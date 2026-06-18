India is home to some of the brightest minds in the world. But for decades, a large number of talented Indian scientists, researchers, and engineers have moved abroad to work at top universities, research labs, and technology companies in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada. While these professionals have made their mark globally, India has often missed out on the direct benefits of their knowledge and expertise.

To address this challenge, the Ministry of Education has announced a bold new initiative called the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme. In simple terms, this scheme is a government-backed programme that offers senior Indian-origin researchers working abroad a special opportunity – come back to India, lead cutting-edge research projects at some of India’s best institutions, and help build the country’s scientific and technological future.

Why India needs a scheme

For many decades, India has faced a serious problem commonly known as Brain drain. It means that many of India’s most talented and educated people especially in science, technology, engineering and mathematics(STEM) who chose to settle and work in foreign countries rather than in India. While this is partly a personal choice, it has had a significant impact on India’s ability to build a strong research and innovation ecosystem at home. If you look at the world’s top universities, technology companies and research laboratories, you will find Indian origin scientists and engineers in some of the most important positions. Let us take the example of Indian Americans.

Indian Americans have become one of the most successful immigrant communities in the United States with a population of 5.2 million in 2023. They hold the highest median household income among all the ethnic groups in the US at $151,200, and 78% hold bachelor’s degrees compared to the national average of just 33%. By late 2024, Indian-origin executives led 25 of America’s 500 largest companies, which is more than double from the 11 in the early 2010s with the names like Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google), and Shantanu Narayen (Adobe) becoming global symbols of Indian excellence. In FY 2024, Indian nationals received 71% of all H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, and India was the leading source of international students in the US, mostly in STEM fields. Over 450,000 Indian-owned businesses generate more than $350 billion in annual revenue and employ around 3.2 million workers across the United States.

At the same time, India has an enormous domestic talent pool. The country produces millions of science and engineering graduates every year. But there is a significant gap between the number of talented students and the quality and scale of research happening inside Indian institutions. Indian universities, while improving, still rank relatively low globally in research output, patents, and citations. This matters because advanced research is not just an academic exercise. It directly affects India’s economic growth, national security, and technological self-reliance. Countries that lead in research also tend to lead in industry, defence, and global influence. Technologies like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology will shape the world over the next few decades, and nations that do not develop these capabilities domestically will remain dependent on others.

The PMRC Scheme recognises this gap and tries to bridge it by bringing experienced, world-class researchers back into the Indian system where people who can not only conduct high-quality research themselves but also inspire and train the next generation of Indian scientists.

What Is Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme?

The Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme is a structured fellowship programme that works through a three-layered institutional system. Understanding this structure helps explain how the scheme will actually function on the ground.

The Three Pillars

Lead Institutions

These are India’s most prestigious research and academic institutions such as the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), IISc (Indian Institute of Science), AIIMS, and similar top-tier universities and research centres. Lead Institutions will serve as the primary hosts and administrative anchors for the PMRC fellows. They will be responsible for managing the fellowship, providing infrastructure, and ensuring that the research carried out meets the highest standards.

Host Institutions

Host Institutions are the partner organisations where the actual research will take place. These could include other universities, public sector laboratories, defence research organisations, or even private sector research units. The idea is that the PMRC fellows will not be confined to a single campus but can collaborate across institutions, making the impact of their work wider.

PMRC Fellows

These are the researchers themselves distinguished Indian-origin scientists and academics selected to participate in the scheme. Fellows will be chosen based on their expertise, international standing, research achievements, and their potential to contribute meaningfully to India’s priority areas. They are the heart of the programme.

Governance and Oversight

The scheme will be overseen by an Empowered Committee chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. This committee will be responsible for selecting fellows, setting research priorities, monitoring progress, and ensuring accountability. The involvement of the Principal Scientific Advisor signals that this is a high-level, strategically important initiative and not just a routine government programme.

Focus Areas: Strategic Technologies For The Future

The PMRC Scheme is not open-ended. It is focused on specific areas of research that are considered strategically important for India’s future. Here is a look at the major themes and why each one matters:

Semiconductors

Semiconductors are the tiny chips that power everything from smartphones to aircraft to military systems. India currently relies heavily on imports for its semiconductor needs. Developing domestic semiconductor design and manufacturing capability is a national priority. PMRC researchers in this area can help build expertise in chip design, fabrication processes, and semiconductor materials.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing

AI is already transforming industries, healthcare, agriculture, and governance. India has a large IT sector but needs to deepen its AI research capabilities especially in areas like foundational AI models, AI safety, and AI applications tailored to India’s unique challenges such as multilingual communication and rural healthcare delivery.

Quantum Technologies

Quantum computing and quantum communication are the technologies of the future. They promise computing power and data security that are far beyond what is possible today. India’s National Quantum Mission is already underway, and PMRC researchers can accelerate its progress by bringing world-class expertise in quantum hardware, algorithms, and cryptography.

Cybersecurity

As India becomes increasingly digital in governance, banking, healthcare, and defence, protecting its digital infrastructure from cyber threats has become a matter of national security. Research in cybersecurity is essential to build robust systems that can withstand sophisticated attacks.

Who Can Become A PMRC Fellow?

