is to detect and measure vibrations. Android phones with accelerometers act as a distributed sensing network for the Android Earthquake Alerts System to detect seismic waves, which constitute an earthquake.

To estimate an upcoming earthquake, the system initially detects P-waves (Primary waves), which are weaker seismic waves and travel faster than the S-waves, which travel slower but are capable of causing damage. If the system detects P-wave signals from enough Android phones in an area, it combines the signals to assess the earthquake’s location and magnitude, and sends alerts to nearby users before the damage-causing S-waves arrive. The signals from Android phones travel at the speed of light, which allows the system to gather signals from phones in the area and estimate an earthquake.

This early detection of P-waves gives a tiny but crucial window before the disaster hits that can save lives. This is how several Android users in Venezuela received warning messages from the Android Earthquake Alerts System before the earthquakes hit the region.

A similar alert was sent by the Android Earthquake Alerts System to users during an earthquake that hit India’s northeastern region in September last year. The earthquake measured around 5.8 on the Richter Scale and had its epicentre near Udalguri town in Assam.

Around 2 billion Android phones are part of this network, making it the largest distributed seismograph (earthquake detector) in the world. This system marks a key shift taking place in disaster management from post-disaster measures to pre-disaster measures.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Aditi
Aditi

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

The Wire targets the Indian Army, claims armed forces are undergoing Hinduisation and Hindisation: Author Ali Ahmed concocts 2H to vent out his inner...

Shraddha Pandey -
Published on 24th June, the article titled, “Indian Army’s New Found Love for Hindi and Hindutva Has Serious Consequences”, framed the use of Hindi language by the Indian Army in its communications and institutions, as a “sign of political control over the military.”
News Reports

AMCA faces a massive engine dilemma: Govt looking for alternatives as GE deal turns costly, while Rolls-Royce makes a strong pitch amid Safran’s reliable...

Raju Das -
The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, India’s flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter programme, is facing a massive engine dilemma that threatens to impact its development timelines and overall strategy.

A controversial video, fake lab reports, 10 lakh bribery, arrests and more: Trouble mounts for CM Bhagwant Mann as the spiralling row rocks Punjab...

West Bengal’s economic fall explained: How the state slipped from 5th richest in India to 19th

Who are Gujarat’s Agariyas? The salt workers of Kutch now set to benefit from ‘School on Wheels’

Wikipedia bans its co-founder from editing articles after his outspoken views on leftist censorship and admission of anti-Hindu bias – Here is what happened

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

The Wire targets the Indian Army, claims armed forces are undergoing Hinduisation and Hindisation: Author Ali Ahmed concocts 2H to vent out his inner...

Shraddha Pandey -

AMCA faces a massive engine dilemma: Govt looking for alternatives as GE deal turns costly, while Rolls-Royce makes a strong pitch amid Safran’s reliable...

Raju Das -

A controversial video, fake lab reports, 10 lakh bribery, arrests and more: Trouble mounts for CM Bhagwant Mann as the spiralling row rocks Punjab...

Rukma Rathore -

West Bengal’s economic fall explained: How the state slipped from 5th richest in India to 19th

Shriti Sagar -

Who are Gujarat’s Agariyas? The salt workers of Kutch now set to benefit from ‘School on Wheels’

ભાર્ગવ રાજ્યગુરુ -

MEA says passport is only a travel document: What actually proves Indian citizenship in India? Here is what the law says

Anurag -

Wikipedia bans its co-founder from editing articles after his outspoken views on leftist censorship and admission of anti-Hindu bias – Here is what happened

Anurag -

Hindu ritual barred citing Phule’s ideology: Maharashtra Archaeology Dept stops Vat Purnima at ‘Mahatma Phule Wada’, petition says Phule’s ‘social reform’ legacy invoked to...

Jinit Jain -

Pakistan court sentences Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch to life imprisonment: From a doctor to the fiercest voice of Balochistan freedom

Shraddha Pandey -

Guwahati’s lost summit: As Japan PM’s Assam visit is cancelled, here is how Comrade Marshall Baruah’s activities from CAA protests to Zubeen mural traffic...

Divyansh Tiwari -