After the TCS sexual exploitation and religious conversion scandal sent shockwaves across the country, a similar incident has come to light from the IT firm, Wipro Technologies, in Pune. A former employee of Wipro Technologies has revealed that she faced workplace harassment and religious discrimination at the Pune office of the company, and was forced to resign. A complaint has been filed by the former employee at the Hinjawadi Police Station, and a legal notice has been sent to the company.

The revelation was made during a press conference organised by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti at Shramik Patrakar Bhavan in Pune. During the press conference, the former employee of the IT company said that while working at the company, she was constantly pressured by a colleague, Shahina Rafiq, to convert to Islam and have a relationship with a Muslim man.

🚨 After TCS and SBI, now allegations of "Corporate Jihad" have surfaced in Wipro as well!



A Hindu woman employee of Wipro was allegedly terminated for refusing religious conversion; Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded strict action in the matter.



🎙️ Mr. Sunil Ghanwat

State… pic.twitter.com/VhLM9gSGPD — Sunil Ghanwat 🛕🛕 (@SG_HJS) June 3, 2026

A colleague advised having physical relations with a Muslim man and settling in Dubai

In her complaint accessed by OpIndia, the former employee stated that Shahina Rashid interfered in her personal life and encouraged her to abandon her Hindu faith. She said that apart from work-related calls, Shaheena started calling her on her personal mobile phone number. Gradually, she developed closeness with the former employee and obtained information about her personal life. The former employee has separated from her husband and lives alone.

According to the complaint, Shaheena knew that the victim was living alone and would ask uncomfortable questions to her relating to her personal life. She asked her questions like “How do you manage sex while living alone?” and offered to introduce the victim to her male friends so that she could have physical relations with them. She also asked the victim to send her pictures on WhatsApp as she wanted to know how beautiful she looked.

Shaheena tried to convince her that abandoning the Hindu religion would provide her with a better lifestyle and work opportunities abroad. She suggested to her that she should establish physical relations with a Muslim man and move to Dubai, where she would be introduced to wealthy ‘Sheikhs’ and get all the comforts of life. The former employee said that due to constant pestering, she restricted all communication with her colleague to professional matters only.

“While working at the company, immense and systematic mental pressure was exerted on me to embrace Islam and establish physical relations with a Muslim man. When I firmly rejected this anti-religious and unethical proposition and lodged an official complaint with the company administration, instead of taking action against the accused, the management unjustly terminated my employment,” the former employee said.

She further said that she reported the matter to a senior in the company, but no action was taken on her complaint. She submitted evidence through official channels, but no attention was paid to her. The victim further said that certain company officials, including a senior official named Wasim, failed to take action against Shahina and that members of the HR and management team, including Zeeshan Ahmed, imposed disciplinary measures against her while disregarding her complaints and supporting evidence. Instead, a complaint was filed against her before the company’s internal Ombuds Committee.

The victim was forced to resign without a hearing

The former employee said that she was called into a Microsoft Teams meeting by company representatives in August 2025. In the meeting, she was forced to submit her resignation without being given a fair opportunity to be heard. Her advocate, Vivek Bhosale, said that the resignation was obtained under coercion and in violation of the principles of natural justice. She has served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies seeking her reinstatement with continuity of service, cancellation of the resignation and compensation of ₹50 lakh for alleged mental trauma and reputational damage. Besides, she has sought an official apology and action against those allegedly responsible for the incidents. Further, she has given 15 days to the company to take action on the legal notice, after which she will initiate civil, criminal and labour court proceedings.

Representatives of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, who were present at the press conference with the former employee, demanded a thorough investigation into the case and urged the Maharashtra government to intervene. OpIndia spoke to Sunil Ghanwat, State Coordinator, Maharashtra & Chhattisgarh Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, who called for a high-level inquiry into the case and stringent legal action against the culprits.

The present incident comes after the infamous TCS ‘corporate Jihad’ case, which came to light earlier this year. Reports of sexual harassment, attempted religious conversion, and workplace misconduct in a Tata Consultancy Services BPO in Nashik emerged during an undercover operation of the local police.