The scheme is open to a broad category of Indian-origin researchers working internationally. Specifically, the following individuals are eligible Indian nationals living and working abroad, OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholders, Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) who may not hold Indian citizenship but have Indian roots. The scheme recognises three distinct categories of fellows, each catering to different stages of a researcher’s career:

Young Research Fellows

This category is for early-career researchers who have already shown exceptional promise. While the exact experience threshold will be defined by the Empowered Committee, this category targets researchers who are in the relatively early stages of their independent research careers – typically with a few years of post-doctoral or academic experience. The goal is to attract young talent before they become too deeply rooted in foreign institutions.

Senior Fellows

Senior Fellows are mid-to-senior career researchers with substantial experience, a strong publication record, and demonstrated leadership in their fields. They are expected to lead research groups, guide younger researchers, and contribute significantly to institution-building.

Research Chairs

Research Chairs represent the highest tier of the scheme. These are world-renowned scientists and researchers, an individuals who are at the very top of their fields globally. Research Chairs are expected to set research agendas, forge international collaborations at the highest levels, and serve as ambassadors for Indian science on the global stage. This category is likely to attract the most eminent Indian-origin academics from the world’s leading universities.

Financial Incentives And Research Support

One of the most critical aspects of any talent attraction scheme is the financial package. The government understands that to attract world-class researchers, many of whom enjoy comfortable salaries, well-funded labs, and quality infrastructure in Western countries. The incentives offered must be genuinely competitive. The PMRC Scheme addresses this with a comprehensive support structure:

Fellowship Support

Fellows will receive a monthly stipend or fellowship amount that is calibrated to match their category (Young Fellow, Senior Fellow, or Research Chair). The amounts are designed to be internationally competitive, acknowledging that these researchers could otherwise command significantly higher salaries abroad.

Research Grants

Beyond personal compensation, each fellow will receive a dedicated research grant to set up and run their research programme. This covers laboratory equipment, computational resources, hiring of research assistants and postdoctoral researchers, and other project-related expenses. This is crucial because world-class research requires world-class infrastructure.

Relocation Assistance

Moving back to India after years abroad is not just a professional decision — it involves uprooting families, adjusting lifestyles, and navigating logistical challenges. The scheme provides relocation assistance to ease this transition, covering costs like moving household goods, initial travel, and settling-in expenses.

Residential and Medical Allowances

Fellows will receive housing assistance (either subsidised accommodation on campus or a housing allowance) and medical benefits for themselves and their families. These are important quality-of-life considerations that can make or break a researcher’s decision to relocate.

Taken together, this funding model recognises that bringing back top talent requires more than just a good salary. It requires creating an environment where researchers and their families can live comfortably and work productively. The government seems to understand that the cost of not investing in this is far greater than the cost of the scheme itself.

What Will Fellows Be Expected To Do?

PMRC fellows are not simply being invited to conduct independent research in isolation. They are expected to be active contributors to India’s broader scientific and academic ecosystem. Their responsibilities will likely include:

Conducting High-Impact Research

Fellows are expected to produce world-class research which will publish in top international journals, present at leading conferences, and contribute to the global body of knowledge in their fields.

Mentoring Students

One of the most valuable contributions of experienced researchers is guiding the next generation. PMRC fellows will be expected to supervise PhD students, postdoctoral researchers, and master’s students, thereby multiplying their impact.

Converting Research into Patents and Commercial Products

One of the markers of a truly impactful research ecosystem is the number of patents filed and technologies commercialised. PMRC fellows will be encouraged to think beyond academic publication and actively work toward creating intellectual property and products that benefit India.

Will bureaucracy slow implementation?

India’s government processes have historically been characterised by complexity and delay. Research grants getting stuck in administrative approvals, delays in procurement, and complicated visa or immigration processes for OCI holders could all undermine the scheme’s effectiveness. The government must set up fast-track, researcher-friendly administrative processes specifically for this programme.

Can institutions retain researchers after the fellowship period?

The scheme is designed for a defined period (likely five years per fellow). What happens at the end? If institutions cannot offer competitive permanent positions, many fellows may return abroad once their stint is over. The scheme should have a clear plan for how the most successful fellows can be integrated into the permanent academic fabric of Indian institutions.

Conclusion

The Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme represents something more than just another government fellowship programme. It is, at its core, a statement of intent, a signal that India is serious about becoming a global leader in science and technology, and that it is willing to make the investments necessary to make that happen. By reaching out to the Indian diaspora and inviting the world’s best Indian-origin researchers to come home, the government is acknowledging an important truth: talent is not just a personal asset, it is a national resource. When Indian scientists contribute to breakthroughs at MIT or Stanford, the world benefits — but India benefits most when those breakthroughs happen in Bangalore, Chennai, or Pune.

The real measure of this scheme’s success, however, will not be determined by the number of fellowships awarded or the money spent. It will be determined by whether it can transform imported expertise into genuinely indigenous technological capabilities. The decisions made in the next decade on research, technology, and innovation will shape the country’s standing in the world for generations. The Prime Minister Research Chair Scheme, if implemented with genuine commitment and operational excellence, could be one of the most important steps India takes on that journey, not just bringing talent home, but building the foundations for a truly self-reliant and globally competitive knowledge economy.